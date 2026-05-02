“Nature always seems trying to talk to us as if she had some great secret to tell. And so she has.” — John Lubbock

black seed oil

If you’re dealing with cancer and are looking for an integrative oncology practitioner, I am currently taking on new patients. For more information contact me at admin@amandakingnd.com

What is Black Seed Oil

Integrative oncology protocols increasingly mention Black Seed oil but until around 3-4 years ago, it was relatively unheard of in the mainstream. This is likely down to the recent rise in awareness that integrative oncology even exists at all, something that many of us working in this world are trying hard to change.

Nigella Sativa L. is the botanical name and for those of us that aren’t hot on our Latin plant names, that’s Black ‘Cumin’ Seed oil. Black Cumin is an herb and has sometimes been called Black Caraway Seed too. In Naturopathic medicine, as with so many other herbal medicines, Black Seed Oil has been an important medicine for decades, perhaps centuries in Islamic medicine. Known as Habbat al-Barakah (The Blessed Seed) in Arabic, Kalonji in Urdu, or black cumin, it is highly revered for its medicinal properties based on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. There are also references to this medicine in ancient Greek literature.

What I have found so interesting in researching this medicine is how complex it is and how much potential it has for healing not just cancer, but perhaps ‘all that ails you?’. I am excited to break all that down for you here. Black seed oil is what it says on the tin, it’s a seed oil that is unstable and fragile, easy to damage. To preserve its medicinal qualities you should keep it away from sunlight, oxygen and heat.

The Cancer Problem

Cancer is not one kind of disease, caused by one trigger. It’s multifactorial and has a multitude of triggers, many that work together as one to create ‘the perfect storm’. The hallmarks of cancer cite certain factors that must be present for cells to be classified as cancerous. These include uncontrolled proliferation, inflammation, evasion of growth suppressors, immortality, angiogenesis, and immune evasion. Given that not just one factor is at play, we need a multifactorial solution for a multifactorial problem.

Conventional therapies are often called Standard of Care therapies and these include Chemotherapy, Radiation, Immunotherapy, Surgery and Targeted Therapies - these come with significant toxicity, immune system suppression, auto immunity, increased risk of cancer (yup) and death. One study showed a 2% overall benefit of chemotherapy at the five year survival point - that’s a 98% cost by my calculations. Click here to read that paper.

Treatment resistance is real, both chemo and radio resistance as well as suppression of the tumor suppressor genes like TP53.

There are problems with the environment around the tumor, in fact some see the environment around the tumor as being the actual problem, not the cell itself. Some studies have shown that when you alter the microenvironment, you alter the cell expression and cancer is no longer expressed.

Integrative Metabolic Oncology works on the terrain, your diet is foundational to this and your lifestyle choices, anything that affects your body and your wider environment, knowing that your choices are the modifiable risk factor. We work to empower you with knowledge and resources to make better decisions to change the outcome. The other aspect is working on the cancer pathways themselves, which usually involves specific supplements and off label drugs.

We need multi-target supplements and drugs, that have low toxicity and that can target the hallmarks of cancer above. One supplement per pathway is no good, we end up with huge protocols with far too many agents. We need agents that multi-target, work well together and that don’t cause harm and that at the same time ENHANCE and potentiate the efficiency of your medical treatment.

Enter Black Seed Oil

A little paradox

Firstly Black seed oil contains a little Arachidonic Acid. This is an omega 6 (pro inflammatory fat) which you will know from my articles and podcasts, I advocate to avoid in the diet. The reason why is that most of us are getting our pro inflammatory seed oils from vegetable oil, sunflower oil and canola - all of which are a lot better placed in your (diesel) tractor mower than in your body! We just aren’t built to ingest all those oils, it’s unnatural and dangerous in the quantities we eat them - not to mention the fact that almost all of the consumption involves eating these oils after they have been heated to high temperatures for deep frying, microwaved, processed over and over and exposed to light and oxygen - all of which turn these oils into very dangerous damaged fats and trans fats.

But… we DO need a little of these omega 6 oils in our diet and we would get plenty with a plain paleo or keto diet from pastured animals, grass fed beef and some plants. By eating clean and whole foods (animal and plant) from the earth as nature intended and by avoiding grains and mass produced seed oils, we get all the nutrition we need to thrive.

So in the context of a healthy diet like this, a little omega 6 is even desirable.

Black seed oil also contains trace amounts of lots of minerals, namely calcium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium, iron, zinc, and copper.

The trace amounts of copper are not enough to be a concern in black seed oil as the levels would be in say - Chlorella (which is not advised in most cancers).

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On the other hand the active ingredient Thymoquinone in Black Seed oil is highly anti-inflammatory and that gives it easily a net anti-inflammatory overall effect.

Thymoquinone

This is the active ingredient that we want working for us against cancer. Many of my patients will have this already in their protocols if it’s the right time to bring it in. I’ve seen it in other practitioners protocols too and here are the reasons we all like Black Seed Oil so much. I’ve referenced each of the many cancers that Black Seed oil has been researched against, hopefully you’ll see the one you are researching in here - it’s extensive! (click on each green bullet point for the reference embedded).

In a nutshell, not only is thymoquinone in black seed oil an anti-cancer compound with many toxic elements to cancer types seemingly across the board, it is also protective to healthy cells.

The health protective elements that black seed oil offer are actually something that are worth everyone considering, especially if cancer is a concern or a risk.

In addition to it’s anti cancer effects - there are many other benefits that everyone can get from taking black seed oil.

May support blood sugar balance and insulin sensitivity.

May help modestly with weight management and waist circumference.

Can help lower blood pressure in some people.

May improve blood lipids (for example, triglycerides and LDL/HDL balance).

Has anti‑inflammatory and antioxidant effects system‑wide.

May support liver health and help reduce some markers of liver stress.

May support kidney function and protect against certain types of kidney damage.

Can improve asthma control and other inflammatory respiratory conditions.

May help with allergy‑type symptoms such as sneezing and nasal congestion.

Often used for general immune support and resilience to infections.

Topically, can help with acne, eczema, psoriasis and irritated skin.

May support wound healing and reduce scar formation when used on the skin.

Can improve scalp health and reduce dandruff when used topically.

Commonly used to support hair thickness, shine and reduced hair shedding.

May help joint comfort and stiffness related to inflammation.

May support digestive comfort, bloating and mild dyspepsia.

Has antimicrobial effects that may help with some bacterial and fungal issues.

Sometimes used to support mood and cognitive clarity, likely via anti‑inflammatory and antioxidant pathways.

May modestly improve certain male fertility parameters (such as sperm count and motility).

Dose & Frequency

Common oral supplemental dose ranges in human studies for non‑cancer conditions: approximately 500mg to 2,000 mg of black seed oil per day, often divided into 1–2 doses on an empty stomach.

In an integrative oncology setting, clinicians may start at the lower end of supplemental ranges and titrate based on tolerance, interactions, and clinical goals. Typically between 1,000mg - 4,000mg of black seed oil on an empty stomach

Contraindications

General safety: Black seed oil is generally well tolerated - occasionally you might get a small gastric disturbance but this is not common.

Use cautiously with significant liver or kidney dysfunction - monitor labs. Liver and Kidney protection also noted.

Use cautiously if you have autoimmunity as there is a possibility of increased immune function.

Caution around Hypertension medication, there could be an interaction with Amlodipine or other blood pressure lowering drugs.

Allergy: Contraindicated in individuals with known allergy to Nigella sativa or related species; consider patch testing before topical use.

If you’re dealing with cancer and are looking for an integrative oncology practitioner, I am currently taking on new patients. For more information contact me at admin@amandakingnd.com