Propranolol is one ‘lol in a group of ‘lol's, these include:

Atenolol

Bisoprolol

Carvedilol

Labetalol

Metoprolol

Nebivolol

and of course Propranolol

Joking aside, these drugs belong of course to the family of drugs known as beta blockers. The beta part refers to the beta adrenaline receptors in the heart. Drugs like propranolol sit in the beta adrenaline receptors and block adrenaline from sitting there and speeding up the heart rate.

We all know that feeling of falling apart with stage fright or fear, well that feeling comes from adrenaline’s effect on the heart.

This is the primary mechanism of this class of drugs, but this article is specifically about propranolol which has a few additional mechanisms that have anti-cancer effects.

The anti cancer mechanisms of propranolol

In recent years it has been shown that many cancers have increased expression on genes that code for adrenaline known a ADRBs (adrenaline beta). Cancers that are affected by adrenaline upregulation include breast, colon, gastric, pancreatic, and prostate cancers and increased stress which necessitates increased adrenaline has been shown to:

Promote proliferation

Evasion of apoptosis

Angiogenesis increase

Invasion and metastasis

Chemoresistance

Stress management should be a tangible and vital part of your cancer recovery protocol.

The many anti-cancer mechanisms of propranolol

In addition to blocking the beta adrenaline receptors, which cancers use to grow, propranolol also was shown to prevent angiogenesis. This is the process by which cancers grow blood vessels to tumors.

Propranalol has been shown to be immunomodulating peroperatively in rats. This means that it may be used before, and after surgery. Anti-inflammatory effects were seen with both an increase in the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-2 and a decrease in pro-inflammatory cytokines TNF-a (tumor necrosis factor) and IFN-γ (Interferon gamma). (Azarhosh et al., 2024) These results were dose dependent, with higher doses of the drug achieving lower inflammation.

Propranolol was shown to inhibit mesenchymal transition which essentially means that it reduced metastatic potential. Less breakaway cells and less invasion of distant tissue to form tumors.

An anti inflammatory effect was seen where propranolol inhibited pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6.

There may be some potential for synergistic use with immunotherapy agents like Pembrolizumab, which is currently being investigated and shows promise, due to the immunomodulatory effects of propranolol.

Cancers that propranolol is shown to work well for

Breast Cancer

Propranolol was shown to inhibit metastases in breast cancer by suppression of the Mesenchymal transition.

It was shown that chronic stress increased levels of MDSC - myeloid derived suppressor cells in the TME - tumor microenvironment. This meant immune system suppression and was directly related to the amount of adrenaline attaching to the beta adrenergic cells on the heart. Propranolol was shown to decrease this effect, maintaining a standard of immune function.

Leukemia (AML)

In leukemia (acute myeloid leukemia) there was resistance to MCL-1 (myeloid cell leukemia) inhibiting targeted drug called S63845. This resistance was seen where beta adrenergic cells were upregulated in stressful situations and also of course where there would be higher sensitivity due to genetic SNPs (mutations) on the ADRB1 and 2 genes. Propranolol’s activity of blocking the adrenaline receptors meant increased sensitivity to the effects of the drug S63845 and led to increased apoptosis (spontaneous death) of AML cells.

Colorectal Cancer

Very promising results for CRC shown in cell line studies with the following effects seen in a dose dependent manner ie higher doses = better results:

Suppressed cell proliferation

Altered cell morphology

Inhibited colony formation

Induced apoptosis

Altered cell cycle and ROS generation

Inhibited the migration of treated cells

Synergy was seen when propranolol was used with capecitabine (a kind of chemotherapy used in CRC) where mitochondrial apoptosis happened in metastatic cancer cells, thereby killing the cancer cell.

Variations were seen between individuals with genetic mutations with increased susceptibility in those with BRAF mutations, suggesting that nutrigenomics and DNA profiling will help us to finely tune and personalise protocols as we learn more in the future.

Angiosarcoma

Particularly strong evidence was found for this cancer of the vascular system, where propranolol was shown to substantially reduce angiosarcoma proliferation. In one adult a combination of paclitaxel (a chemotherapy) and radiation with propranolol achieved extensive tumor regression with no detectable metastases.

No Overall Benefits were found for

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

or Prostate Cancer

although future research may show different results.

Contraindications

Speak with your medical provider before taking any medication, this article is obviously for information purposes only and doesn’t substitute for medical advice.

Propranolol may not be suitable for people with the following conditions:

Diabetes

Brachycardia

Lung pathologies, such as COPD, asthma, or emphysema

Liver function problems.

Drinking Grapefruit juice is not allowed when taking propranolol as grapefruit inhibits the enzyme CYP2D6, the primary enzyme that helps to clear propranolol out of the system. This could lead to more side effects or toxicity.

