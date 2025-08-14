Learn how a 1930s rubber chemical that made workers sick from alcohol became a repurposed drug for cancer.

Discover why blocking the ALDH enzyme can strip cancer cells of their chemotherapy resistance, supercharging medical treatment effects!

Explore Cuproptosis, A New Way to Kill Cancer using disulfiram and copper to overwhelm their defenses.

See how Disulfiram changes your genes using Epigenetics as a DNA methyltransferase inhibitor. Learn what DNA Methyltransferase actually is in easy step by step language!