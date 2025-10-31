I am among those who thinks that science has great beauty - Marie Curie

How your supplements are formulated in the lab, makes ALL the difference to your body.

Here’s why..

If you’ve ever wondered why two supplements with the same ingredient on the label can feel so different in real life, the answer almost always sits between:

1. The raw extract taken from the plant, and

2. The journey into your bloodstream.

That space between raw plant ingredient and what takes action in your blood is called the formulation.

‘Formulation’ is the quiet engineering of a botanical. Protecting fragile, natural molecules from biological damage; coaxing poorly water-soluble active ingredients (actives) to disperse, and gently guiding them across biological barriers, so that they appear in your blood in a way your body can actually use.

Without the proper formulation, the natural molecule in your supplement has limited access to your bloodstream, meaning your time and money are wasted as the product passes on through without doing any of the work the label promised.

Take this simple thought experiment

Imagine two different capsules of the same poorly dissolved compound. This compound is lipophilic (which means fat loving) so it naturally resists mixing with water.

Capsule one contains a regular, standard powder form.

Capsule two has been engineered to both improve its solubility in water, and also to protect the fragile, active ingredients on their way through the stomach and intestine (where herbal compounds are easily damaged).

On paper, both list the same amount in milligrams. But inside the body, they are anything but equal. What matters is not only what you ingest, but what arrives intact and available so it can actually get to work. What matters is ‘Bioavailability’.

What gets in the way of (bio) availability?

For many plant-based active compounds, the first obstacle is simple chemistry. Poorly water-soluble (lipophilic) compounds don’t like water. When they are put in water, they tend to clump together or crystallize instead of dissolving.

If they don’t dissolve, they can’t be absorbed into your body!

Even when they briefly dissolve in the stomach, a pH (acid/alkaline) change in the small intestine can easily make them fall out of solution again.

When we think about the stomach and the first part of digestion, there is a lot of pH change. We have stomach acid to break down our food, then alkalising bile to neutralise stomach acid and prevent harm to our internal tissues. That’s a lot of pH change in a small space and a lot of opportunity to undermine the integrity of the compounds inside your humble supplement.

Biology adds more hurdles. The gut is lined with mucus and an “unstirred” layer of fluid that slows movement from the inside of the gut to the surface of the intestine (where it crosses over the gut membrane/barrier into the bloodstream. This mucus barrier is there for a reason, it’s part of your natural immune defence but it also works against you when you need to get important active ingredients delivered through the gut lining quickly into the bloodstream so they can get to work.

Absorption often improves when bile is released with a meal, because bile helps form tiny droplets that carry fat-loving molecules where they need to go.

Without any protection round the plant compound, enzymes in the gut wall and liver can break them down before they can even reach the bloodstream, making them unusable. We also have transport proteins that can push some of the plant molecules we need, back into the middle of the intestine, forcing them to either go through the process again to get back to the lining of the gut or leaving them there for excretion, completely unused.

What this all means, is that much less can end up in your blood than the label might suggest. Timing with food and individual differences (bile flow, transit time) make results even more variable.

Plant extracts also contain many extra substances. Some can help, others can hinder by competing or they can ‘bind’. This is why two “similar” extracts may behave differently in the body… even at the same dose.

And yes, stability definitely matters: exposure to light, air, or moisture can slowly weaken sensitive ingredients. Good protection helps!

Put simply: dose alone isn’t destiny.

The Importance is in the Delivery: how we help the active ingredients to dissolve, survive, and cross into the bloodstream.

This delivery makes the difference between supplements that work and supplements that don’t!

“nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished” - Lao Tzu, Tao Tse Tsing

What formulation actually does

Formulation turns obstacles into design choices. It helps poorly water-soluble active ingredients to disperse, stay in their solution, and reach the gut surface where absorption happens. It puts a protective “jacket” around sensitive molecules so they survive both stomach acid and digestive enzymes long enough to be taken up.

Formulation also shapes how a compound appears in the blood. It shapes how high the levels rise, how fast it gets there, and how long it stays (often described as Cmax, Tmax, and AUC), meaning the effects are steadier and more predictable. The right format can guide uptake across the intestinal lining and, when helpful, into lymph pathways that sidestep some early metabolism.

And because consistency wins, good formulation also cares about everyday experience: taste, mouthfeel, and a gentle feel on the stomach, so people actually want to use it.

How to read a label (without a lab)

Don’t chase the biggest milligram number. Look for signs that the maker understands delivery, not just dose. You are looking for a plain-language explanation of how the poorly water-soluble active is helped to dissolve and survive digestion.

Look for a brief note that the formulation has been characterized (e.g., designed particles/encapsulation verified). Like Liposomal (more on this next)

Demand simple stability assurances that the actives stay intact over shelf life.

Consistent manufacturing! Ask for a clear list of excipients (added ingredients) so you can judge your own tolerability - No junk!

Most reassuring is a clinical bridge. This means evidence showing how this exact formulation behaves in people, not just in theory. Data, not Guesswork!

A few terms you’ll see:

Bioavailability = the share of what you swallow that actually reaches your bloodstream in active form.

Cmax, Tmax, and AUC = how high, how fast, and how long those levels rise and fall. This can often be more important than sheer dose.

First-pass metabolism = the gut/liver’s early processing that can shrink those levels before they ever get to circulate in your body.

For everyday use and for clinicians, the practical questions are simple:

Does the product’s delivery approach fit your clinical/therapeutic goal?

Does the product give steady background support or a quick rise?

Take your supplements consistently for best effects, and when the label advises, take the supplement with food, because bile release can help fat-loving actives to absorb better. The right formulation makes adherence easier and outcomes more reliable.

Have you ever seen the word Liposomal on supplements? For example ‘liposomal Vitamin C’ or ‘Liposomal Glutathione’ and wondered what it meant, how it worked or why it was important?

Coming next

In the next issue, we are going to open up liposomes.

Liposomes are tiny, phospholipid vesicles that act as modular carriers. Their bilayer can hold and protect gut membrane seeking, water-shy actives, while the aqueous core can carry water-soluble compounds; some systems even co-load both. By sheltering sensitive molecules from stomach acid and digestive enzymes, keeping them dispersed, and improving contact with intestinal membranes, liposomes can increase the amount of the active ingredients that reaches circulation. We’ll take a clear, step-by-step look at how vesicle architecture (the membrane, the core, and the surrounding medium) supports stability, uptake, and predictable exposure.

