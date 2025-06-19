The Metabolic Nutritionist

User's avatar
Jarita's avatar
Jarita
Sep 13

Thank you for sharing this, Amanda. I’ve been on my own journey exploring natural ways to support my body during breast cancer treatment, and berberine has been one of the compounds I’ve looked into closely. Its ability to modulate metabolism, impact cancer stem cells, and support the body’s defenses aligns with a broader approach I follow, creating conditions where health can thrive rather than waging war on my body. It’s about nurturing the body’s ecosystem and giving it the tools to restore balance.

Tom's avatar
Tom
Sep 12

Genistein, Multiple Myeloma

https://www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/mmr.2015.4740#:~:text=Abstract,cell%20death%20and%20inhibits%20angiogenesis.

1 reply by Amanda King ND
