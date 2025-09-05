Metformin- is this Diabetes Pill the Future of Cancer Treatment?
From sugar control to cancer control - the story you haven’t heard..
“In the US, the incidence of Diabetes has increased proportionately with the per capita consumption of sugar!” - F Banting
Officially first used to treat Diabetes in 1957, this drug originated from a plant called Goats Rue, but was synthesised years later for the reduction of blood glucose. It is cheap to manufacture and has a long safety track record.
