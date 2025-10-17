Beta-Blocker, Tumor Stopper? PROPRANOLOL as a repurposed drug for CANCER
Beating stage fright, tachycardia, panic disorder, anxiety and now repurposed for cancer...
“One of the greatest discoveries a man makes, one of his great surprises, is to find he can do what he was afraid he couldn’t do.” Helena Bonham Carter
Propranolol is one ‘lol in a group of ‘lol's, these include:
Atenolol
Bisoprolol
Carvedilol
Labetalol
Metoprolol
Nebivolol
and of course Propranolol
Joking aside, these drugs belong of course to the family of drugs known as beta blockers. The beta part refers to the beta adrenaline receptors in the heart. Drugs like propranolol sit in the beta adrenaline receptors and block adrenaline from sitting there and speeding up the heart rate.
We all know that feeling of falling apart with stage fright or fear, well that feeling comes from adrenaline’s effect on the heart.
This is the primary mechanism of this class of drugs, but this article is specifically about propranolol which has a few additional mechanisms that have anti-cancer effects.
The anti cancer mechanisms of propranolol
In recent years it has been shown that many cancers have increased expression on genes that code for adrenaline known a ADRBs (adrenaline beta). Cancers that are affected by adrenaline upregulation include breast, colon, gastric, pancreatic, and prostate cancers and increased stress which necessitates increased adrenaline has been shown to:
Promote proliferation
Evasion of apoptosis
Angiogenesis increase
Invasion and metastasis
Chemoresistance
Stress management should be a tangible and vital part of your cancer recovery protocol.
The many anti-cancer mechanisms of propranolol
In addition to blocking the beta adrenaline receptors, which cancers use to grow, propranolol also was shown to prevent angiogenesis. This is the process by which cancers grow blood vessels to tumors.
Propranalol has been shown to be immunomodulating peroperatively in rats. This means that it may be used before, and after surgery. Anti-inflammatory effects were seen with both an increase in the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-2 and a decrease in pro-inflammatory cytokines TNF-a (tumor necrosis factor) and IFN-γ (Interferon gamma). (Azarhosh et al., 2024) These results were dose dependent, with higher doses of the drug achieving lower inflammation.
Propranolol was shown to inhibit mesenchymal transition which essentially means that it reduced metastatic potential. Less breakaway cells and less invasion of distant tissue to form tumors.
An anti inflammatory effect was seen where propranolol inhibited pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6.
There may be some potential for synergistic use with immunotherapy agents like Pembrolizumab, which is currently being investigated and shows promise, due to the immunomodulatory effects of propranolol.
Cancers that propranolol is shown to work well for
Breast Cancer
Propranolol was shown to inhibit metastases in breast cancer by suppression of the Mesenchymal transition.
It was shown that chronic stress increased levels of MDSC - myeloid derived suppressor cells in the TME - tumor microenvironment. This meant immune system suppression and was directly related to the amount of adrenaline attaching to the beta adrenergic cells on the heart. Propranolol was shown to decrease this effect, maintaining a standard of immune function.
Leukemia (AML)
In leukemia (acute myeloid leukemia) there was resistance to MCL-1 (myeloid cell leukemia) inhibiting targeted drug called S63845. This resistance was seen where beta adrenergic cells were upregulated in stressful situations and also of course where there would be higher sensitivity due to genetic SNPs (mutations) on the ADRB1 and 2 genes. Propranolol’s activity of blocking the adrenaline receptors meant increased sensitivity to the effects of the drug S63845 and led to increased apoptosis (spontaneous death) of AML cells.
Colorectal Cancer
Very promising results for CRC shown in cell line studies with the following effects seen in a dose dependent manner ie higher doses = better results:
Suppressed cell proliferation
Altered cell morphology
Inhibited colony formation
Induced apoptosis
Altered cell cycle and ROS generation
Inhibited the migration of treated cells
Synergy was seen when propranolol was used with capecitabine (a kind of chemotherapy used in CRC) where mitochondrial apoptosis happened in metastatic cancer cells, thereby killing the cancer cell.
Variations were seen between individuals with genetic mutations with increased susceptibility in those with BRAF mutations, suggesting that nutrigenomics and DNA profiling will help us to finely tune and personalise protocols as we learn more in the future.
Angiosarcoma
Particularly strong evidence was found for this cancer of the vascular system, where propranolol was shown to substantially reduce angiosarcoma proliferation. In one adult a combination of paclitaxel (a chemotherapy) and radiation with propranolol achieved extensive tumor regression with no detectable metastases.
No Overall Benefits were found for
although future research may show different results.
Contraindications
Speak with your medical provider before taking any medication, this article is obviously for information purposes only and doesn’t substitute for medical advice.
Propranolol may not be suitable for people with the following conditions:
Diabetes
Brachycardia
Lung pathologies, such as COPD, asthma, or emphysema
Liver function problems.
Drinking Grapefruit juice is not allowed when taking propranolol as grapefruit inhibits the enzyme CYP2D6, the primary enzyme that helps to clear propranolol out of the system. This could lead to more side effects or toxicity.
Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute the provision of medical advice or professional services. Amanda King ND is a UK trained Naturopathic Practitioner, in the UK, the legend ND means ‘Advanced Naturopathic Diploma’ not Naturopathic Doctor as it does in the US & Canada. Amanda is also not a medical Doctor. This information does not replace medical care or recommendations from a physician familiar with you, your health and laboratory data, or who is actively providing you with medical treatment. The information provided should not be used for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, and those seeking personal medical advice should consult with a licensed physician. Always seek the advice of your doctor or other qualified health provider regarding a medical condition.
Just another substance with antifungal properties with the ability to give azole antifungals even better effect. Over many years I haven't found any substance that had an effect on cancer that was not antifungal, can you name one that wasn't ?. In addition we have in the alternative cancer realm three primary anti cancer substances in fenbendazole, ivermectin and cannabis oil all powerfully antifungal and amazingly all work the same way as micro tubule disruptors, now of all the antifungal substances whether pharmaceutical or plant derived do you think it a coincidence that these three work the same way ? I don't and infact I'd bet a billion to one against. Add to those three Curcumin, soursop and the 85 year old antifungal griseofulvin that all work in the same fashion and that is about it, other than three chemotherapy substances in paclitaxel, vincristine and vinblastine. All other antifungal substances work differently in the main effecting the cell wall of fungi.
after Aykut et al published their research paper on pancreatic cancer and malassezia it left very little doubt as to the cause of cancer, subsequent studies have confirmed Aykut's research google ovarian cancer and malassezia, hepatocellular carcinoma, skin cancer, lung, breast etc and Strausmans 2022 study on 17400 tumours of 35 different cancers finding malassezia globosa in all types.
This lipophilic yeast is known to coat most people's skin, in most cases harmlessly other than those with dandruff, sebborheic dermatitis, tinea versicolour and psoriasis and other skin conditions. It was not until Aykut's work that it was known to live within us, or so they say. For anyone inclined read " chronic diseases associated with malassezia yeast " there you will find this yeast is not a one trick pony and likely the cause of all those supposed autoimmune diseases.
Finally around fifty years ago in one of many books I borrowed from the library on cancer one small quote stayed with me over the decades and it was " one day cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and many other chronic diseases will in the future be found to have the same cause. How is that for a call all those years ago bearing in mind all that I've written above. Hopefully my comment will add to the furtherance of your readers understanding of what cancer is and what causes it. No one explained it better than the late oncologist Tullio Simoncini when he said cancer is a fungal infection and a tumour is a fungal colony.