The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

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Johannes's avatar
Johannes
2d

So if they are excellent it would have been worth mentioning them at least, no? Agree diet is extremely important but once a person finds himself in a cancer situation diet alone often is not enough.

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1 reply by Amanda King ND
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Johannes
3d

Just a question. Why didn't you mention Ivermectin and Fenbendazole (+Mebendazole) in your article?The evidence that these repurposed drugs are very effective against most if not all cancers is overwhelming. These drugs have an extremely low toxicity and are therefore very safe at the recommended dosage and have been used for many years for their approved treatments without any side-effects. Field feedback from people that have self-medicated with these drugs against cancer is extremely positive and they are now both extensively researched for cancer treatment.

If other drugs could be repurposed than that would be a good thing but it surely is worth mentioning the aforementioned drugs to begin with.

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1 reply by Amanda King ND
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