“The path to Heaven passes through a teapot.” – Ancient proverb

We all know Green Tea is good for our health. While some take tea to benefit from its high levels of antioxidants, others take it for a pro-oxidant effect (Read my Alpha-Lipoic Acid article from December for clarity on this).

The many extracts from green tea are used for different purposes - L-Theanine is used for anxiety and relaxation and EGCG (catechins) is taken for its anti-cancer properties.

Did you know that if you have very low iron, supplementing with EGCG could deplete iron levels further?

If your liver enzymes (AST, ALT) are elevated for any reason, EGCG could be contraindicated at that time?

If you have a homozygous SNP (mutation) on your COMT gene (with the exception of possibly Prostate, Bladder/Kidney and CLL cancers) EGCG is likely not advised?

You should always check with your Doctor or Integrative Oncology Practitioner whether a supplement is right for you personally. If you are looking for an Integrative Oncology Practitioner, email us - admin@amandakingnd.com

EGCG is destroyed by exposure to oxygen in the process where green tea is turned into black tea (they are the same plant). This is why we don’t see anything like the levels of EGCG from green tea, anywhere else. In certain kinds of tea like Japanese Gyokyuro (a beautiful, mild green tea, which I have recommended to many of my patients and drink at home) which is grown in the shade, EGCG levels are higher but it’s most concentrated in Matcha, although the caffeine content of matcha can be too high for some.

Sensescent Cells & Senolytics

EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate) is best understood as a cellular stress modulator rather than a blunt “cancer cell killer.” It creates intolerable stress in cancer cells and reduces the damage that some kinds of cells do in the body that promote cancer.

To explain - if damaged cells are allowed to divide and make damaged copies, those copies may become cancerous and they will make more cancer copies. Individuals with fast mutations on genes like MYC, BRAF or AKT make cell copies much faster than individuals without mutations. This faster turnover gives those cells less time for proper quality control - checking for accuracy in those copies and this can be the perfect storm for cancer if that persons’ terrain (body/environment) is stressed with toxicity at the same time.

Usually when the cell is about to make a bad copy of itself or there is some damage, the TP53 tumor suppressor for most people will flag that cell for apoptosis - or self-destruction but sometimes the body doesn’t want that cell to die, especially if these cells are hard to replace like heart or brain cells - we don’t want to lose too many of these kinds of cells too fast. So, instead of apoptosis, the cell is told it can stay alive but it can no longer make copies of itself. This turns it into a kind of immortal zombie cell, called a senescent cell.

The evolutionary benefit is that senescence prevents cancer, this permanent deactivation of cell division stops active cancer in its tracks since we know that uncontrolled division (proliferation) is a hallmark of cancer.

Share Optimized Health

There is a major problem though with senescent cells because they create inflammation. That, coupled with immortality means that they actually start to kill other healthy cells around them and there is no getting off that stressed, inflammatory train once it’s going - except for a healthy immune system. In healthy people their immune system would see this happening and get in there, destroying senescent/zombie cells and protecting healthy cells. Immune cells like ‘Natural Killer’ cells, Macrophages and T cells would sweep in to do the clean up job and stop that damage in its tracks. But as we get older our immune system weakens and our surveillance levels drop, meaning senescent cells don’t get picked up and taken out as they should.

Acute inflammation is a normal immune reaction to environmental insult like a physical trauma, bacteria, infection or virus. Our modern, toxic world seeds chronic inflammation when we bombard our bodies with sugar, seed oils, no movement and poor sleep.. stress is also hugely inflammatory…

Inflammation keeps our immune system occupied and over time that makes it weaker if unchecked, at any age. A weak immune system will leave all the senescent cells piling up, stressed and still metabolically active, creating even more inflammation…

Inflammation is a hallmark and driver of cancer

Photo by JOGphotos on Unsplash

Share

EGCG takes on many roles including reducing and promoting oxidative stress depending on dose and situation, optimising mitochondrial function, and inflammatory signaling reducing inflammation by inhibiting the grandfather of inflammation NF-κB among many others.

EGCG appears to fatally push inflammation causing, zombie cells closer to their limits by altering their redox balance (pushing more ROS into cells with existing oxidative stress).

Other anti-cancer mechanisms of EGCG

As well as helping cancerous and senescent cells to die by apoptosis and being anti-inflammatory, EGCG also:

Inhibits MAPK/ERK & PI3K-Akt pathway - Reduces growth signalling so it reduces cancer cell-proliferation

Antiviral properties by activating “β-defensin 3, an antiviral peptide produced by epithelial cells”

Downregulates/reduces EGFR expression (which is upregulated in many cancers which means that it reduces cancer growth and proliferation.

Inhibits VEGF - the signalling pathway that increases angiogenesis - the process where cancer cells ask for vessels to be created to bring blood supply/nutrients for growth.

Weakens CSC Cancer Stem Cells - in cell studies, EGCG suppressed CSC by inhibiting JAK/STAT pathways - preventing the likelihood of secondary tumors and cancer spread (metastases) also by reducing the activity of MMPs (matrix metalloproteinases) which act like pac men making a path for CSCs to get access to circulation.

EGCG also affects how genes express themselves through something called Epigenetics. It changes (speeds up or slows down) the expression of certain mRNAs which influence if genes are turned on or off for growth or that could bring more TP53 (tumor suppressing) activity. In the future when we understand this better, this could help medical treatment to work better.

Photo by kiryl on Unsplash

Cancers where EGCG shines best…

Prostate Cancer

Green Tea intake and supplementation of EGCG were both shown to reduce Prostate Cancer risk in this paper from 2 weeks ago 8 January 2026. It was shown that existing prostate cancer was slowed by EGCG.

Oral Cancer

EGCG slowed cancer cell growth and triggered apoptosis in oral cancers. By inhibiting many signalling pathways EGCG reduced the metastatic potential too.

Kidney Cancer

EGCG was shown to reduce the activity of immune suppressing cells called Tregs when combined with Sunitinib, a first line treatment for RCC. As a standalone EGCG reduced cells that increase tumor growth and recurrence in clear cell kidney cancer.

CLL - Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

EGCG reduced pro-survival mechanisms in CLL when combined with curcumin - Lymphocytes can hide out next to helper cells in bone marrow or the lymph nodes, called stromal protection. EGCG reduced stromal protection in CLL, exposing cancer cells to apoptosis.

In cell studies, EGCG induced apoptosis in CLL T & B cells but not in healthy T & B cells - selective toxicity.

Contraindications & Risks

Liver risk - always have your Doctor/Practitioner check EGCG is right for you.

Drug interactions: Can interact with certain medications (e.g., blood thinners) and some chemotherapy drugs

Allergy: Avoid if allergic to green tea catechins.

Typical Dose & Frequency

Typical - 200-500mg daily in two doses with food (for longevity and anti-oxidant effect)

Higher dose - 400–1000 mg daily in two doses with food - Integrative Oncology dosing

Doses at more than 1g daily may adversely affect the liver, always check with your practitioner. What is very interesting is that more is not always better with EGCG - there is a sweet spot. When taken too much EGCG can overwhelm normal, healthy cells too so a balance needs to be found.

If you need support with cancer or any health condition, reach out to us at admin@amandakingnd.com