“Make tea, not war.” — 1960s slogan

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Some of the most powerful plant medicines we use in integrative oncology were nearly lost to history?

Essiac Tea is one of them….

Essiac’s story began in the 1930s when a nurse in Ontario called Rene Caisse (1888–1978) was working with an elderly patient. Her patient claimed they had cured their own breast cancer years ago, with a curious recipe for tea that had been passed down to them from a Native-Canadian healer. Caisse acquired the recipe and developed it, creating her own ‘secret’ version of the recipe which she named by turning around her own surname Caisse into Essiac.

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Caisse hid the recipe from the world, running a cancer clinic where she used the tea to treat people with cancer, apparently with remarkable results. Given that the recipe was freely passed to her, there is controversy around the fact that she wouldn’t share the recipe. However given the pressures she faced as a female in a hostile medical world, she said that she assumed that the results would speak for themselves. They apparently did according to the reports of people queuing round the corner of the street. As her clinic was so busy, her records were badly kept so it’s hard these days to verify the impact of her work back then.

Essiac is consumed as a brewed herbal tea, typically drunk warm on an empty stomach

The Secret Recipe

Essiac is a simple herbal tea blend that Caisse developed from a larger recipe. She discarded those she didn’t feel were useful until she was left with just four herbs. In some recipes, eight herbs may be used.

Burdock root ( Arctium lappa )

This root has old traditions in naturopathic medicine and has been studied more recently for its bioactive compounds which include:

Arctigenin – a lignan (some call these mild plant irritants) considered the most studied compound for anti-tumor activity including in glioblastoma, brain cancer.

Quercetin & luteolin – flavonoids with similar antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Quercetin comes up in every single ingredient.

Chlorogenic acid – a polyphenol with anti-cancer properties in lab studies, and interesting research in liver and colorectal cancer.

Inulin – a prebiotic fiber that supports gut health and immune function.

Tannins & sesquiterpene lactones – additional bioactive compounds that have anti cancer properties similar to those found in tea and cannabis.

Sheep Sorrel (Rumex acetosella)

Including the leaf and the roots but the roots are considered the most active part:

Emodin (anthraquinone) The most studied compound. Induces apoptosis in breast, liver, lung, and colon cancer cell lines, inhibits tumor spread, and may suppress HER-2 protein expression. High doses can cause liver toxicity.

Quercetin (flavonoid) Well-researched across multiple cancer types. See my earlier article on Quercetin V Cancer. Acts on key cancer pathways (PI3K/Akt, p53) and may enhance the effectiveness of conventional chemotherapy.

Hyperoside (flavonoid glycoside) Triggers programmed cell death and may inhibit tumor angiogenesis - cutting off the blood supply tumors need to grow.

Chlorophyll - Anti-mutagenic (protects cells from making bad/cancerous copies) - may help prevent carcinogens from binding to DNA and causing cancer and also supports liver detoxification.

Slippery Elm Bark (Ulmus fulva)

Beta-Sitosterol One of the most studied plant compounds in slippery elm. It has shown the ability to induce apoptosis (programmed cell death) in cancer cells, inhibit tumor growth, and interfere with cancer cell proliferation - particularly studied in prostate, colon, and breast cancer.

Quercetin A flavonoid antioxidant with multiple pathway, anti-tumor activity including by neutralizing free radicals, inhibiting angiogenesis (the formation of new blood vessels that feed tumors), and promoting apoptosis in various cancer cell line studies.

Catechins Polyphenols (plant compounds) with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, just the same as those in Green Tea. Catechins can interfere with signaling pathways involved in cancer cell survival and proliferation.

Tannins - Slippery elm is rich in tannins, which have shown cytotoxic effects against certain cancer cell lines and antioxidant activity that reduces DNA damage - a key driver of cancer initiation. Tannins are found in tea and red wine.

Mucilage Polysaccharides - The inner bark’s signature mucilage contains complex polysaccharides that may modulate the immune system, potentially enhancing the body’s natural anti-tumor defenses. Some research suggests immune-stimulating polysaccharides can slow tumor growth indirectly. This also makes slippery elm a great herbal remedy for constipation, take one just before each meal if you need this kind of support.

Antioxidants - Various phenolic acids in slippery elm combat oxidative stress, which is strongly linked to cancer development and progression.

Turkish Rhubarb Root (Rheum palmatum)

Emodin - this is the most studied bioactive compound. Inibits PI3K/Akt/mTOR - the glucose driven growth signalling pathway that most cancers exploit. It is pro-apoptotic as it increases the activity of Bax, it is anti-proliferative because it is a Bcl2 inhibitor and it is anti-metastatic as it reduces MMP9 activity. Impressive herb with potential application in blood cancers where Bcl2 is overexpressed.

Aloe-emodin Active against leukemia, liver, lung, and neuroblastoma cells

Rhein Targets cancer cell metabolism; inhibits glucose uptake in tumor cells.

Resveratrol (stilbene) Antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor.

Sennosides Secondary role; gut environment modulation which supports our immune defences.

Some formulations add 4 additional herbs which are:

Watercress, Blessed Thistle, Red Clover & Kelp

There is some controversy around the use of red clover in ER+ cancers.

Here is a link to a product I found which contains all 8 original Essiac Ingredients and this link gives $10 off ESSIAC TEA

Or this one is Organic with 4 ingredients and looks great to me STARWEST

Or Contact Master Herbalist - Milena Moore at milena@kentherbalist.co.uk

MASTER HERBALIST For an organic, individualised tea crafted just for you.

Essiac is consumed as a brewed herbal tea, typically drunk warm on an empty stomach

Contraindications

Pregnancy and breastfeeding - Turkish rhubarb and sheep sorrel are contraindicated as they are stimulating to uterine tissue (like Raspberry Leaf)

Kidney disease / kidney stones - sheep sorrel is high in oxalates. Avoid in oxalate kidney stones or compromised renal function

Iron-deficiency anaemia - tannins in the formula can inhibit iron absorption.

Autoimmune conditions - immune-stimulating herbs (burdock, sheep sorrel) could exacerbate autoimmune activity.

Hormone-sensitive cancers - red clover (in 8-herb versions) contains isoflavones which you should avoid in oestrogen-receptor positive breast cancer unless under the care of an integrative oncology practitioner.

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Interactions

Anticoagulants (warfarin, heparin) - rhubarb and burdock may potentiate blood-thinning effects - Also think about loading if you have many blood thinning supplements on board already like Danshen or Nattokinase.

Chemotherapy - some concern about antioxidants blunting oxidative chemo mechanisms; timing separation advised (take on non-chemo days or discuss with oncologist)

Diuretics - additive effect possible

Pre-surgery - discontinue at least 2 weeks prior due to anticoagulant and immune effects

Dose & Frequency

Traditional Caisse protocol:

30ml (1 fl oz) of prepared liquid concentrate diluted in 60–90ml warm water

Taken once daily at bedtime, on an empty stomach (at least 2 hours after eating)

Some sources cite twice daily dosing in more acute situations

Modern commercial preparations: follow product-specific instructions as concentrations vary significantly

Preparation from dry herb kits:

Typically a 2-hour simmering process, then 12-hour steeping before straining

Made in large batches (stored refrigerated for up to 2 weeks)

Duration: Often used in cycles such as 12 weeks on, 1–2 weeks off, though no standardised protocol exists

Best taken away from food and medications (at least 2 hours separation)

Warm (not boiling) is the traditional method of consumption