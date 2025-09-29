Ferroptosis! BIOLOGICAL RUST! SULFASALAZINE Repurposed to Kill CANCER Cells
The Biological Rust of Cellular Membranes - Treatment Based Anemia Explained!
Ferroptosis, an iron-dependent form of cell death characterized by uncontrolled lipid peroxidation - Chen 2024
When we think of rust, we think of rusty nails, annoying patches of rust on otherwise shiny silver or black metal surfaces, rusty gates and pipes. Maybe we might also think about supplementing iron for anemia.
We know that iron is an essential part of our biology. Hemoglobin, our red blood cells, have an iron core and it is the iron that binds reversibly to oxygen, we know that: Iron + Oxygen = Rust.
Biological rust - corrosion from the inside-out!
There is a delicate dance in the body which balances iron (ferrous) and oxygen, to allow proper delivery of oxygen to cells around the body. This dance also keeps the hemoglobin active and useful and not ‘inactive’. Inactive hemoglobin occurs when iron levels are excessive or when hemoglobin changes into a form that the body cannot use.
