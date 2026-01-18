Plants Are Not Alternative Medicine, They Are The Original.

Skullcap are herbs from a species of the mint family called Scutellaria. In integrative oncology we are more interested in the actions of a particular variety of Skullcap called ‘Huang-Quin’ or Chinese Skullcap which has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for thousands of years. In TCM, Chinese Skullcap was used for diarrhea, dysentery, hypertension, haemorrhaging, insomnia, inflammation and respiratory infections.

The botanical name for Chinese Skullcap is Scutellaria Baicalensis and the clue to its anti-cancer mechanism is in the name. Flavones such as baicalin/baicalein and wogonin are the major bioactive compounds extracted from the root of S. baicalensis.

Flavones (from flavonoids) are plant compounds known as phytochemicals that show an astonishing number of anti-cancer activities including slowing growth of cancer cells, reducing cell signalling to tell the body to make vessels that bring blood supply to tumors (angiogenesis) and stopping tumors from being formed at all by reducing DNA damage. Plant chemicals also increase normal cell death (which cancer cells are good at avoiding) and they increase Autophagy which is the body’s natural clean up process.

(Source: Sun et.al., 2023)

In Skullcap the main flavonoids and flavones we are interested in are:

Baicalein

Baicalin

Wogonin

Scutellarin / Scutellarein

Each flavonoid has a slightly different activity, but the most impactful/studied are Baicalin & Baicalein

We only have pre-clinical data on these anticancer mechanisms, though interest is starting to pique as the benefits from research are truly compelling.

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Anti Cancer Mechanisms of Skullcap - Cell Cycle Arrest Demystified!

Many studies show that the flavonoids from Skullcap do something called ‘cell cycle arrest’ and you’ll see this term thrown around where you read about all kinds of herbs or drugs that have anti-cancer effects. But to understand what the cell cycle arrest is, we need to know what the cell cycle is to begin with. So here is a high level overview:

(Source: Khan Academy)

The ‘Cell Cycle’ is the process where any cell (in a mammal) grows and then makes a copy of its own DNA and then divides into two, with one copy of the DNA in each part - in short this is Cell Division.

In normal cells, cell division is a carefully controlled process that happens appropriately at the relevant time and with various ‘off switches’ to make sure growth doesn’t happen when it shouldn’t. In cancer, those off-switches are broken!

Stages of the Cell Cycle

Stage G0 - The cell is in a resting state.

Stage G1 (Gap 1) - The cell decides that it could be time to divide and starts gathering resources, proteins and nutrients in preparation for the next step.

Checkpoint 1 - A healthy cell checks over the DNA quality asking questions like 1. Is the DNA mutated? 2. Is the environment safe? 3. Do I have enough resources?

Stage S (Synthesis) - The cell makes a copy of its own DNA.

A normal cell will carefully check that the copy is accurate to limit mutations.

A cancer cell rushes through this stage and mutations are frequent.

Stage G2 (Gap 2) - The cell gathers in nutrients and proteins to get ready for cell division as the two strands of complete DNA move to each side of the cell.

(Source: AZLifeSciences)

Checkpoint 2 - Another important quality control mechanism takes place here where questions are asked like: Is the DNA copy stable and true? Is there any damage to this DNA?

Checks that fail this process should immediately stop division.

Cancer cells override these quality control checks.

Stage M - (Mitosis) - The cell divides and each cell gets a copy of the DNA - creating what we now call two daughter cells.

If the checkpoints were overridden then this leads to ‘chromosomal instability’.

And who are these sentinels at the checkpoints, making sure that the DNA is copied properly? Who is responsible for quality control before that cell is signed off for cell division?

It’s our TP53 - Tumor Suppressor gene. In previous posts i’ve compared TP53 to the Rottweiler at the gate, the one you definitely want to keep rested and alert!

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

TP53 deactivates the Cell Cycle if any of the following checks fail:

DNA damage If any of the DNA ‘letters’ are not copied across properly; If there is damage from Radiation, Toxins or Inflammation; If the ladder rungs across the DNA strand are broken.

Oncogene activation When the cell is dividing too quickly; when the pedal is to the metal for growth; when the ‘stop button gets jammed’ and there is no off switch.

Hypoxia or other severe stress Low Oxygen (cancers thrive here which is why HBOT is such an effective therapy); Low Nutrients to divide cleanly and accurately; Toxicity!

I want to make a note here about Toxicity! It’s important. Some of you will be aware that you have mutations on TP53 and that it typically runs slower for you, that’s bad luck and you can’t change your genes BUT remember, your environment has the biggest impact on your genetic expression. Environment, not genes, are the biggest driver and that’s the empowering bit. This is where you take back control.

What you need to ask first is not… how can I speed up TP53 activity? but… What is slowing it down?

Instead of thinking about what speeds it up - ask yourself, is anything I am doing right now that is slowing TP53 down?

Because what is the point in taking action to speed TP53 up, when you haven’t deal with the (Sisyphean) drag?

Things that slow down TP53

Mold - If you have cancer then you may want to ask yourself if you have had an exposure to mold. Particularly black mold called Aspergillus (but not limited to this kind). Molds can take up residence in the body, especially where that person has immune suppression (think stress = almost everyone then) and where there is a nice and steady supply of sugar for fuel (think the SAD/SUK diet).

PAH - Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons - Essentially exhaust fumes, smoke and smoking. Charred or blackened food and yes, BBQs too. These create oxidative stress in the body and decrease availability of TP53 for its important job in suppressing tumor growth. Avoid smoke, avoid traffic jams, avoid blackened or smoked food.

Metabolic Dysregulation / IGF-1 - It’s very common for people to be told that they can eat whatever they like when they get a cancer diagnosis. That cream cakes, sweets, a healthy portion of wholewheat pasta, getting plenty of wholegrains and fruit (for the seriously health conscious) is actually good for you.

It’s not!

Carbodyrates are the biggest part of most people’s meals and those meals are coming in from dawn until dusk (and well after dusk). What this means is that for most, blood sugar is being seriously over-spiked. We are just eating far too much of the wrong kinds of foods.

Blood sugar spikes, Insulin has to be released to bring it down. High Insulin indirectly drives high IGF-1 by telling the liver, “we’ve got a surplus of energy here folks, it’s time to grow and divide”. The liver raises IGF - which stands for Insulin-like GROWTH FACTOR and this fast increases the growth mechanisms in the cells, overwhelming TP53 and swamping the checkpoints.

Reach out to us if you need professional support with your diet & nutrition for cancer or if you would like to run a test for mold - admin@amandakingnd.com

OK so you’ve run the test, you’ve eradicated the mold, you’ve nailed your diet and you are gaining back some metabolic control, is there anything that speeds up TP53?

The answer is yes and one of those things happens to be the flavonoids in good old Chinese Skullcap!

Many cell line (not tested on humans) studies have demonstrated compelling evidence to show that the Chinese Skullcap blocks the cell cycle in cancerous cells at the G0/G1 or S phase. This is called ‘cell-cycle arrest’.

It happens because the active ingredients in Skullcap called Baicalein/Baicalin and Wogonin increase levels of TP53 protein. They also increase the activation of TP53 - a bit like telling the Rottweiler - ‘Go Get It’ and they reduce something called MDM2. MDM2 degrades TP53 or binds to it and silences it (puts a muzzle on the Rottweiler). Cancers often increase MDM2 so that they can take out the Rottweiler TP53 before it gets them. Our job is to give our body’s natural defence TP53 the very best chance of working hard for us.

Sadly Skullcap isn’t right for every cancer but that’s also normal, there are different strokes for different folks. Certain herbs are always better for certain cancer than others.

The evidence is weakest for Blood Cancers but here are the top 5 where Skullcap currently shows up best for in preclinical Cell line and animal studies.

Breast Cancer

The active ingredient Baicalin has been shown to decrease inflammation and to reduce proliferation, but low bioavailability and rapid metabolism have highlighted the need for better delivery systems.

Baicalin is also a significant antifungal, as so many anti-cancer compounds in fact are. Further weight is given to the Cell Suppression Theory by the pioneering researcher and author Mark Lintern. Find out more about his theory of how cancer is caused by fungus, here: https://www.cellsuppression.com/

Skullcap showed promise in animal studies when it bound to MMP9, inhibiting metastatic potential and showed “strong toxicity” towards MCF7 breast cancer cells, even surpassing 5-FU, a commonly used chemotherapy. Clearly we need to test the therapeutic potential of Baicalin, the active ingredient in Skullcap, against Breast cancer to check its therapeutic potential.

Hugely interesting that Skullcap also has been shown to have chemosensitizing properties whilst protecting healthy cells. In this study, the side effect of toxicity to the heart of carboplatin and Doxorubicin appeared to be lessened by bringing Skullcap into the protocol.

Colorectal Cancer

It was found that Baicalin pushed cancer cells into apoptosis. It did this by increasing oxidative stress in CRC cells, reducing their ability to signal and reduced inflammation which made them less able to grow. Baicalin was found to hit many cancer growth pathways at one which would weaken cancer cell defenses allowing chemo and radiotherapies to work better.

Thanks for reading The Metabolic Nutritionist ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Gastric & Esophageal Cancer

Fascinating that this paper went so far as to say that in the future, Skullcap could have the potential to become the main therapy for GI cancer. Significant anti-tumor effects have been found in cell lines and animal models specifically cell-cycle arrest and anti-proliferation which is where these compounds seem strongest.

“Scutellarein (another active ingredient in Skullcap) has been found to promote apoptosis in GC cells AGS and SNU-484 by down-regulating MDM2 and members of the IAPs family (cIAP1, cIAP2, and XIAP), as well as activating p53”

What this means in real English is that in Gastric Cancer, Skullcap activated TP53 - the Rottweiler and prevented cancer cells from their trademark uncontrolled cell proliferation.

Lung Cancer

Baicalin has shown many anti-cancer mechanisms in Lung Cancer, including reduction of cell proliferation, metastasis, apoptosis, angiogenesis, and drug resistance.

It seems that all these anti-cancer mechanisms in Lung Cancer were down to something called SOCS1 - which stands for Suppression of Cytokine Signalling 1. Cytokines (mostly) increase inflammation and SOCS1 puts the fire out. Baicalin increases SOCS1 in Lung Cancer which dampens down that inflammation response allowing a decrease in many other cancer processes.

Ovarian Cancer

One peer reviewed study showed that while there is no clinical proof in humans yet, it was found that Baicalein made it much harder for ovarian cancer cells to make copies, thereby inducing cell cycle arrest and also reduced cell signalling which meant that it was difficult for existing tumors to signal for more nutrients or blood supply. It did this by inhibiting VEGF - Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor which is a growth signal and also c-Myc which is associated with spread and metastases. Higher concentrations of Baicalein exerted stronger effects (though of course there will be a limit on this which we aren’t aware of yet.

Dose & Frequency

Typically Skullcap isn’t very bioavailable.

The active ingredient Bailcalin can be supplemented though at 200-500mg daily.

TCM practitioners may use herbal decoctions based on classic formulas containing Huang-Qin.

Wogonin: experimental usage in animal studies. This is not specified in human supplements.

Cautions/Contraindications

If you have a SNP on your CYP3A4 gene and you are taking many other medications, have your practitioner keep a check on your LFTs and carefully check for interactions. If you have liver-disease, this may not be the right supplement for you.

Could add to the action of Anti-coagulants, like Warfarin.

Immune-modulating drugs like Tacrolimus.

GI Discomfort, Headaches, Dizziness or increased LFTs with very high dosing.