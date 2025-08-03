“Innovation happens when people are free to think, experiment and speculate” Matt Ridley

The Back Story

Originally developed as an antiplatelet medication, Dipyridamole is what we call an anti-thrombotic.

Platelets are the parts of our red blood cells that clump together when we get a wound, they help to stop us bleeding and they begin the wound healing process. We need a balance of platelets so that blood isn’t too thin because this increases our risk of bleeding with too much blood loss.

We also need our blood not to be too thick because this increases our risk of blood clots leading to strokes and embolisms. Dipyridamole reduces the risk of blood clotting by stopping platelets from sticking together in people who have had strokes or heart surgery.

Dipyridamole is also used as a vasodilator.

For vasodilation, think about your arteries, the tubular structures in your circulatory system carrying oxygenated blood from the heart to your organs and the rest of your body.

The structure of those arteries includes the tube itself which is made up of a few layers of tissue and the space in the middle of the tube where the blood flows, which is called the lumen. The innermost layer of the arterial walls which is in contact with the blood flow, is called the endothelium. Behind the endothelium is a smooth muscle layer. This layer of smooth muscle contracts and relaxes in response to changing conditions. When it contracts, our blood pressure increases. When it relaxes, this is (vaso) dilation and our blood pressure lowers.

If something intentionally relaxes the smooth muscles of our arteries, we call this a vasodilator.

Nitric Oxide (NO) is a substance that our body makes to cause vasodilation. Dipyridamole increases Adenosine levels which in turn stimulate Nitric Oxide production and this causes the smooth walls of our arteries to relax, lowering our blood pressure.

Reference

With anti-clotting and blood pressure lowering as the two primary effects of Dipyridamole, does this drug anything that can impact Cancer?

Unique Anti-Cancer Effects of Dipyridamole

PDE Inhibitor

Dipyridamole is an inhibitor of something called PDE (Phosphodiesterase) which is a kind of enzyme, a molecule that acts as a catalyst in the body. Catalysts are agents of change, they are triggers for other events.

There are a number of PDEs in the body but we don’t need to know what they all do to understand how Dipyridamole works.

One of the main jobs of PDEs is to regulate something called cAMP (cyclic adenosine monophosphate) and cGMP (cyclic guanosine monophosphate). It may be easier to see the way this works in a series of steps:

cAMP stops platelets from getting too sticky PDE breaks cAMP down which can mean that platelets get stickier Sticky platelets are not good if you have already had a stroke or recent heart surgery Dipyridamole slows down PDE No PDE = More cAMP More cAMP = Less sticky platelets Less sticky platelets means less blood clots

Autophagy

In the world of biohacking, the word autophagy has become a bit of a buzzword. Those keen to extend their life and healthspan often practice daily intermittent fasting. They know that getting beyond around 12-13 hours of fasting puts them in a state of autophagy and increases levels of Sirtuins.

Sirtuins are desirable enzymes that do a clean up job in the body under the right (fasted) conditions. We really DO want to activate autophagy for our best health, ideally daily. This is so that we can get into a state called AMPK where we get stuck in to a cellular clean up job, our body repairs damaged DNA and our metabolism gets a boost.

Learn more about Fasting and AMPK here:

Cancer can hijack autophagy. It is a cruel twist that the mechanisms our body has evolved to protect us, can be hijacked and turned against us by cancer.

We learn more every day about cancer pathways and the mechanisms that cancer uses to grow. With each new discovery, we are learning fast how to check the huge bank of drugs in circulation to harness their secondary mechanisms and use them in a repurposed manner to outsmart our foe.

That’s why we need to be one step ahead. That why off-label drug use in cancer is such an innovative and worthy subject for further research.

Imagine that you have just had chemotherapy and radiotherapy. You’ve had a chemical and radiation assault on the body (poison and burn) and many of your cells are in tatters. There are fragments of DNA (nucleotides), amino acids and various molecules scattered around in your tissues and cells.

One of the hallmarks of cancer is uncontrolled proliferation, or uncontrolled growth. But we can’t make something out of nothing, there has to be fuel, ingredients, parts to use to rebuild the tumor. Cancer will grow at all costs…

…and that’s what happens… in the smashed devastation left behind after medical treatments, cancers go into emergency mode and start gathering the biological spoils for themselves, through autophagy.

Reaping the fragments of broken tissues left behind, they gather and grow.

Autophagy Blocker

Dipyridamole blocks autophagy which may stop cancer cells in their tracks in emergency mode. Blocking autophagy, blocks cancer’s ability to gather tissues to grow, from the carnage of war.

Cancer - Denied!

By denying autophagy Dipyridamole can keep cancer cells in a weakened state which means that the next round of chemo or radiation packs a much harder punch. The enemy is weakened before the final attack!

Dipyridamole may also prevent metastases, which means that it can prevent any break away cancer cells from escaping and beginning a new tumor somewhere else in the body.

The action we discussed that Dipyridamole has on circulation where it reduces the stickiness of platelets means that it improves blood flow. This means that the effectiveness of other drugs is improved too. These drugs are able to more easily circulate around the body and be absorbed!

There is recent data that shows there may be some cancer INDUCING effects from Dipyridamole too. We must keep an open mind and take a frank and genuine look at all drugs and what the research shows us. Where data is equivocal, it will be stated here and referenced under MIXED. Where the drug is best in combination, see COMBINED.

Which Cancers is Dipyridamole useful for?

There is mixed data - Should Dipyridamole be avoided in some cancers?

What does the latest Research show us about Dipyridamole?

Are there any Naturopathic alternatives to Dipyridamole?