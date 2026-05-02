The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

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The Cancer Strategist
16h

Great analysis of this important compound. The topical side of black seed oil is underrated too. A lot of patients dealing with skin irritation, scalp issues or healing after treatment may find that part especially interesting. I’ve even used it myself at times for mouth sores.

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1 reply by Amanda King ND
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Terri H
16h

Thank you, Amanda! I've been taking 2000mg/day Black Cumin Seed Oil since covid. But I have always taken with meals. So it seems I need to take away from meals. How much should I separate from meals? Can I take it at the same time as Pectasol? The Pectasol people have said it's okay to take supplements with Pectasol, even though Pectasol is a type of binder, but I've never taken any oil at the same time.

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