If we could give every individual the right amount of nourishment and exercise, not too little and not too much, we would have found the safest way to health." — Hippocrates

In this field we talk a lot about the right supplements to take. The ones that you need to optimize your health so that you can fight cancer, the ones that block the pathways that cancer uses for fuel. We don’t talk that much about the supplements that can fuel tumor growth however and that’s what this ‘Forbidden’ series is all about - the supplements that we need to be very, very careful about taking when we have an active cancer because they can cause progression.

If you’re dealing with cancer and are looking for an integrative oncology practitioner, I am currently taking on a limited number of new patients. For more information contact admin@amandakingnd.com

Forbidden is a strong word, because technically they aren’t entirely forbidden, there is a time and a place for all supplements however the use of iron in active cancer needs to be very carefully considered. I’ve seen it all too often snuck into people’s ‘healthy multivitamin’ or huge amounts being taken because a GP (general practitioner) prescribed it when unaware of integrative oncology ranges on labs and judged the person deficient when they really weren’t.

Why Iron Matters

Iron is an essential trace mineral found throughout the body, with the majority stored in red blood cells as part of hemoglobin. It is the metal ion that allows oxygen to bind and be transported around the body. Without adequate iron, oxygen delivery suffers and energy production declines.

Iron is also involved in:

Oxygen transport

Mitochondrial energy production

DNA synthesis

Immune function

Neurotransmitter production

Cellular respiration

In many ways, iron is fundamental to life itself.

Virtually every complex organism relies on iron generate energy. Without iron, there is no efficient oxygen transport, no aerobic metabolism, and no sustainable cellular energy production.

This is why iron deficiency can produce symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, pale skin, shortness of breath, dizziness, and a rapid heartbeat.

On our blood labs, iron deficiency anemia typically shows as low MCV and low MCHC - this is what's called a microcytic anemia, meaning the red blood cells are smaller and contain less hemoglobin than normal. But do also remember that high MCV, MCH and MCHC points strongly to B9 and B12 deficiency, so your labs need to be read in context. Your practitioner should be able to help you correct this easily, but you also need to be careful with the kind of B vitamins you choose. They are not all equal to the body.

The goal is never simply to raise a laboratory number. The goal is to understand why that number is abnormal in the first place.

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The Problem with Iron and Cancer

Every cell in your body requires iron and cancer cells are no exception.

In fact, cancer cells typically require significantly more iron than healthy cells.

One reason for this is that iron plays a critical role in DNA synthesis and we know that cancer needs to keep making DNA to replicate - one of the hallmarks of cancer is uncontrolled proliferation. A key enzyme involved in DNA replication called ribonucleotide reductase, depends on iron to function. Without adequate iron, cells struggle to divide. With abundant iron, cellular replication becomes easier and that’s the problem in cancer.

For healthy tissues, iron is necessary for growth and repair.

For cancer cells, iron becomes a significant advantage.

Many tumors increase the number of transferrin receptors on their surface. Transferrin is a protein in your blood that acts like a delivery truck, carrying iron safely around your body to the cells and tissues that need it. These transferrin receptors act like docking stations that pull iron out of circulation and into the cell. The more aggressive the tumor, the greater its demand for iron tends to be.

Cancer cells are remarkably efficient at obtaining the resources they need to survive and proliferate.

Iron is one of those resources.

This is why the question of iron supplementation during active cancer deserves careful consideration.

If a fire is already burning too hot, adding more fuel is a bad strategy.

Iron did not start the fire. But it makes the fire burn hotter.

Iron and Oxidative Stress

Iron contributes to cancer biology in another important way.

It participates in chemical reactions that generate reactive (radical) oxygen species (ROS). ROS are highly reactive molecules that can damage DNA, proteins, and cells.

In the right amounts, ROS are a normal part of human physiology through something called Redox.

When levels become excessive however, oxidative stress can increase DNA damage and contribute to genetic instability. Over time, this environment may support tumor progression and further mutations leading to cancer.

This does not mean all iron is dangerous in all situations - just in cancer settings (also men and post-menopausal women need less) we need to be extremely careful about how and when we supplement it.

Iron levels in the body exist within a delicate biological balance. Too little creates problems. Too much creates different problems.

As Hippocrates suggested thousands of years ago, health often depends on finding the right amount - not too little and not too much.

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Which Cancers Appear Most Sensitive to Iron?

Research suggests that some cancers may be particularly responsive to iron availability.

These include:

Breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Lung cancer

Liver cancer

Leukemias

Lymphomas

Liver cancer deserves special mention because iron overload itself is an established risk factor. Individuals with hereditary hemochromatosis, a condition of excessive iron accumulation, have a significantly increased risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma - a kind of liver cancer.

In blood cancers such as leukemias and lymphomas, rapid cellular proliferation creates substantial demand for nutrients involved in DNA synthesis and growth, including iron.

This does not mean iron is irrelevant in other cancer but that these are the cancers where the evidence supporting caution is currently the strongest.

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The Body’s Iron-Regulating System

If the story ended there, iron management in cancer would be straightforward.

Unfortunately, biology is rarely straightforward.

The body tightly regulates iron through a hormone called hepcidin.

Produced primarily by the liver, hepcidin is the master regulator of iron metabolism.

When hepcidin levels rise, iron becomes trapped inside ferritin and intestinal absorption decreases. When hepcidin levels fall, more iron is absorbed and released into circulation.

Inflammation strongly stimulates hepcidin production.

Cancer creates inflammation. Chemotherapy creates inflammation. Radiation creates inflammation.

As a result, many people with cancer experience elevated hepcidin levels that alter normal iron handling throughout the body.

This creates one of the most misunderstood situations in oncology nutrition - the anemia of chronic disease.

The Difference Between True Iron Deficiency and Functional Iron Deficiency

Not all anemia is created equal.

True iron deficiency anemia occurs when the body’s iron stores are genuinely depleted. Ferritin levels are typically low, transferrin saturation is reduced, and there simply is not enough iron available to support normal red blood cell production.

Functional iron deficiency is very different.

In this situation, total body iron stores may be normal or even elevated but hepcidin prevents the body from accessing that stored iron.

The iron is there but the body cannot use it.

As a result, people develop the symptoms of true iron deficiency:

Fatigue

Weakness

Reduced exercise tolerance

Shortness of breath

Poor concentration

From the patient’s perspective, both conditions feel identical.

The problem is that treatment approaches differ significantly and while giving iron to someone with genuine iron deficiency may be appropriate, giving iron to someone whose iron is merely locked away by inflammation will not solve the underlying problem at all. It can even make the problem worse.

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Why Standard Testing Can Be Misleading

Laboratory interpretation becomes critical in this situation because many practitioners rely heavily on ferritin as an indicator of iron status. Remember that ferritin is also an acute-phase reactant which means that inflammation can elevate ferritin levels independently of iron stores.

A person with active cancer may have elevated ferritin because of inflammation and not because they have too much iron and furthermore, someone may appear iron deficient based on symptoms while actually having adequate iron stores that are simply inaccessible due to elevated hepcidin.

This is why a comprehensive iron assessment is so important.

At a minimum, evaluating iron status in oncology often requires consideration of:

Ferritin

Transferrin saturation

Complete blood count

Inflammatory markers such as CRP

Clinical symptoms

Treatment history

No one single marker tells the entire story - ever.

It is always the relationship between these markers that helps determine whether iron is truly deficient, functionally unavailable, or present in excess.

The Rock and the Hard Place

As much as I emphasise caution around iron supplementation, there are situations where correcting aaemia becomes the greater priority.

Severe aaemia can profoundly affect quality of life. It can impair physical function, worsen fatigue, increase treatment complications, and in some cases limit a patient’s ability to continue therapy. So there are circumstances where the risks associated with untreated aaemia outweigh the risks associated with iron administration.

This is where oncology becomes a constant exercise in balancing competing priorities.

Sometimes iron supplementation is necessary.

Sometimes intravenous iron is used.

Sometimes erythropoiesis-stimulating agents are considered.

Sometimes blood transfusions become necessary.

None of these decisions are simple, and none should be made in isolation.

The goal is not perfection. The goal is making the best possible decision with the information available while considering both immediate needs and long-term outcomes.

What This Means for Patients

The most important takeaway is simple:

Do not self-prescribe iron during active cancer treatment.

Do not assume fatigue automatically means iron deficiency.

Avoid general multivitamins and don’t rely on one single laboratory marker.

If iron deficiency is suspected, ask for comprehensive testing and work with practitioners who understand both iron metabolism and oncology.

This is particularly important because iron is often hidden inside supplements marketed as “healthy,” “complete,” or “energy supporting.” Many people take these products without realizing they are consuming additional iron every day.

Dietary iron is generally a different discussion from high-dose supplemental iron, but even then, individual circumstances matter. The presence of active disease, treatment status, inflammatory burden, and laboratory findings all influence what is appropriate for a particular person.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer - Just as there are no Universal Protocols!

The Bigger Lesson

Iron is a perfect example of a the bigger principle in integrative oncology: essential does not mean universally beneficial, natural does not mean automatically safe, and more does not always mean better. The same nutrient that supports healthy oxygen delivery, energy production, and immune function can become dangerous in the wrong context. Iron is neither a hero nor a villain, it is a resource, and like every resource in the body, its value depends entirely on timing, dose, and circumstance. When active cancer is present, those details matter more than ever, which is exactly why iron belongs in the Forbidden Supplement series, not because it should never be used, but because it deserves far more respect than it receives.