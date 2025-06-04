The Metabolic Nutritionist



LouiseB
Jun 4

Great article as always and good to include the potential safety hazards. Unfortunately checking in with a doctor for me and I suspect some others isn’t really an option as I doubt my doctor has even heard of it and given that, it’s likely to be a resounding no based on ignorance.

I’ve used it twice now, both topically for back pain and stiffness and I have to say it’s remarkable. My lower back pain was gone within minutes, my neck issue took longer but is vastly improved. I used a 50/50 solution with distilled water and sprayed on.

Thinking of trying eye drops with a very low percentage solution in castor oil next.

I’m using a book called “Healing with DMSO” by Amanda Vollmer which has a lot of info as well as basic protocols

2 replies by Amanda King ND and others
Tom's avatar
Tom
Oct 9

There has been so many postings on Substack about the good things DSMO can do, its also nice to know there are limitations. Also, you mentioned S-Adenosyl Methionine (SAMe). Could you perhaps do a posting on this supplement and how it helps with cancer treatment? I've seen it mentioned a few times and I'm not sure how it fits in.

1 reply by Amanda King ND
4 more comments...

No posts

