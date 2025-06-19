Berberine is actually a compound called an alkaloid and is found in many plants including European barberry, goldenseal, goldthread, Oregon grape, phellodendron, and tree turmeric (1). One reader recently asked how to extract the berberine from the barberry that was growing in his garden. I am not an herbalist so here is some research which describes how eutectic solvents (environmentally friendly solvents) and lactic acid tinctures yield the best results. (2). (Professional Herbalist Referral)

The popularity of berberine is largely thanks to the incredible work of Jane McLelland and her paradigm changing book 'How to Starve Cancer'.

Berberine has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for decades. It is a yellow coloured compound (also a photosensitizer) which has anti viral, anti bacterial, anti inflammatory and anti fungal properties.

In this article I share research papers for the use of Berberine in each kind of cancer. Information about each of the pathways that Berberine works on in cancer and research to show how Berberine makes chemotherapy and radiation work better, demonstrating how it even helps medical treatment to attack cancer stem cells. Something Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy don’t do on their own!

Dr Paul Marik (of IMA, formerly the FLCCC Alliance) reports in his book, ‘Repurposed Drugs for Cancer’ that Berberine exhibits the following properties:

Berberine Induces:

Apoptosis

Autophagy

The Immune System

Berberine Inhibits

Cell proliferation

Tumour Microenvironment

Cancer Stem Cells (see the end of this article for more on this)

Glucose

Glutamine

mTOR/AMPK

Berberine blocks mTOR (mammalian target of rapamycin) which is a GROWTH or anabolic pathway. It also upregulates (speeds up) the AMPK (catabolic) pathway, inducing apoptosis.

This means that cancer cells die at the end of their normal cell cycle, which all cells should.

Berberine conversely also stops cancer cells from reaping the spoils of chemotherapy and radiation. These medical treatments wreck the tissues in our body, leaving fragments of DNA and other small molecules laying around which in a normal state of autophagy (self eating) we would clear up. Cancer cells hijack this clean up pathway, reap these spoils and use the fragments to grow tumours. (Acknowledgement to Jane McLelland for this idea).

Berberine stops this scavenging action from happening.

Read on to learn which cancers Berberine has shown to be effective for and how it blocks glucose, protein AND fatty acid pathways, effectively depriving cancer of the fuels it needs to grow.

You can see in the following diagram that PI3K (a kinase) is blocked by berberine. If you want to know more about kinases then read this little play, which demonstrates how kinases do ‘phosphorylation’ and make inflammation happen.

PI3K along with other kinases can be triggers for MMP9s - Matrix Metalloproteinases which are kind of like pac men, chomping their way through tissues around tumour and creating a path for breakaway cancer cells to metastasise.

The diagram calls this, inhibition of invasion which is essentially where Berberine blocks the metastatic potential of cancer.

Remember that we want to switch between mTOR and AMPK every day. When one pathway is switched on, the other is obliged to be off, we can’t run anabolic and catabolic processes in the same space and time.

We need some daily growth to fuel up and stay alive (mTOR) and we need a rest from that growth where we make energy, break down nutrients to use, clean up the debris from our daily activity and repair body tissues (AMPK).

That’s why intermittent fasting is such an important intervention along with the ketogenic diet.

It is important that you run a properly managed ketogenic diet, tracking your ketones or, depending on the individual, a very low carb, paleo diet alongside your other anti-cancer interventions in order to potentiate the protocol, this way you make everything else you are doing, work as well as it can.

You can email us at admin@amandakingnd.com if you would like to work with me for metabolic health optimisation, supplements and complementary therapies for cancer.

If you are running your cancer treatment and complementary therapies along with a standard UK Diet or standard American diet (SUK and SAD) then you are missing an important trick. Berberine will help to reduce the impact of blood sugar but its full impact will be lost as it tries to mitigate the blood sugar dysregulation that comes with these standard, unhealthy diets.

Berberine will be very useful where a ketogenic or low carb diet cannot be managed, like an unavoidable spell in hospital for example where the nutritional fare for people at any stage of cancer seems to be ‘healthy’ sweet apple compote, pasta and cupcakes! (facepalm)

Whole grains & Low Fat are the exact OPPOSITE of what your body truly needs!

The reason I am banging on about diet is that we don’t want to use Berberine to modulate your blood sugar from a carbohydrate heavy diet.

We want to use it for the anti-cancer effects…

Let Berberine have its full clout!

Berberine has been shown in numerous randomised controlled trials in humans to help with hyperlipidemia and insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, atherosclerosis and type 2 diabetes. In animal trials berberine has been shown to be neuroprotective and to help with cardiovascular health.

Berberine has been shown to be effective in:

TNBC (triple negative breast cancer) - Berberine was cytotoxic against all treated TNBC cell lines

Hormonally driven Breast Cancer - Berberine inactivates oncogenes (mutated genes that can cause cancer), inhibiting tumour proliferation and metastases.

Colon Cancer - Berberine not only induced apoptosis (cancer cell death) in colorectal cancer but also knocked out the apoptosis reducing protein Bcl-2. Fatty acid pathways which are known to mediate some colon cancers were inhibited by Berberine, making this natural compound an incredible all rounder in the fight against cancer.

Glioblastoma - Berberine inhibits signalling that makes glioma cancer cells proliferate, metastasise and evade death/apoptosis.

Neuroblastoma - Berberine induces our (rottweiler) tumour suppressor gene TP53. This tumour suppressor does what it says on the tin and slows down the growth of cancer, inducing apoptosis.

Pancreatic Cancer - There is a great deal of research into the effects of Berberine in pancreatic cancer and one study showed how combining metformin led to better outcomes. It makes sense that since the pancreas is the site of insulin production and release (pancreatic beta cells). Blood sugar modulating drugs would have a huge effect on this important regulatory organ. In one study, it was shown that berberine and the targeted therapy drug (a PARP inhibitor) olaparib had a synthetic lethal effect on all pancreatic cancer cells (3) (4) (5)

Gastric Cancer - Berberine inhibited MMPs in gastric cancer. MMPs are like little pac men that chomp through the space around tumours and through tissues into the circulatory systems (like lymph), allowing tumour cells to break away and metastasise. Inhibiting the formation/release of MMPs is crucial to reducing the spread of cancer. Berberine also sensitised gastric cancer cells to the effects of cisplatin, which is a kind of chemotherapy. It also reduced chemoresistance to cisplatin!

Why aren’t we being offered berberine alongside this chemotherapy drug at every opportunity?

Multiple Myeloma - Berberine induced TP53 activity here too, inducing apoptosis in MM tumour cells.

Liver Cancer - Berberine suppresses glutamine uptake which is where cancers tend to turn to get their fuel when glucose is in short supply.

The ketogenic diet seriously limits glucose for cancer fuel AND the ketones that are produced in ketosis suppress the use of glutamine by cancer too.

Berberine can be used concomitantly with Metformin as long as careful monitoring of blood sugar levels takes place. You can keep an eye on this with a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) like Freestyle Libre or a ketone monitor that tests glucose too, click here for 10% off the Keto Mojo (affiliate link). Metformin can drive blood glucose levels into hypoglycaemia whereas Berberine used along is merely blood sugar ‘modulating’

What this means is that it stabilises blood sugar down to the base line and doesn’t drive it down further. For the biochemists, this is because berberine can inhibit the voltage-gated k+ channels of pancreatic β cell membrane and promote insulin secretion without causing hypoglycemia.

Taken together, which can be beneficial due to their slightly different properties, Metformin and Berberine together could put a susceptible person at risk of blood sugar dropping too low (mainly due to the action of Metformin).

In that case you may want to alternate Metformin and Berberine, month on and month off (please only supplement under the guidance of a health professional and speak with your medical Doctor before you take any medications).

Having said that, there is a growing amount of research which shows beneficial effects when combining the two. The jury is out on this as we still need more data but it certainly looks promising. (6) (7) I am not convinced that Berberine and Metformin are as mutually exclusive as we thought.

Blocking cancer pathways with Berberine

Acknowledgement and thanks to Jane McLelland - How to Starve Cancer

Reference

Thanks to the work of people like Jane McLelland and the growing number of research studies that are increasingly being undertaken in the world of integrative oncology, we now have a wealth of data to support the many anti-cancer mechanisms that Berberine demonstrates.

Let’s take each of them in turn:

Cancer stem cells

It’s fairly well known now that chemotherapy, radiation and targeted therapies don’t affect cancer stem cells.

It’s a tragedy that stem cells are left behind, given the sheer medical assault that the body has to undergo to endure these treatments.

Once the cancer daughter cells have been killed in the first rounds of chemotherapy, cancer stem cells may undergo changes that increase their resistance to chemotherapy. Meaning that any secondary cancers which develop can be more aggressive and of course resistant to treatment.

Reference

Berberine has been shown to inhibit cancer stem cell activity and promote cancer stem cell death in lung cancer, as an adjuvant with Vitamin C and TPP, and promote cancer stem cell death in breast cancer. . If it is taken with radiotherapy then it flags up cancer stem cells making them vulnerable to death by radiation!

The promise of Berberine, especially since it seems that aspects of berberine accumulate in the cell membranes of cancer stem cells, reducing their ability to become chemoresistant coupled with the safety record of the drug means that Berberine is something that can be useful from the earliest stages of cancer. Could it even be used as a cancer prevention strategy? I think so!

Answers to your questions from Substack

In terms of dosage, more research needs to be done to determine the efficacious and accurate amount for each situation however. Dr Paul Marik recommends 500mg, 2 or 3 times a day (1000 - 15000mg daily total) in his book Repurposed Drugs for Cancer.

I recommend taking Berberine at meals and keeping your diet keto or very low carb for the best effects against cancer.

Berberine absolutely does help with insulin resistance.

More research is needed but there is some new research showing that Berberine has a relaxing effect on the lower oesophageal sphincter. This could possibly contribute to reflux in people who have already a lowered amount of stomach acid or decreased acidity in the stomach (hypochlorhydria).

Berberine’s no one-trick pony!

Contraindications

There are a few moderate contraindications that it is important to be aware of. Berberine is broken down by the enzyme CYP3A4 (like a lot of different medications including some chemotherapy medications). If you are taking another medication which is metabolised down this pathway (you can check in the table kindly provided by the FDA here) then do speak with your healthcare provider about possible interactions.

You might need to either modulate how much pressure you put on the liver by limiting the amount of medications and supplements that are metabolised down the CYP3A4 pathway, or support the liver - especially if your AST and ALT are elevated. Milk Thistle can be very useful here.

Consider boosting your whole body with antioxidants and nutrition in between cycles of chemotherapy to make yourself as robust as possible for the next round - again please work with a health professional to do this. admin@amandakingnd.com

Berberine has blood pressure lowering, blood sugar lowering and blood thinning capacities. If you are taking any medications that also have these actions, there may be an interaction with berberine, please check with your medical Doctor before you take any supplement or medication.

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute the provision of medical advice or professional services. Amanda King ND is a UK trained Naturopathic Practitioner, in the UK, the legend ND means ‘Advanced Naturopathic Diploma’ not Naturopathic Doctor as it does in the US & Canada. Amanda is also not a medical Doctor. This information does not replace medical care or recommendations from a physician familiar with you, your health and laboratory data, or who is actively providing you with medical treatment. The information provided should not be used for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, and those seeking personal medical advice should consult with a licensed physician. Always seek the advice of your doctor or other qualified health provider regarding a medical condition.