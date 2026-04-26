The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

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Elizabeth Mucino-Martinez's avatar
Elizabeth Mucino-Martinez
1d

Hi where are you located Amanda? I am in San Jose, CA. How could I communicate with you?

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1 reply by Amanda King ND
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JJ
1d

Good morning! I am looking forward to reading this. I have lots of friends who drink this tea.

I just sent this article to my sister whose husband has giloblastoma. I have wanted her to see my doctor (also on Substack) Dr. Anthony Phan. But he has a waiting list. Do you read his articles?

I told her that you have the same philosophy as Dr. Phan. I am praying that she will contact you soon because he is doing very badly.

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