Life is nothing but an electron looking for a place to rest” - Albert Szent-Györgyi

When I posted the above quote on social media yesterday, someone wrote back to say ‘But what does this actually mean, Amanda?’ It reminded me of what I am actually trying to achieve in my writing here on Substack. Recently I have become all bogged down in the details when my intention is and always was, to investigate and demystify this stuff so we can ALL ‘get it’. So this article is a way of bringing back some levity to my work, whilst hopefully still making the point!

Understanding how an antioxidant works is an important part of understanding the basics around the whole point of Chemotherapy, Radiation and other Pro-Oxidant therapies like Intravenous Vitamin C.

Remember atoms from chemistry class?

Atoms have a centre, like a nucleus, this is where the protons and neutrons are kept (Positive & Neutral charge). Then there are electrons that whizz in little orbits around that nucleus. I imagine it to be bit like a mini solar system. You’ve got the sun (the nucleus), and all the planets orbiting around it. An atom is a bit like that and to stay ‘stable’ it needs a balance of electrons (Negative charge).

The right number of little electrons = sufficient negative to balance out the positive proton = stability.

A nice stable atom is happy, it has everything it needs and doesn’t need to interact with anyone else, nothing to give, nothing to take = content.

It’s normal that through the course of a typical day, we are disturbed by stressors. That could be from environmental pollution, UV, emotional stress, junk food, poor sleep etc. The atoms get disturbed when they react with pollution or chemicals in junk food, which steals an electron; or radiation which knocks an electron out of orbit. This leave the atom destabilised, missing electrons and totally unbalanced.

Our stable atom has now become a free radical.

As we all know, when we are out of balance, we look for things to restore that balance. We might need to get a good nights sleep, eat a decent meal, drink water to hydrate, do exercise or spend time with our family. It’s the same for the free radical, it only wants balance to be restored. But it’s desperate for balance and it is a bit selfish too, so it won’t care if it takes electrons from other stable atoms to balance itself. Free radicals go round taking electrons from other stable atoms, destabilising them in turn, which creates more instability in the body, on a frenzied electron rampage to try restore balance to themselves.

And this is where antioxidants come in. Direct antioxidants (more on that in a moment) have a special stabilising structure (sulfur ring) that allows them to safely donate electrons to stabilise free radicals without becoming free radicals themselves!

The process of losing electrons is called - Oxidation The process of gaining electrons is called - Reduction

I know it makes no sense to be called reduction when you gain something so in chemistry the mnemonic ‘OIL-RIG’ is often used to help us remember:

OIL - Oxidation Is Loss (of electrons) RIG - Reduction Is Gain (of electrons)

Direct & Indirect Antioxidants

Also understanding the difference between a ‘Direct’ and and ‘Indirect’ antioxidant can make all the difference between knowing if it’s OK or not OK to take your supplements at the same time as chemotherapy. Take Turmeric for example. This is an indirect antioxidant. Turmeric will 'NOT’ jump in and undo the pro-oxidant effects of your chemo or radiation. In fact, some studies show, it enhances the toxicity of chemo/radio in cancer cells only and protects healthy cells.

Direct antioxidants donate their own electrons to neutralize free radicals immediately, acting like a first-aid stabilizer for oxidative stress. Indirect antioxidants, on the other hand, work by activating the body’s own antioxidant defense systems—turning on pathways like Nrf2 to produce enzymes and molecules that protect cells over time. Because indirect antioxidants don’t directly scavenge free radicals themselves, they don’t immediately interfere with the pro-oxidant effects of chemotherapy or radiation, allowing these therapies to target cancer cells while still supporting healthy cells’ resilience.

I will be writing about Turmeric again for you in the spring, but today, Alpha Lipoic Acid has the floor…

So what is Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA)?

(Not Alpha Linolenic Acid - careful if you look into this online)

It’s best known as the ‘universal antioxidant’. It’s been used in diabetic neuropathy and more recently many of us are finding it crop up in the world of cancer and with good reason.

In 1937 ALA was discovered by a biochemist called Esmond Snell. He isolated ALA from yeast and was actually responsible for discovering lots of nutrients and vitamins we know today. While ALA became available as a supplement in the 1950s first, it wasn’t until the 80s that it became known as an antioxidant. ALA comes from food in organ meats (liver, kidney), red meat, and vegetables like spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, peas, beets, and Brussels sprouts, with smaller amounts in potatoes, carrots, and brewer’s yeast. The amounts found in food though are so small that they don’t exert any therapeutic effect. We need to supplement for that.

ALA has typically been used as a treatment in diabetic neuropathy and it is showing some really interesting mechanisms in metabolic health. This includes the ability to bind to AGE (Advanced Glycated End products) which are like sticky particles (from fructose and poor diet) that you don’t want, attaching to your blood and inside your vessels - a cardiovascular disease risk among other things! ALA seems to help lower these in diabetic patients and probably all of us.

ALA is used as a co-enzyme, something that is a helper for regular enzymes - meaning that the whole thing can work properly at all, in the mitocho

ndria, the batteries of our cells. We naturally make small amounts of ALA in each of our cells, as an when we need it, to keep the cogs of our cellular engines turning.

In diabetes ALA has been used to support more efficient glucose metabolism, meaning we use sugar better for fuel. Cleaner fuel = Less waste = cleaner engines!

It improves insulin sensitivity and improves mitochondrial function so benefits go way beyond being an antioxidant. It also is known to chelate (bind and get rid of) some heavy metals like lead, cadmium and aluminium and it also regenerates other antioxidants too like Vitamins C and E and glutathione.

Sounds amazing! So how does ALA work in Cancer?

Anti-inflammatory

I am so glad you asked. Well ALA is actually anti-inflammatory too. It regulates those pro-inflammatory pathways that will be familiar to those of you who regularly read my articles. NF-κB - Nuclear Factor Kappa Beta in particular. Known as the Grandfather of inflammation NF-κB starts a cascade of inflammatory events which result in inflammatory cytokines being released. In situations of chronic inflammation, which is many of us all the time in modern society, we are setting the scene for cancer. Inflammation is a hallmark of cancer.

The Dose Makes the Poison - Paracelsus

Anti & PRO-Oxidant effects

Yes, while alpha lipoic acid is definitely a strong direct antioxidant in regular conditions - at the right ‘therapeutic’ dose (see the end of this article for dose and frequency), the effect flips and it starts to behave in the opposite way. It starts to create free radicals.

While we don’t want that to happen in our healthy cells, we most definitely do want that to happen to cancer. It is important to note that the research is only in animal models at present but the effects appear to be dose dependent so the more ALA, the more the effect.

PDH Activator

PDH - pyruvate dehydrogenase is a an enzyme (actually it’s a complex). Imaging PDH is the ‘gate’ which allows the materials our body makes from glucose (from the carbs we eat) into the batteries of our cells called the mitochondria, to make energy for us.

In cancer the mitochondria is broken, so cancer has to make energy through an older, more ancient pathway called fermentation (The Warburg Effect). If cancer uses the broken mitochondria to generate energy, they generate more free radicals and risk death. Think of a broken car that is forced to drive at full pelt down the motorway, it’s not sustainable and it’s going to die if we keep pushing it like that. Now imagine that broken car is actually a cancer cell and you can see why we want to drive it hard at full pelt!

Other mechanisms against cancer

ALA is pleiotropic which means it has many mechanisms. It can be both anti and pro oxidant, it can sensitise cells to insulin which, if that person were having a carbohydrate or protein heavy diet, could lead to cancer growth and it also suppresses cancer growth through suppression (in some studies, not all) of the well know growth pathways like PI3K/Akt/mTOR

The importance of the Ketogenic Diet

It cannot be overstated how important a therapeutic ketogenic diet is in almost all cancers. Insulin is a growth hormone that is activated by glucose/carbs and excess protein but NOT by fat. Insulin in turn activates cancer growth pathways! We get the best out of all our treatment, therapies and supplements when we run a properly managed ketogenic diet.

If you want to work with me on nutrition, supplements and natural medicine for cancer, I am taking on new patients - reach out at admin@amandakingnd.com

Cancers that ALA works best for

Liver Cancer (HCC)

In this cell study ALA was found to activate AMPK (the catabolic state which is the opposite of the growth state called mTOR). In non mutated TP53 liver cancer (TP53 is our tumor suppressor gene) ALA reduced the possibility for cells to metastasise.

Breast Cancer (inhibits BC stem cells)

PI3K is the most frequently mutated gene in breast cancer and increased activation of this pathway results in more cancer proliferation essentially. Increased signalling in many pathways including Wnt/β-catenin, TGF-β, STAT3, and PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway play a vital role in maintaining Breast Cancer Stem Cells. ALA binds to PI3K significantly decreasing cell signalling for stem cell survival and growth.

In addition to this ALA was shown to enhance the effects of the chemotherapy called Doxorubicin, also known as the Red Devil for its effects. Could ALA be included in future medical therapeutic models with Doxorubicin, perhaps even allowing less chemotherapy to have the same effects (therefore less side effects).

We have a human RCT trial on the use of ALA with Doxorubicin and Paclitaxel but not as an anti-cancer agent but as a therapy for the neuropathy and heart-toxic effects of these drugs. ALA was found to be effective.

Colorectal Cancer

It was found that ALA worked well with 5-FU chemotherapy, called FOLFOX or FOLFIRI and enhanced the therapeutic effects. These effects were dose dependent but when we look at how much ALA you need to take orally to replicate this, it becomes unrealistic. We need the human trials on these supplements as soon as possible.

Another study found that ALA could promote apoptosis in colorectal cancer cells and was shown to have this effect in cancer cells only, not in healthy cells.

Prostate Cancer

In one cell line study, ALA inhibited migration and invasion (metastases), increased cancer cell death (apoptosis) and reduced cancer cell growth. ALA also appeared to work well with chloroquine (which is an anti malarial drug of which the famed hydroxychloroquine is a derivative).

Dose and Frequency

ALWAYS supplement under the guidance of a qualified professional.

Email admin@amandakingnd.com if you are looking for a practitioner to help.

Typical supplement range: 300–600 mg/day in divided doses.

ALA is generally considered a safe drug. A daily dose of 200 mg/day to 2400 mg/day of ALA is deemed safe without significant adverse effects

Some studies use up to 1,200 mg/day for short periods.

Oral bioavailability varies; consider timing with meals or on an empty stomach .

Duration depends on goal: antioxidant support vs. adjunctive cancer therapy.

Always titrate slowly and monitor for side effects.

Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA) is a small molecule with strong effects on our metabolism. These studies show it can help shift cancer cells away from the “sugar-burning” Warburg Effect state, reduce lactic acid buildup (which increases growth signalling), and can even make chemotherapy more effective. While we don’t yet know if it directly slows cancer in patients, ALA might help us to improve metabolic function and build healthy cell resilience.

