The Metabolic Nutritionist

Ian Smith
15h

Another important message for those with cancer. Like every substance that has anticancer properties EGCG is no exception to the rule in that it has exceedingly powerful antifungal properties and a must for inclusion in any protocol.

As I've mentioned on your site and others cannabis oil, fenbendazole / mebendazole, ivermectin, soursop, Curcumin, and wormwood all work the same way as microtubule disruptors unlike all other antifungals that work in the main by disrupting the ergosterol component of the cell wall of the fungal organism. The chances of those powerful anticancer / antifungals all being so effective against cancer is beyond chance. Having mentioned this it doesn't mean that antifungals that work differently shouldn't be included in your overall protocol I think it's important. Just remember combinations of the six mentioned are primary.

Dee Lau
3h

A good synopsis of green tea health benefits. I'm quite partial to a mug of Chinese Yellow Tea ~1-2 hours after a meal. The taste is not as "earthy" as green tea.

