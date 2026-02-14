Millions saw the apple fall, but Newton was the one who asked why. - Bernard Baruch

We’ve all heard of it, but what is Quercetin?

Now, let's look at what quercetin actually is and why it matters.

I’ve been writing about lots of different flavonoids over the last few weeks and Quercetin is yet another flavonoid to add into the bag. It seems these polyphenols (plant compounds) called flavonoids, have lots and lots of anti-cancer activities but each one is a little bit different. Different flavonoids come from different plants and the flavonoid quercetin comes from apples…

…and onions, and capers, and leafy greens, berries, fruits…. the list goes on. Those of you that are working with me at the moment will be eating a variety of low carbohydrate veggies every day.. and flavonoids are one of the reasons why!

Source - Semantic Scholar

Traditionally foods high in quercetin make it into the mediterranean diet, in particular because caper plants grow in Mediterranean climates, (and more recently in other regions of the world including even Australia). Eating the rainbow of colours of low carbohydrate foods means that you won’t miss a healthy helping of naturally occurring quercetin every day.

It would be easy to think that quercetin was a more recent biochemical wonder, with more sophistication these days than ever in extracting compounds from plants and testing their properties at high concentrates. But, actually it was in the early 1800s that quercetin was first isolated by the French explorer Michel Eugène Chevreul. It wasn’t until the 1930s however that the more well known “Szent-Györgyi Albert (who later received the Nobel Prize in Medicine “for research on biological oxidation, and especially for the discovery of vitamin C and fumaric acid catalysis)” discovered another compound that helped Vitamin C cure scurvy, with his chums he named this compound Vitamin P. It was later discovered that ‘Vitamin P’ was in fact a bunch of different flavonoids altogether.

Since then quercetin has been used as an anti-oxidant (both direct and indirect for those of you who have been reading my articles every week). It’s been used for its anti-asthma and anti allergy properties, it supports immune health and has cardiovascular benefits too.

Health Benefits of Quercetin

Here is an impressive list of generic health benefits we can all get from Quercetin before we find out how it helps us fight cancer:

Direct antioxidant that helps neutralize free radicals

Supports immune system function

Anti Inflammatory

Lowers blood pressure (in hypertension)

Supports cardiovascular health

Reduces allergy symptoms by stabilizing mast cells (Histamine Issues)

Supports respiratory health

May improve exercise performance and endurance

Supports metabolic health and blood sugar regulation

Promotes brain health and protects against neurodegeneration

Supports healthy aging

Antiviral properties

Antibacterial properties

Supports gut health

Reduce oxidative stress-related cell damage (Anti Cancer)

…and this segues us nicely into how Quercetin can be used in Integrative Oncology. We are always concerned with how the supplement actually works.

It’s vital to know what pathways we are working on when we take a supplement, it’s no good to know something is ‘Anti-Cancer’. Sure, it’s great if it is anti-cancer.. and also… how-so?

In laboratory and preclinical research, quercetin has been shown to have inhibitory or modulating effects on all of the following cancer pathways:

PI3K / AKT / mTOR

MAPK pathway (ERK, JNK, p38)

NF-κB signaling

p53 pathway

Wnt / β-catenin pathway

STAT3 pathway

Apoptosis pathways (intrinsic and extrinsic)

Angiogenesis pathways (VEGF / HIF-1α)

Epigenetic regulation (DNMTs, HDACs, microRNAs)

The PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway…

All the pathways that cancer uses are parts of our normal biology that have been hijacked for cancer growth, survival or spread. In a healthy body the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathways are all about signalling for healthy growth, getting nutrients to where they are needed and for a healthy functioning metabolism, giving the person energy from the food they eat to be healthy and ultimately to survive.

Let’s take it from the Top

When we eat a meal, it’s typically made of sugar, yes really. In the now debunked, old food guidelines we were told to eat a half plate of rice/potatoes/pasta or some cereal/grains at each meal and that this was good for us. Most carbohydrates are broken down into glucose during digestion, even if they aren’t sweet. That’s because carbs are long sugar chains that your body will break down into sugar through digestion (find out more about that here:) The glucose/sugar from our food causes blood sugar levels to rise and that triggers insulin to be released. This is to keep our blood sugar levels in check because high levels of blood sugar can be fatal. What happens in diabetes? To keep blood sugar under control after eating, diabetics need to inject insulin to lower the blood sugar down. The PI3K/AKT/mTOR process is part of how a healthy body lowers blood sugar naturally When insulin binds to cells such as muscle, liver and fat, it switches on internal signals inside those cells. One of the first signals is called PI3K, which starts a chain reaction telling the cell to absorb nutrients and grow. This signal activates AKT which gets the body ready to receive glucose incoming (for growth and energy). AKT activates mTOR (mechanistic Target of Rapamycin) which is one of our master, metabolic regulator pathways. mTOR is anabolic (for growth) and a primary cancer growth pathway. mTOR switches on when there is plenty of food, it’s primary job is to assimilate and store nutrients and transform them into energy to store (as fat), grow muscle and make energy.

But when cancer hijacks this pathway, nutrients are diverted to tumors instead to fuel uncontrolled proliferation (a hallmark of cancer). Constant eating of carbs / amino acids = constant mTOR activation meaning that the genes HIF1A and VEGF get switched on, causing the creation of small vessels to tumors, sending nutrients to them. This fuels growth and metastases (break away tumor cells getting into circulation) and creates the conditions for spread.

This is why Intermittent Fasting is such an important intervention in Integrative Oncology. Always consult with your practitioner to ensure that fasting is right for you.

Cancers where PI3K / AKT / mTOR is a Primary Driver of Growth (and therefore a metabolic target)

Click on each cancer to access a paper demonstrating the effect of Quercetin!

Frequent

Sometimes

Non–small cell lung cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Melanoma

Bladder cancer

Not Usually (A primary Driver)

Chronic myeloid leukemia

Testicular germ cell tumors

Ewing sarcoma

Acute promyelocytic leukemia

Most thyroid cancers

COMT Caution!

COMT is an enzyme that metabolises/breaks down various hormones and neurotransmitters in the body through methylation. Quercetin inhibits COMT. This is not a problem in someone who has the ‘wild (fast) type’ which is the Val/Val version as they already clear out hormones quickly. It’s also OK for people with the Val/Met type to take Quercetin, as they have moderate COMT activity.

But for someone with what is called a ‘Homozygous SNP’ which means a mutation on the COMT gene causing it to run slowest, the ‘Met/Met’ type. Taking quercetin could be problematic. Especially if they have a cancer that is hormonally driven, as in prostate, breast or gynecological cancers. Taking quercetin could mean a build up of the dangerous kind of oestrogens (the depurinating, 4-OH types) due to poor clearance and an increase in the estrogen driver could contribute to progression in certain people. Not a risk worth taking.

This is why in certain individuals, with certain cancers, I insist on a COMT check or I won’t risk supplementation with Quercetin.

Dose & Frequency

Recognized as safe at dietary levels. Supplements up to ~2000 mg/day have been tolerated in studies without severe adverse effects.

Typically Quercetin is taken at 250-500mg 1-2 x daily just before or with food.

Quercetin is a CYP3A4 inhibitor so please check with your practitioner or medical team if you are taking any medications, as this could interfere with the clearance of many other pharmaceuticals.

