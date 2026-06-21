The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

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NAN J CROSSGROVE DC's avatar
NAN J CROSSGROVE DC
5h

Thank you so much for this. I don’t know who else thinks the way you do.

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Olga Bondarenko's avatar
Olga Bondarenko
5h

Thanks, Amanda, a very important and relevant issue that if often misunderstood by GPs and oncologists.

Would you say the ferritin level of 6 and dropping with all of the iron deficiency symptoms require iron supplementation (in metastatic situation)?

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