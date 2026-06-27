The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

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The Mitochondriac Diaries
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Interesting reading, thank you, Amanda. Could you, please, direct me to the research you were using for this? Everything I looked at myself, doesn’t support many of your statements regarding B6 during chemo and radiation. Most of the directly relevant mechanistic studies show the opposite: pyridoxine or PLP often increases tumor-cell killing or chemosensitivity rather than protecting cancer cells. Human evidence is much weaker and mixed, but generally stipulates that response is tumour biology dependent - ie the pathway specific tumour recruits that can be suppressed by B6, regardless of its impact on glutathione production. I understand the epigenetic variability hypothesis (hypothesis - because pathways do not operate in isolation and yes, dosing does matter), but you can’t uniformly state that B6 supplementation ensures cancer survival during chemo and radiation.

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