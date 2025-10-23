"A discovery is said to be an accident meeting a prepared mind" – Albert Szent-Gyorgyi

Viagra was discovered by accident!!

In the 1980s a bunch of scientists working for Pfizer were developing a medication to treat angina by looking at drugs called PDE5 inhibitors. PDE5 (phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor) is a drug that causes Vasodilation - Vaso = vessels (blood) and dilation = widening, so it relaxes the smooth walls of arteries and vessels allowing blood to flow more freely around the body. Effectively lowering blood pressure and allowing blood to reach the places it needs to.

While scientists were testing this effective drug on humans, a mysterious side effect was noticed among the men. They were developing long lasting, consistent erections. A new primary application was discovered and Viagra was born!

Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

There are a number of applications of Tadalafil (cialis) and Sildenafil (Viagra) plus other PDE5 inhibitors which are FDA approved inc. Vardenafil and Avalafil that have uses beyond treating erectile dysfunction. These include:

Pulmonary Hypertension (increased blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs)

Premature Ejaculation (with erectile dysfunction)

Urinary Tract Infections in men with BPH (Enlarged prostate)

Alzheimer’s disease

Heart Attacks and Cardiovascular Disease

Heart failure

Chemotherapy-related cardiotoxicity

Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Diabetes

Let’s take a look at the range of applications in integrative oncology! There are a number of anti-cancer mechanisms and it is important to note that there is a question mark above Tadalafil/Sildenafil as to potential pro-cancer mechanisms too…

Tadalafil/Sildenafil and Cancer!

PDE5 enzymes are overexpressed in many cancers, including:

PDE5 overexpression means the faster breakdown of a substance called cGMP. cGMP is responsible for telling cells to die normally (apoptosis) and it usually puts the brakes on uncontrolled growth of tumor cells. It is clear to see then that reducing levels of cGMP means no-one is there policing the uncontrolled growth or sending malignant cells for destruction. So tumors grow faster and live longer.

Where there is PDE5 over expression, PDE5 inhibitors allow levels of the policing cGMP to rise again which slows growth and promotes apoptosis.

PDE5 inhibition is also beneficial though for cancers where there is no overexpression, as there are secondary mechanisms at play.

Immunomodulation

In trials with mice, it was found that tadalafil and sadalafil could significantly inhibit tumor growth in mice with proper immune function but not in those who were immune compromised. Inhibition of MDSC (myeloid derived suppressor cells) was found, which usually act as immune suppression cells in the TME (tumor microenvironment) causing our regular immune cells to ignore the cancer cell, allowing it to live and grow.

Inhibition of MDSC cells will mean less suppression of immune cells like T Lymphocytes and that may mean enhanced effectiveness of immunotherapy agents like Pembrolizumab (keytruda) which rely on T cells to seek out and destroy cancer cells. Currently trials are underway to ascertain the relationship and effectiveness between these agents.

Chemosensitizing

In kidney cancer, sildenafil was shown to increase the effectiveness of chemotherapeutic agents that created 5-FU. The same effectiveness against 5-FU was found in colorectal cancer and it was attributed to a gene called PRMT5 which was highly expressed in this kind of cancer. PRMT5 was associated with higher tumor proliferation and subsequently poor prognosis. Tadalafil as a PRMT5 inhibitor, placed stress on the cancer cells, sensitizing them to this chemotherapeutic agent.

Chemoresistance or MDR (multi drug resistance) often occurs with over expression of the efflux pumps on cell membranes, otherwise known as the ABCB1 antiporter. PDE5 cross talks with Wnt/β-catenin, and PI3K/Akt to increase ABCB1 activity. Given that Wnt/β-catenin, and PI3K/Akt are overexpressed in many cancer, the likelihood that there will be some chemoresistance in these cancers is higher. This means that cells overexpressing ABCB1 efflux pumps (also known as P-glycoprotein Pumps) are busy pumping out the chemotherapeutic agent from the cancer cell, reducing its ability to kill the cancer. Sadalafil and Tadalafil were shown to inhibit the efflux pumps, decreasing resistance and therefore ‘chemosensitizing’ cells.

Cancers that are most affected by Saladafil/Tadalafil

Leukemia - (B-CLL) (AML)

In 2003 a study showed that Saladafil and Tadalafil successfully (14 out of 14) killed all cancer cells in vitro (cell line studies) with B-CLL. More recently a selective compound was created which inhibited PDE1. Sadalafil and Tadalafil do inhibit PDE1 but not exclusively as they also inhibit other PDE enzymes in the same family. This compound was shown to be very successful at inhibiting proliferation and inducing apoptosis in AML.

Prostate Cancer MIXED

Postoperatively Tadalafil was used in patients after undergoing radical prostatectomy. It was shown to improve continence and voiding without compromising oncological outcomes.

In one study, no beneficial effects were found on cancer growth, proliferation or spread compared to controls, even at high doses.

While once again treatment with sildenafil had no effect alone, in combination with Doxorubicin, sildenafil contributed to an enhanced chemotherapeutic effect. It was also noted that when taken together, doxorubicin created less heart toxicity.

Colorectal Cancer (CRC)

In a recent meta analysis the conclusion was that sadalafil was significantly associated with a reduction in primary and secondary occurences of colorectal cancer and polyps (a known risk factor for CRC) .

As a ‘nanoparticle’ in a vaccine, tadalafil was injected into patients and saw an inhibition in MDSC (immune suppressing cells) which meant that the effects of immunotherapy were enhanced in colorectal cancer.

Glioblastoma (GBM)

A combination of doxorubicin and vardenafil / sadalafil showed increased chemotherapeutic effectiveness in rats. This effectiveness was attributed to the BTB (blood to brain barrier) which is normally difficult to penetrate with chemotherapy. It was found that vardenafil and saladafil increased the permeability of the BTB, allowing the chemotherapy agent adriamycin to enter into GMB cells and exert its toxic effect.

Breast cancer MIXED

While there are many studies showing promise in prevention of or in treatment of early breast cancers, there is mixed evidence for treatment of breast cancer in later stages, especially when used on its own. As a combination treatment with chemotherapy, there appears to be more promise but we need more research.

Melanoma MIXED

Mice who received sildenafil with melanoma, shown significant increase in survival compared with controls. However at higher doses, while some improvement was seen in outcomes with females, a reduction in survival was seen in males. Indicating that we need much more quality research (ideally human trials) before we can draw conclusions about this drug for melanoma.

PDE5 inhibitors have systemic side effects or adverse events in humans, which include:

Headache

Dyspepsia

Flushing

Dizziness

Abnormal vision

Muscle aches

Joint pains

