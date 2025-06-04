It smells a little bit like garlic and is a solvent made from wood pulp waste. Back in the 19th Century DMSO was a byproduct of the paper making industry. By the 1970s it had been approved by the FDA for use in medicine, chiefly in cystitis (water infections) and to preserve organs for transplant (I sometimes have to wonder how these applications are discovered).

In Europe DMSO is used in a variety of medical applications.

It’s a pretty basic kind of molecule. You might remember the methyl groups we talked about here in this article about Folic Acid, where I explained what methylation is and why you need to take care of it.

DMSO is simply two methyl groups and an oxygen group and it looks like this.

Dr Stanley Jacob was considered the Father of DMSO. He pioneered for its acceptance into the medical sphere, particularly in the US where it was not approved for use in the way that other countries had in Europe.

Known for its rapid absorption into the skin and its low toxicity in research, DMSO acts as a kind of carrier agent. It can pave the way for rapidly increased absorption of other substances (good or bad) through the skin or into body tissues. It is often used in complementary medicine in this way, as an escort for other agents that may otherwise not be as bioavailable.

Iatrogenic Death

It’s worth talking a little about toxicity. While DMSO is not approved as a drug for pain relief, it does appear to have analgesic properties. Much noise may be made about the safety which is true (see the second half of this post) and we definitely do need more research on the subject. It’s tricky to do a double blind RCT when the product itself creates (MSM) a compound that is excreted in the breath and stinks of garlic!

Let’s view this a little more globally for a moment, iatrogenic death means death by medication - FDA approved medication, I might add. My point is that just because it’s FDA approved, doesn’t make it a safe drug! In the US alone, iatrogenic death was the THIRD leading cause of death after Cancer and Heart Disease.

You might want to read that again….

To give you an example of how that might happen. Take NSAIDs which are non steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, in the US these can be Aspirin, Advil, Motrin and Aleve. Inappropriate prescription of these drugs are responsible for 76,000 hospitalizations and 7,600 deaths in the US each year.

Always check with your Medical Doctor before you take any supplement or substance, no matter what you read on the internet.

How is DMSO a friend to us?

Cancer

DMSO has been shown in research to upregulate NK - Natural Killer cells (does what it says on the tin) and CTL (Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes) cells, which are some of our most potent natural allies in the war against cancer.

We want to both upregulate production (make more of) these bad boys and also to make them stronger! DMSO seems to be able to do that for us!

Read on to learn more about the benefits of DMSO and the risks you need to be aware of before you consider this as part of your supplement protocol.

Inflammation is downregulated by DMSO and since inflammation is a driver of cancer, this could be a useful application for people who are struggling to control their CRP levels and get a handle on inflammatory processes in the body. If used carefully DMSO could be a really valuable addition to an integrative oncology protocol. DMSO was shown to upregulate Tregs which you can find out more about here, these are T regulator cells which modulate the inflammatory process.

In Lung Cancer DMSO was shown to reduce proliferation and growth by activating IFN-a - Interferon Alpha which is a protective cytokine that suppresses cancer cell growth. INF-a is shown to be particularly protective in lung adenocarcinoma, malignant melanoma, some leukemias and non hodgkin’s lymphoma. (1)

In breast cancer, a very interesting study on mice showed that in conjunction with thalidomide, DMSO had a strongly apoptotic effect meaning that it caused cancer cells to die in the proper way (and not continue to evade natural cell death, characteristic of cancer). When the thalidomide was taken away though, the effect was even stronger, suggesting that the effects were quite possibly down to the DMSO alone.

It is thought that DMSO exerts one influence against cancer due to its ability to influence protein folding. Many of the proteins that cause cancer and in inherited diseases are misfolded. (1)

In one study on patients with GI tract cancers, DMSO was given with sodium bicarbonate as an infusion and also with SAMe. SAMe stands for S-Adenosyl Methionine and is the major player in methylation since it is what we call ‘The Master Methyl Donor’.

Some people are very poor at methylating so supplementation of SAMe itself could account for some major outcomes in some individuals. This combination brought improved quality of life for the participants who all were living with highly malignant cancer.

It also provided improved pain control and improved blood biochemistry markers. It’s a little specific and hard to say that this was attributable to DMSO alone. I do wonder what impact DMSO would have on supporting methylation when combined with methyl factors like SAMe and without including Sodium Bicarbonate.

DMSO has been shown in a few studies to be useful as an analgesic in cancer. (1) (2) (3) (4) but the results have been a little mixed. Some people reporting really excellent results and others a mild improvement.

Can DMSO inhibit metastases? MMPs are Matrix Metalloproteinases which I always think of as little pac men. Not pac men, like we might imagine macrophages (little immune cells that gobble up viruses and bacteria)… MMPs don't ‘engulf or eat up’ anything, they kind of chew a way through the space around cells. In particular a kind of MMP called MMP9 is increased in activity when we have cancer. Imagine that we have a cancer and MMP9 is really active, MMP9 starts clearing little routes around the cancer cell which paves the way for any metastases to break away and get into our circulatory systems like the lymph for example. This is one way that the metastatic potential of cancer is increased. DMSO was shown to slow down MMP9 activity in this study, although this was not done in a cancer setting. We definitely need more research in this area.

What are the risks of DMSO?

DMSO was found at certain concentrations to induce apoptosis in this study at a certain concentration but in that same study it was shown to support the cancer cells

A risk of haemolysis, where blood cells are destroyed, is possibly the most commonly observed adverse reactions and this was shown to occur with DMSO at very high concentrations given as an IV.

One of the benefits of DMSO that many people, tout across the internet is that any toxicity in the cell is flushed out by DMSO, remember the PG Efflux Pumps?

DMSO is also shown to instigate a redox reaction (known as an antioxidant) against radical oxygen species (ROS) which would be welcome in a non-cancer situation.

When we are undertaking chemotherapy, we want the chemical we are taking to be toxic and to produce ROS in the cancer cells (to kill them) and we definitely don’t want those efflux pumps to be effectively pumping chemotherapy OUT of those cancer cells to save them.

It is possible that this is one effect of DMSO though, in this study the effectiveness of chemotherapy was reduced by DMSO and the researchers urged caution against using DMSO routinely in an oncology setting.

There are some incredibly interesting applications for DMSO in a variety of illnesses, headaches, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, auto immunity, inflammatory disorders, cancer of course and many more.

The dose seems to be the poison and the real elephant in the room has to be, if DMSO is so good at escorting in substances that we want to have a strong effect, as shown in so many studies...

Then it is also very good at escorting in substances that we don’t want.

Extreme caution should be taken using a substance like this in a toxic environment or if you have reduced immune function as there could be some serious health risks and we absolutely do need to have more studies into this fascinating compound.

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute the provision of medical advice or professional services. Amanda King ND is a UK trained Naturopathic Practitioner. In the UK, ND means ‘Advanced Naturopathic Diploma’ not Naturopathic Doctor. Amanda is also not a medical Doctor. This information does not replace medical care or recommendations from a physician familiar with you, your health and laboratory data, or who is actively providing you with medical treatment. The information provided should not be used for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, and those seeking personal medical advice should consult with a licensed physician. Always seek the advice of your doctor or other qualified health provider regarding a medical condition.