Dr Mike Hunter
16h

What often gets missed is how exercise acts at a mitochondrial level, driving biogenesis, improving efficiency and redox balance while simultaneously stimulating the release of exerkines that carry these signals system-wide.

Framed this way, movement becomes a coordinated metabolic therapy, helping to restore cellular energy systems and immune-metabolic communication at a time when cancer and its treatments are placing them under intense strain.

It is a powerful reminder that this is not lifestyle advice, it is biology in action.

15h

Cette synthèse est excellente ! Merci

