The Metabolic Nutritionist

Ian Smith's avatar
Ian Smith
12h

Just another substance with antifungal properties with the ability to give azole antifungals even better effect. Over many years I haven't found any substance that had an effect on cancer that was not antifungal, can you name one that wasn't ?. In addition we have in the alternative cancer realm three primary anti cancer substances in fenbendazole, ivermectin and cannabis oil all powerfully antifungal and amazingly all work the same way as micro tubule disruptors, now of all the antifungal substances whether pharmaceutical or plant derived do you think it a coincidence that these three work the same way ? I don't and infact I'd bet a billion to one against. Add to those three Curcumin, soursop and the 85 year old antifungal griseofulvin that all work in the same fashion and that is about it, other than three chemotherapy substances in paclitaxel, vincristine and vinblastine. All other antifungal substances work differently in the main effecting the cell wall of fungi.

after Aykut et al published their research paper on pancreatic cancer and malassezia it left very little doubt as to the cause of cancer, subsequent studies have confirmed Aykut's research google ovarian cancer and malassezia, hepatocellular carcinoma, skin cancer, lung, breast etc and Strausmans 2022 study on 17400 tumours of 35 different cancers finding malassezia globosa in all types.

This lipophilic yeast is known to coat most people's skin, in most cases harmlessly other than those with dandruff, sebborheic dermatitis, tinea versicolour and psoriasis and other skin conditions. It was not until Aykut's work that it was known to live within us, or so they say. For anyone inclined read " chronic diseases associated with malassezia yeast " there you will find this yeast is not a one trick pony and likely the cause of all those supposed autoimmune diseases.

Finally around fifty years ago in one of many books I borrowed from the library on cancer one small quote stayed with me over the decades and it was " one day cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and many other chronic diseases will in the future be found to have the same cause. How is that for a call all those years ago bearing in mind all that I've written above. Hopefully my comment will add to the furtherance of your readers understanding of what cancer is and what causes it. No one explained it better than the late oncologist Tullio Simoncini when he said cancer is a fungal infection and a tumour is a fungal colony.

