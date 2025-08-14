DISULFIRAM -Alcohol Abuse Drug REPURPOSED for CANCER
Learn how this unlikely drug is being used in the fight against cancer!
Learn how a 1930s rubber chemical that made workers sick from alcohol became a repurposed drug for cancer.
Discover why blocking the ALDH enzyme can strip cancer cells of their chemotherapy resistance, supercharging medical treatment effects!
Explore Cuproptosis, A New Way to Kill Cancer using disulfiram and copper to overwhelm their defenses.
See how Disulfiram changes your genes using Epigenetics as a DNA methyltransferase inhibitor. Learn what DNA Methyltransferase actually is in easy step by step language!
From Glioblastoma to TNBC, Prostate cancer, and Melanoma, find out where research shows the strongest promise.
