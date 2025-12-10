The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

Working with me

If you’re looking for personalized guidance on your cancer journey, I can help.

My practice serves patients worldwide with patients mainly from the States and Europe. With flexible scheduling across time zones, I ensure you can access care at a time that works for you.

Through integrative metabolic oncology, I provide clear, actionable strategies combining nutrition, supplements, lifestyle, complementary therapies and access to off-label medications - all tailored to your unique needs.

  • I work with clients globally, offering flexible scheduling across time zones for convenient appointments.

  • Each client receives a highly personalised care plan, tailored to their metabolic, nutritional, and clinical profile.

  • Monthly blood marker analysis allows us to track progress and make real-time adjustments to your plan.

  • Protocols are designed to optimise nutrition, supplements, lifestyle strategies, and metabolic therapies for your unique needs.

  • The goal is to ensure your plan is always evidence-based, precise, and focused.

You can book a consultation directly through my website or reach out via email at nutrition@amandakingnd.com to discuss how we can work together to empower your health journey.

Reach out to start your personalised plan—I look forward to supporting you.

Amanda

