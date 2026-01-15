If you follow Amanda King’s work, you already understand how profoundly nutrition shapes the body’s internal environment. What I want to add to that picture is this: exercise is not simply supportive care during cancer — it is a powerful metabolic therapy that directly changes how the body responds to cancer and its treatment.

For many years, exercise was framed as something to help people “feel better.” We now know it does far more than that. When applied correctly, exercise actively treats some of the most damaging and predictable consequences of cancer and cancer treatment: loss of muscle, loss of bone, and gain of fat. These changes are not cosmetic or secondary. They influence treatment tolerance, recovery, physical function, long-term health, and ultimately, survival.

Cancer Disrupts the Body’s Metabolic Balance

Cancer and its treatments push the body into a hostile metabolic state. Muscle protein breakdown accelerates. Bone remodeling shifts toward loss rather than formation. Fat mass increases, often concentrating as visceral fat, which drives inflammation and insulin resistance. At the same time, fatigue worsens and physical capacity declines.

Historically, patients were advised to rest. That advice was understandable but biologically flawed. Prolonged inactivity accelerates muscle loss, worsens insulin resistance, weakens bone, and amplifies inflammation. In other words, it deepens the very metabolic environment that makes treatment harder to tolerate and recovery slower.

Nutrition remains essential, but nutrition alone cannot fully counter these processes. Muscle, bone, and fat are active tissues that require mechanical and metabolic signals to remain healthy — and exercise provides those signals.

Skeletal Muscle: A Metabolic and Endocrine Organ

Skeletal muscle is often viewed only as tissue that allows movement and strength. In reality, it is one of the body’s largest metabolic and endocrine organs. When muscle contracts, it releases signaling molecules called myokines. These travel throughout the body and influence inflammation, immune activity, insulin sensitivity, cellular metabolism, and even signal directly to cancer cells to grow more slowly and undergo apoptosis (cell death).

Loss of muscle during cancer treatment is common and clinically serious. It is associated with higher treatment toxicity, more complications, reduced independence, and poorer outcomes. Importantly, muscle loss can occur even when body weight stays stable or increases, because fat mass often replaces lost muscle.

Resistance training is the most effective intervention for preventing and reversing this process. It sends a clear signal to the body to preserve and rebuild muscle, helping maintain strength, metabolic health, and resilience during treatment. Aerobic exercise plays a complementary role but cannot replace the muscle-protective effects of resistance training.

Exercise and the Immune System

Cancer is closely linked to immune function. The immune system must recognize and eliminate abnormal cells while avoiding chronic exhaustion.

Exercise has a unique ability to mobilize immune cells, particularly natural killer (NK) cells and cytotoxic T cells. These cells increase in circulation during and immediately after exercise. With regular training, the immune system becomes more responsive and the body less chronically inflamed.

This matters in the context of modern cancer therapies, many of which rely on immune competence to work effectively. Nutrition supports immune health, but exercise activates immune function in real time.

Bone Loss: Often Overlooked, Never Trivial

Bone loss is a frequent and under-recognized consequence of cancer and its treatments. Hormone therapies, corticosteroids, chemotherapy, and reduced physical loading all contribute to declining bone density and increased fracture risk.

Bones require mechanical loading to maintain strength. Without it, bone loss accelerates. Weight-bearing and resistance exercises provide the stimulus bones need to preserve density and structural integrity.

Low-intensity activity alone is insufficient. Bone responds best to targeted, progressive loading applied safely and including highly specific impact loading. Addressing bone health is not just about preventing fractures — it is about preserving mobility, confidence, and independence.

Fat Gain, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance

Many people gain fat during cancer treatment even if appetite is reduced. This occurs because muscle loss lowers resting metabolic rate while inactivity promotes fat storage, particularly visceral fat.

Visceral fat is metabolically active. It releases inflammatory signals and worsens insulin resistance, creating an internal environment that undermines recovery and long-term health.

Exercise directly counters this process. It improves insulin sensitivity, reduces chronic inflammation, and helps normalize fat distribution. Resistance training is especially important because it helps maintain muscle mass and metabolic rate, reducing the likelihood of fat gain over time.

Exercise Improves Treatment Tolerance

Across cancer types and treatments, a consistent finding emerges: people who exercise tolerate treatment better. They experience less severe fatigue, maintain physical function longer, and recover more effectively between treatment cycles.

This does not require intense training. Exercise during cancer must be flexible. Some days the goal is progression; other days it is maintenance.

Even modest doses of exercise help preserve function when symptoms are severe.

Exercise Is Not One Medicine — It Is Many

One of the most important shifts in how we think about exercise in cancer care is recognizing that exercise is not a single treatment. It is a family of therapies, each with different effects, doses, and timing.

Resistance training primarily targets muscle and bone. Aerobic exercise strongly influences cardiovascular health, insulin sensitivity, and inflammation. Balance and stability training reduce falls risk. The dose matters — frequency, intensity, duration, and progression all influence outcomes.

Timing matters too. Exercise before treatment can build reserve. Exercise during treatment helps preserve capacity. Exercise after treatment supports recovery and long-term health. The same exercise performed at different times can have different effects.

Just as medications are chosen, dosed, and timed carefully, exercise works best when it is prescribed with intent rather than applied generically.

Precision Over Generic Advice

Telling someone with cancer to “stay active” is rarely enough. Effective exercise medicine considers the individual’s diagnosis, treatment plan, symptoms, and current physical condition.

Key considerations include:

Type and stage of cancer

Treatment type and schedule

Current muscle, bone, and fat status

Endocrine, immune and inflammatory status

Symptoms such as fatigue, pain, or neuropathy

Previous exercise experience

Precision does not mean complexity. It means right type, right dose, right time.

Exercise and Nutrition: Completing the Metabolic Picture

Nutrition and exercise are deeply interconnected. Nutrition provides the raw materials for repair and adaptation. Exercise determines how those materials are used.

Exercise improves nutrient partitioning, insulin sensitivity, and metabolic flexibility. It reduces chronic inflammation and preserves lean tissue during periods of physiological stress. When nutrition and exercise are aligned, the body is better equipped to cope with cancer and its treatments.

The Bottom Line

Cancer predictably disrupts the body’s metabolic balance. Muscle is lost. Bone weakens. Fat accumulates. Inflammation rises. Immune function is compromised. Physical capacity declines.

Exercise directly treats each of these changes. It is not about pushing through exhaustion or chasing fitness goals. It is about preserving the tissues and manipulating the internal (endogenous) medicines that allow people to suppress cancer, tolerate treatment, remain independent, and recover more fully.

For people living with and beyond cancer, exercise is one of the most powerful tools available to actively support the body during a profoundly challenging time. For clinicians, exercise and nutrition professionals, it is a core metabolic therapy that deserves early integration and thoughtful prescription.

All of these concepts — the biology, the evidence, and the practical application of different exercise types, doses, and timing — are explained in detail in my book MyExerciseMedicine for Cancer, where I translate decades of research and clinical experience into clear, actionable guidance for patients, survivors, and the professionals who support them.

About the Author

Professor Robert Newton, PhD, DSc, AEP, CSCS*D, FAHMS, FACSM, FESSA, FNSCA

Dr Robert Newton is Professor of Exercise Medicine in the Exercise Medicine Research Institute that he established (2004) at Edith Cowan University, Perth, Western Australia. Current major research directions include: exercise medicine as neoadjuvant, adjuvant and rehabilitative cancer therapy to reduce side-effects and enhance effectiveness of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy; the influence of targeted exercise medicine on tumour biology and exercise medicine for enhancing survival and reducing decline in quality of life, strength, body composition and functional ability in cancer patients.

Professor Newton is an Accredited Exercise Physiologist with Exercise and Sports Science Australia with over 40 years of clinical experience. He is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist with Distinction with the NSCA, Fellow of the Australian Academy of Health and Medical Science, Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, Fellow of Exercise and Sports Science Australia and Fellow of the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), Member of the Clinical Oncology Society of Australia, American Society of Clinical Oncology and American College of Sports Medicine. In 2004 he was awarded Outstanding Sports Scientist of the Year by the NSCA. In 2018 he received the career achievement award from the Cancer Council WA and was a finalist for Western Australian of the Year and finalist for the Premier’s Science Award. In 2019, Professor Newton was named the Western Australian Premier’s Scientist of the Year. In 2021, The University of Queensland awarded Professor Newton a Higher Doctorate (DSc) for his research into exercise oncology. Professor Newton was a finalist in the Research Australia Health and Medical Research Awards for 2021 and received a Highly Commended Frontiers Award.

Professor Newton has supervised 12 postdoctoral fellows, 55 PhD, 27 Masters by Research and 3 Honours students to successful completion. He is currently supervising 13 PhD students and 3 Masters students.

Professor Newton has published over 1,000 scientific papers including 570 refereed scientific journal articles, 490 conference abstracts and papers, three books, 17 book chapters and has a current Scopus h-Index of 102 with his work being cited over 37,000 times. Topic of greatest publication output is exercise and cancer for a field-weighted citation impact of 3.00 and prominence percentile of 99.31. As of 2025 Professor Newton had attracted 161 competitive research grants valued at $51,596,673 including NIH, NHMRC, PCFA, Cancer Australia and World Cancer Research Fund International.