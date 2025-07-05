Cimetidine was initially approved in 1999 for use in Reflux or GERD - Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease. This disease is characterised by heartburn with the ‘washing up’ of acidic stomach contents into the esophagus. GERD can be a trigger for changes in the lining that can become precancerous.

Sponsor: SMITH KLINE BEECHAM CONSUMER HEALTHCARE Approval Date: 07/09/99 INDICATION(s): FOR THE RELIEF OF HEARTBURN ASSOCIATED WITH ACID INDIGESTION AND SOUR STOMACH AND FOR PREVENTION OF HEARTBURN ASSOCIATED WITH ACID INDIGESTION AND SOUR STOMACH BROUGHT ON BY EATING OR DRINKING CERTAIN FOOD AND BEVERAGES

Cimetidine doesn’t work in the same way as other commonly used reflux drugs like Omeprazole, Lansoprazole or Pantoprazole, these are PPIs (proton pump inhibitors) which blocks about 70% of the activity of acid producing, proton pumps in the stomach lining.

Instead, Cimetidine blocks the action of a kind of hormone called Histamine (H2) in the stomach. It does that by sitting in the histamine docking station, called a receptor. When cimetidine is sat in the histamine dock, it blocks the space for real histamine to sit there and do its job, which is also to help stomach acid to be produced. So of course, cimetidine then reduces stomach acid production too.

Cimetidine blocking the histamine stomach receptor is like someone taking your designated parking spot! No space for Histamine to park!

Next: The interesting Truth about Reflux. Why we use Cimetidine as a repurposed drug for cancer? How Cimetidine works Which cancers respond best to Cimetidine (and which don’t)? What about side-effects and contraindications?

The Interesting Truth About Reflux

Reflux is commonly thought to be a result of overproduction of stomach acid, which has us reaching for the pink stuff.. but the root cause isn’t too much stomach acid, it’s too little…