There are those who look at things the way they are, and ask why... I dream of things that never were, and ask why not? Robert Kennedy

The structure of a cell

When most of us think of a human cell, we think of something like a larger circle with a small circle inside it and we tend to think of the inner circle (nucleus) holding our DNA. We think about the space inside the cell membrane and surrounding the nucleus as being liquid, a bit like an eyeball and that’s pretty much it.

(Medivizor, 2016)

Thanks to the 2020 pandemic, many people have become much more health conscious and have been researching hard, taking responsibility for their health. Those of us who have been reading more about biochemistry and human biology lately and especially in the cancer space, will have heard that the cells contain mitochondria, the batteries or powerhouses of the cell.

We rarely talk about other parts of the cell though, and there are so many more parts to it. Cell biology is very complex and we don’t need to go into most of it to understand what we need to know, however to understand how Fenofibrate works against cancer, it helps to know about little cell components called Peroxisomes.