The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
1d

Direct evidence for lactoferrin–ivermectin synergy in cancer is essentially absent at this point; there are no preclinical or clinical studies specifically testing this combination, so any claim of synergistic anti‑cancer activity would be speculative.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
21h

Thanks, my friend

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda King ND · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture