This is Part 2 of a guest series by Dr Paul Marik.

One of my greatest heroes in medicine is the remarkable Dr. Paul Marik. A critical care physician, prolific researcher, and fearless truth-teller who has dedicated his career to saving lives when others looked away. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Marik stood courageously against immense institutional pressure, championing early treatment protocols and the use of repurposed drugs - including ivermectin - at a time when patients desperately needed options and doctors willing to fight for them. His reward for that bravery? In August 2024, the American Board of Internal Medicine revoked his board certification - a move many in the medical freedom community view as a politically motivated attack on a physician who dared to challenge the establishment. Undeterred, Dr. Marik continues his vital work as Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) - formerly the FLCCC - a global movement advocating for honest, patient-centred medicine. He has also launched his own Substack, where he shares cutting-edge research and insights you won’t find in mainstream medicine. You can join Paul’s Substack below and get your copy of his groundbreaking book Cancer Care: The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer by clicking here

- Amanda King ND

I. Why rotate Doxycycline and Mebendazole

In the Care Oncology “Metrics” protocol (from Care Oncology Clinic), doxycycline is alternated monthly with mebendazole rather than given continuously together. Although the clinic has not published a mechanistic statement explicitly explaining this rotation, the rationale can be inferred from pharmacology, tumor biology, and resistance-management principles

Rotating Doxycycline and Mebendazole is a strategy intended to reduce the probability that cancer cells develop adaptive resistance under continuous metabolic pressure. The rationale is rooted in tumor evolutionary biology and biochemical pathway targeting.

Below are the key biochemical reasons.

1. They Target Different Cellular Systems

Doxycycline: mitochondrial translation inhibitor

Doxycycline inhibits the 70S-like mitochondrial ribosome, blocking mitochondrial protein synthesis.

Biochemical consequences:

↓ synthesis of mitochondrial electron transport chain proteins

↓ oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS)

↓ ATP production in mitochondria

preferential toxicity toward cancer stem cells (CSCs) which rely heavily on mitochondrial metabolism

This mechanism exploits the bacterial ancestry of mitochondria.

Key pathway pressure: Mitochondrial biogenesis / oxidative phosphorylation

Mebendazole: microtubule and mitotic inhibitor

Mebendazole binds β-tubulin, preventing microtubule polymerization.

Biochemical consequences:

mitotic spindle disruption

metaphase arrest

apoptosis during cell division

inhibition of intracellular trafficking

Additional reported effects:

inhibition of VEGFR2 signaling

suppression of Hedgehog signaling

impairment of tumor angiogenesis

Key pathway pressure: Cytoskeleton / mitosis / signaling pathways

2. Continuous Pressure on One Pathway Drives Metabolic Adaptation

Cancer cells evolve quickly. If a single metabolic vulnerability is attacked continuously:

Examples of adaptations under chronic doxycycline:

upregulation of glycolysis (Warburg compensation)

increased mitochondrial biogenesis

activation of mitophagy

selection of clones less dependent on OXPHOS

Conversely, chronic microtubule inhibition (as with mebendazole or taxanes) leads to:

β-tubulin mutations

tubulin isotype switching

efflux pump upregulation (P-glycoprotein)

Rotating agents changes the selective pressure, preventing a single resistant clone from dominating.

3. Evolutionary “Collateral Sensitivity”

Some adaptations that help a tumor resist one drug make it more vulnerable to another.

Examples:

Cells adapting to mitochondrial stress (doxycycline):

become more dependent on cytoskeletal transport and glycolysis

are more vulnerable to microtubule disruption

Cells adapting to microtubule stress (mebendazole):

rely more heavily on mitochondrial metabolism

become more susceptible to mitochondrial inhibitors

This phenomenon is known as collateral sensitivity cycling.

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4. Cancer Stem Cell Suppression

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are a major driver of relapse.

Evidence suggests:

Doxycycline → inhibits mitochondrial metabolism in CSCs

Mebendazole → disrupts mitosis and signaling pathways important for CSC survival (Hedgehog/Wnt)

Rotation helps prevent CSC metabolic reprogramming, which is a key mechanism of resistance.

5. Preventing Darwinian Clonal Selection

Tumors behave like evolving ecosystems.

Constant therapy:

Drug A → resistant clone expands → relapse

Rotating therapy:

Drug A pressure → switch → Drug B kills emerging resistant clones

This is conceptually similar to:

antibiotic cycling in infectious disease

adaptive therapy in oncology

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6. Maintaining Multi-Axis Metabolic Stress

In metabolic oncology protocols (e.g., Care Oncology–style approaches):

Backbone agents such as:

Metformin

Berberine

apply chronic AMPK activation and mTOR suppression.

Rotating doxycycline and mebendazole adds alternating stress on:

This multi-axis pressure reduces the probability of adaptive escape.

✅ In summary

The biochemical logic for rotating doxycycline and mebendazole is to:

Target distinct cellular systems (mitochondria vs microtubules). Prevent metabolic adaptation to a single pathway blockade. Exploit collateral sensitivity between mitochondrial and mitotic stress. Suppress cancer stem cell survival pathways. Reduce Darwinian selection of resistant tumor clones.

Figure 1. Rationale for alternating doxycycline and mebendazole

II. Should metformin and berberine be cycled separately in alternating months?

In general, there is little biochemical rationale for cycling Metformin and Berberine in alternating months. In most metabolic oncology strategies, they are used continuously together rather than rotated, because their mechanisms are complementary and resistance to them develops differently from classical cytotoxic drugs.

Below is the biochemical reasoning.

1. Both Drugs Target the Same Core Metabolic Axis

Both agents activate AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) and suppress mTOR signaling pathway.

Metformin

Primary mechanisms:

Inhibition of mitochondrial complex I

↑ AMP/ATP ratio

AMPK activation

↓ hepatic gluconeogenesis

↓ insulin and IGF-1 signaling

Berberine

Primary mechanisms:

Also inhibits mitochondrial complex I

AMPK activation

↓ insulin signaling

↓ lipid synthesis

microbiome effects

Because they converge on the same metabolic stress pathway, alternating them generally does not create a new evolutionary pressure for tumor cells.

2. Resistance Mechanisms Are Different From Cytotoxic Drugs

Cancer resistance to drugs like:

taxanes

platinum chemotherapy

targeted kinase inhibitors

often involves specific molecular mutations.

In contrast, metabolic drugs primarily create energetic stress, which tumors cannot easily bypass with a single mutation.

Typical adaptations include:

↑ glycolysis

↑ glutamine metabolism

↑ fatty acid oxidation

These adaptations occur gradually and are better countered by multi-pathway metabolic pressure, not cycling between two AMPK activators.

3. The Two Drugs Are Synergistic

There are several reasons they work better together than separately.

Complementary pharmacology

Metformin:

acts primarily in liver and systemic metabolism

Berberine:

has stronger direct cellular metabolic effects

influences gut microbiome and glucose absorption

Together they produce stronger:

AMPK activation

insulin suppression

metabolic stress on tumor cells.

4. Continuous Pressure Is Desirable

In metabolic oncology frameworks the goal is chronic metabolic restriction.

Think of it as lowering the tumor’s metabolic ceiling continuously.

Typical strategy:

Continuous backbone

metformin

berberine

vitamin D

melatonin

Rotating stressors

doxycycline

mebendazole

The rotation is applied to agents targeting different cellular systems, not to drugs that share the same metabolic pathway.

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Practical Metabolic Oncology Model

Continuous backbone

Metformin

Berberine

Rotating stressors

Month A

Doxycycline

Month B

Mebendazole

This creates stable metabolic pressure with rotating vulnerability targeting.

✅ In short

Metformin and berberine generally should not be cycled because:

they hit the same metabolic pathway

they are synergistic when combined

resistance arises through metabolic adaptation rather than mutation

Therefore, they function best as a continuous metabolic backbone, while drugs that attack different cellular systems are rotated.

Figure 2. Continuous/Alternating Metformin and Berberine

III. Should Metformin AND Berberine be cycled in alternative months.

No. In most metabolic oncology frameworks metformin and berberine should not be cycled in alternating months. They are generally used continuously together as a metabolic backbone, while other agents that hit different cellular systems are rotated.

Below is the biochemical reasoning.

1. They Act on the Same Core Energy-Sensing Pathway

Both Metformin and Berberine activate the cellular energy sensor AMP-activated protein kinase. This produces downstream inhibition of mTOR signaling pathway, a major driver of tumor growth.

Mechanistic overlap:

Because they converge on the same metabolic axis, cycling them would not meaningfully change tumor evolutionary pressure.

2. Their Effects Are Synergistic Rather Than Redundant

Although they converge on AMPK, their systemic actions differ:

Metformin

decreases hepatic gluconeogenesis

lowers circulating insulin

reduces IGF-1 signaling

improves insulin sensitivity

Berberine

enhances peripheral glucose uptake

modifies gut microbiome and glucose absorption

suppresses lipogenesis and inflammatory signaling

Together they produce stronger metabolic restriction than either alone.

3. Metabolic Therapies Work Best With Continuous Pressure

Unlike classical chemotherapy resistance (mutations in drug targets), resistance to metabolic therapy usually arises from gradual metabolic adaptation, such as:

increased glycolysis

glutamine dependence

fatty acid oxidation

These adaptations are better countered by persistent energy stress, not intermittent exposure.

Therefore, the goal is chronic AMPK activation and mTOR suppression.

4. Rotation Is More Logical for Drugs With Different Targets

Cycling works best when drugs hit different biological systems, for example:

Switching targets prevent stable resistance.

Cycling two AMPK activators does not provide this benefit.

5. Practical Strategy Used in Many Metabolic Protocols

Continuous backbone

Metformin

Berberine

Vitamin D

Melatonin

Rotating metabolic stressors

Doxycycline

Mebendazole

This maintains stable metabolic suppression while varying tumor stressors.

✅ In summary

Metformin and berberine should generally be taken together continuously because:

both activate the AMPK–mTOR metabolic axis

their systemic metabolic effects are synergistic

metabolic therapy requires constant energetic pressure rather than cycling

Cycling is better reserved for agents targeting different cellular structures (mitochondria, microtubules, signaling pathways).

IV. Should Ivermectin be cycled monthly

In most metabolic oncology strategies, Ivermectin is not usually cycled in strict alternating months the way Doxycycline and Mebendazole often are. Instead, ivermectin is commonly used continuously or in repeated dosing windows alongside the metabolic backbone.

The reason is biochemical.

1. Ivermectin Targets Multiple Cellular Pathways

Unlike doxycycline or mebendazole, which act primarily on one dominant cellular structure, ivermectin affects several tumor signaling systems simultaneously.

Major reported anticancer mechanisms include:

inhibition of Wnt signaling pathway

inhibition of PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway

suppression of P-glycoprotein drug efflux pumps

induction of mitochondrial oxidative stress

disruption of tumor cell ion homeostasis and membrane potential

Because its activity is multi-targeted, tumors have more difficulty developing a single resistance mechanism.

2. It Does Not Target a Single Adaptive Axis

Rotating drugs is most useful when therapy applies strong pressure to one cellular system, which tumors can adapt to.

Ivermectin, however, simultaneously affects:

mitochondrial stress

Wnt signaling

ion channels

drug efflux pumps

Because the pressure is distributed across multiple systems, cycling to avoid resistance is less critical.

3. Ivermectin Often Acts as a Sensitizer

Another reason it is frequently used continuously is that ivermectin can increase tumor sensitivity to other therapies.

Reported effects include:

increased tumor susceptibility to chemotherapy

enhanced immunogenic cell death

possible potentiation of immune therapies

In this role, maintaining steady exposure may be advantageous.

✅ Summary

Ivermectin generally does not need to be rotated in alternate months because:

· it targets multiple cancer pathways simultaneously · resistance mechanisms are less pathway-specific · it often functions as a sensitizing agent within multi-drug metabolic protocols

In contrast, drugs with single dominant targets (like doxycycline or mebendazole) benefit more from rotational scheduling.

V. Should omega-3 fatty acids be added to a multidrug regimen to reduce resistance?

Yes, there is a biochemical rationale for adding omega-3 fatty acids to a multidrug metabolic oncology regimen, primarily because they can reduce several mechanisms of tumor resistance and enhance treatment sensitivity. The effects are modest individually but potentially useful as part of a multi-axis metabolic strategy.

The key mechanisms are outlined below.

1. Membrane Remodeling and Drug Uptake

Omega-3 fatty acids—especially Eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)—incorporate into tumor cell membranes.

This alters membrane properties:

↑ membrane fluidity

disruption of lipid rafts

improved drug penetration into cells

This can increase the intracellular concentrations of various anticancer agents.

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2. Suppression of Drug Efflux Pumps

One mechanism of chemotherapy resistance is overexpression of P‑glycoprotein (MDR1).

Omega-3 fatty acids can:

decrease expression of drug efflux pumps

alter membrane transport dynamics

This can improve retention of therapeutic agents inside tumor cells.

3. Increased Lipid Peroxidation

Tumor cells enriched with omega-3 fatty acids become more susceptible to oxidative lipid damage. Polyunsaturated lipids such as DHA are particularly prone to peroxidation, which can trigger:

oxidative stress

mitochondrial damage

ferroptosis-like cell death pathways

This effect can increase sensitivity to therapies that generate reactive oxygen species.

4. Anti-Inflammatory Microenvironment

Chronic inflammation promotes tumor growth and therapy resistance.

Omega-3 fatty acids generate specialized pro-resolving mediators such as:

resolvins

protectins

maresins

These compounds reduce:

tumor-promoting inflammation

pro-angiogenic signaling

immune suppression within the tumor microenvironment.

5. Modulation of Oncogenic Signaling

EPA and DHA have been reported to influence several cancer-related signaling pathways, including:

NF‑κB

PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway

Wnt signaling pathway

These effects may modestly suppress proliferation and survival signaling.

6. Interaction With Metabolic Therapy

Omega-3 fatty acids integrate reasonably well with metabolic oncology strategies involving agents such as:

Metformin

Doxycycline

Mebendazole

Ivermectin

Potential synergistic effects include:

enhanced oxidative stress

mitochondrial vulnerability

disruption of survival signaling pathways.

7. Practical Considerations

Common approaches in metabolic oncology protocols involve:

combined EPA + DHA supplementation

doses roughly 2–4 g/day of total omega-3 fatty acids

Higher doses may increase bleeding risk, particularly in patients taking anticoagulants.

✅ Summary

Omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce therapeutic resistance by:

improving drug uptake

inhibiting drug efflux pumps

increasing oxidative vulnerability

suppressing inflammatory tumor signaling

modulating oncogenic pathways.

Their effects are supportive rather than dominant, but they can contribute to a multi-axis metabolic pressure strategy designed to make tumors metabolically inflexible.

Va Lipid Peroxidation and Ferroptosis

Many tumors exhibit a specific vulnerability to lipid peroxidation, meaning that when their membranes contain highly unsaturated lipids they become susceptible to a form of cell death called Ferroptosis. This is one of the reasons omega-3 fatty acids can sometimes enhance anti-cancer therapies.

The Lipid Peroxidation Vulnerability of Cancer Cells

1. Cancer Cells Already Live Under High Oxidative Stress

Most tumors generate large amounts of reactive oxygen species (ROS) because of:

rapid proliferation

mitochondrial dysfunction

oncogenic signaling (RAS, MYC, PI3K pathways)

To survive this stress, tumors rely heavily on antioxidant systems such as:

Glutathione

Glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4)

These defenses prevent lipid damage from reaching lethal levels.

2. Polyunsaturated Lipids Are Highly Peroxidizable

Omega-3 fatty acids such as Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) contain multiple double bonds. This makes them extremely vulnerable to oxidative attack.

When these fatty acids are incorporated into tumor membranes:

lipid radicals form easily

chain-reaction lipid peroxidation occurs

membranes become structurally unstable.

3. Ferroptosis: When Lipid Peroxidation Becomes Lethal

If lipid peroxidation exceeds the cell’s antioxidant capacity:

membrane phospholipids undergo catastrophic oxidation → cell death.

This process is called ferroptosis, characterized by:

iron-dependent lipid oxidation

mitochondrial shrinkage

plasma membrane rupture.

Cancer cells that rely heavily on antioxidant defense systems can therefore become selectively vulnerable to ferroptosis.

4. Why Omega-3 Fatty Acids Can Amplify This Process

Supplemental omega-3 fatty acids increase the amount of peroxidizable substrate inside tumor cells.

Conceptually:

More polyunsaturated lipids

+

oxidative stress

+

iron

↓

lipid peroxidation cascade

↓

ferroptotic cell death

This can amplify therapies that generate oxidative stress.

5. Therapies That Can Synergize With Lipid Peroxidation

Several anticancer strategies increase oxidative stress and may interact with omega-3–driven lipid peroxidation: Examples include agents that impair mitochondrial function or antioxidant defenses, such as:

Doxycycline

Ivermectin

Metformin

Some chemotherapies and radiation therapy also increase ROS production.

6. Why Normal Cells Are Often Less Affected

Normal tissues usually tolerate lipid peroxidation better because they have:

stronger antioxidant systems

lower baseline oxidative stress

slower proliferation rates

Tumors often operate close to their oxidative limits, which creates a therapeutic window.

The Concept in One Sentence

Omega-3 fatty acids load tumor membranes with oxidation-prone lipids, so when oxidative stress rises the cancer cell crosses a threshold and dies through ferroptosis.

✅ Key insight

The goal is not that omega-3 fatty acids directly kill cancer cells.

Rather, they increase the fragility of tumor membranes, making cancer cells much more susceptible to oxidative or metabolic therapies.

VI. Should the following phytochemicals be rotated to prevent drug resistance: curcumin, EGCG, sulforaphane, and resveratrol?

In most metabolic oncology frameworks, rotating these phytochemicals is generally not necessary to prevent resistance. Agents such as Curcumin, Epigallocatechin gallate, Sulforaphane, and Resveratrol are usually taken continuously rather than rotated.

These agents are pleiotropic, low-affinity, multitarget modulators, not narrow single-node inhibitors, which likely reduces classic target-specific resistance selection pressure compared with kinase inhibitors or cytotoxics. To date, there are no clinical or robust preclinical data showing that continuous use of curcumin, EGCG, sulforaphane, or resveratrol leads to specific resistant clones that can be avoided by periodically switching among these four.

The biochemical reasons are different from those for classical anticancer drugs.

1. They Are Multi-Targeted Signaling Modulators

Unlike targeted drugs that inhibit a single molecular pathway, these phytochemicals influence dozens of signaling systems simultaneously.

Common pathways affected include:

NF-κB

PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway

Wnt signaling pathway

Nrf2 pathway

Because these compounds act on broad regulatory networks, tumors have difficulty developing classic single-mutation resistance.

2. Their Role Is Supportive Rather Than Dominant Cytotoxicity

Phytochemicals typically exert modulatory effects rather than strong direct cytotoxicity.

Their main functions include:

reducing inflammatory signaling

modulating oxidative stress

suppressing pro-survival pathways

enhancing apoptosis signaling

improving sensitivity to other therapies

This means their benefit usually comes from persistent signaling pressure, not intermittent high-intensity exposure.

3. They Often Work Synergistically

These compounds influence overlapping but complementary pathways.

Examples:

Taken together they create broad suppression of pro-tumor signaling networks.

4. Continuous Exposure Maintains Signaling Suppression

Many of the pathways affected by phytochemicals (such as NF-κB) are dynamic and rapidly reactivated.

If exposure stops:

inflammatory signaling rebounds

survival pathways reactivate

metabolic signaling increases

For this reason, steady exposure may be more effective than cycling.

5. Rotation May Still Be Used for Practical Reasons

Some clinicians rotate phytochemicals for:

gastrointestinal tolerance

simplifying large supplement regimens

theoretical metabolic diversity

However, there is little biochemical evidence that monthly cycling prevents resistance.

Practical Strategy Often Used

Continuous backbone phytochemicals

Curcumin

Epigallocatechin gallate

Sulforaphane

Resveratrol

These are often combined with metabolic drugs such as:

Metformin

Doxycycline

Mebendazole

✅ Summary

These phytochemicals generally do not need to be rotated because:

they affect multiple signaling pathways simultaneously

resistance mechanisms are unlikely to arise from a single mutation

their role is persistent signaling modulation rather than direct cytotoxicity

Thus, they are usually used as continuous background metabolic modulators rather than cyclic therapies.