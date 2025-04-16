The Metabolic Nutritionist

David Bubnoski
Apr 16

At 61, I have essentially been following the path of this article for about a year. The key for me at the beginning was to identify where all the glucose/sugar was in my diet and reduce it completely, gradually leading to a low carb diet. I then started to incorporate intermittent fasting and eventually multi-day fasting and have been able achieve high therapeutic levels of ketosis on a periodic basis.

The mistake many make, as I did in the past, is to go low carb/keto, and/or fast, too soon or too fast and not gradually identify and eliminate the addiction to sugar, and the associated blood sugar rollercoaster you accurately describe, that modern standard diets cause in nearly all of us.

I also recommend adding coverage on quality sleep if you can. Most general practitioners are unaware of the prevalence of sleep disorders such as undiagnosed sleep apnea. Even if they are, they are also unaware of the substantial hormone disruptions such disorders can cause. These hormone disruptions can also support the generation and proliferation of certain cancers in predisposed genetic and epigenetic environments.

Daniel Flora, MD, PharmD
Apr 16

Really nice article and a great summary, Amanda. I agree that the ketogenic diet has some potential to impact cancer metabolism, but in my experience over the past decade, it’s incredibly hard for people to stick with long-term—especially when you have a family and social life to juggle. I think you’re spot on about intermittent fasting and cutting down on refined carbs. That, combined with fiber-rich fruits and whole foods, seems like a much more sustainable approach for most people.

