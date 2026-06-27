The dose is the poison - Paracelsus

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If you are taking a multivitamin, chances are it has Vitamin B6 in it. B6 comes in either the inert version (pyridoxine) or the activated kind (P5P - Pyridoxine 5 Phosphate), the activated kind is the bioavailable variety and the one I always recommend as it gives your body less work to do - you get more B6 for your buck so to speak!

When you have cancer, the normal rules of nutrition flip! The rules reverse and that’s an excellent reason why you should only work with an oncology trained nutritionist or naturopath if you have cancer. It’s not worth the risk of being given a seemingly benign vitamin in the best of faith, but where the lack of oncology training undermines your recovery. At best, you end up with something mild to correct later with someone who understands it - at worst it could drive progression and even undermine the effectiveness of your chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

If you’re dealing with cancer and are looking for an integrative oncology practitioner, I am currently taking on a limited number of new patients. For more information contact admin@amandakingnd.com

This is not fringe science - it’s mechanistic, it’s nutrigenomically-directed and its largely unknown to both patients and most cancer practitioners and Doctors and it’s simple enough to navigate when you know how.

As with all supplements and nutrients there are no 100% universal rules - so B6 can be right for some people, sometimes… but in cancer if you don’t check whether it’s OK to include it and if you are taking pro-oxidative - medical treatment like chemo or radiation, it could be a disaster!

As with everything, the only way to know what is happening in your body… is to test. You need to run your bloods regularly and you need to check with your practitioner - guessing won’t work and hedging your bets by not taking B6 could be the wrong thing for a minority too. Here i’ll share with you the signs to look for and what to be aware of…

Chemotherapy and Radiation

Both these medical treatments work partially by creating free radicals inside cancer cells. So do some kinds of immunotherapy and also Intravenous Vitamin C (IVC). These reactive oxygen species are intended to overwhelm the cancer cell and force it into a kind of cell death called apoptosis. These medical treatments tend not to work against cancer stem cells because CSCs are exceptionally good at protecting themselves with a highly upregulated cellular detoxification strategy (redox).

The Transsulfuration Pathway

Let’s imagine a pathway in the body - it’s a bit like a road. You start at one point, you get to a crossroads and if the light turns green you go on to point B. Imagine that the green light cannot come on if the ‘essential cofactor’ isn’t present to hit the green light switch’ for example if you are depleted of that nutrient, then the light will stay red - the conversion wont happen, you wont get from A to B, you’ll be stuck at the crossroads. … We begin at point A with an amino acid called Homocysteine which is on a road to be converted into Glutathione (more on this in a moment). To be converted though, we need B6 to be present to hit green. If B6 is present and the light turns green then Glutathione can be created in the body, but if B6 is in short supply or at least moderate supply (ie not being supplemented but in modest amounts in food only) then the light may be Red or Amber… (waiting for more B6 before it can convert).

Introducing The Master Detoxifier

This substance has a great rep in Nutritional Therapy, it’s the Master Detoxifier after all. In the field of nutrigenomics, if you have a CBS SNP (mutation on a gene called CBS) many therapists would tell you that you need to supplement NAC and B6 to make The Master Detoxifier - Glutathione - then you will improve your detoxification capacity.

The way it works is that the cysteine donor in NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine) plus B6 allows Homocysteine to be converted into Glutathione (Through GSS/GSH).

If B6 is supplemented and especially if it is done so at high doses and if that individual is susceptible, then this pathway can be driven hard at a pathological rate and protect cancer cells from death… ensuring their survival.

You see in cancer - typical nutritional therapy does a back flip. In healthy cells, glutathione is protective against the general oxidative stress of living, in cancer cells it creates resistance and protection against the intentional oxidative stress we want to inflict on it with chemotherapy and radiation.

What’s worse is that tumors often upregulate this pathway anyway, they increase the activity of CBS because they WANT to survive treatment. In a bizarre way, cancer is actually the cell trying to stay alive, just at the expense of the overall host.

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The CBS Gene — Why You Should Check Yours

We inherited our genes from Mom & Dad, we had no choice about that and the blueprint we were born with is the blueprint that will stay. In cancer, to get the edge on treatment and ensure that interventions work in the way we want them to, it can really help to check the genes that have the biggest impact and the CBS gene is the most important in this case (also GSS). If yours runs faster or slower the impact will be different on you biology and variants (CBS C699T and A360A) on these genes are both widespread in the general population and often completely unrecognised.

We offer genetic testing worldwide for CBS, COMT and MTHFR - plus many more in the same report, with a 30m interpretation call for £450 - if you want to check your genetic susceptibility then reach out to us at admin@amandakingnd.com

While I would’t put B6 typically into a cancer protocol unless exceptional situations arose, if there is a CBS ‘up-regulation’ (faster activity) - it could be said to be like putting the light permanently on green and the accelerator to the floor. Genuinely dangerous in folks who are taking medical treatment.

What this means is that those of you supplementing B6, need to query that with your practitioner and make sure that it’s right for you. It also needs to be said that of course since the goal is to lower the internal production of glutathione, then supplementing Glutathione itself directly where there is medical treatment is something that in almost all cases should never be done. There may be rare exceptions, but this is for your oncology-trained practitioner to identify, never to self-determine.

Homocysteine

This is a marker you won’t usually see on your standard medical blood labs. That’s because its a marker we use in functional medicine. Your homocysteine levels tell us about how well you might be methylating, and also about what supplements we need to be cautious about bringing into your protocol.

For example if we have two people supplementing B6 and one has low homocysteine, high B12 and B9 (methyl factors) and a wild type CBS gene, they won’t be remotely close to the risk of the other person who has high homocysteine, low B12 and B8 and a fast CBS. Two completely different profiles - two completely different risk factors and you won’t know unless you check and look for it.

Homocysteine being low with low B12 and B9 could paradoxically mean that homocysteine is being driven down the transsulphuration pathway and again, the clinician who interprets your blood work should be able to see what is happening by looking at the whole picture. We can’t tell much from just one marker, it’s bringing everything together that helps us to see the bigger picture.

Cancer patients should always check their homocysteine levels before supplementing B vitamins. We aren’t just checking for glutathione synthesis, we are also checking to see how well you are methylating and proper (not under and not over) methylation is a very important part of recovery too. Your oncologist will rarely order these tests, you will typically do that with an integrative oncology practitioner or cancer specialist nutritionist.

Where B6 Can Be Appropriate in Cancer Patients

Chemotherapy comes with a lot of side effects but platinum agents, taxanes and vinca alkaloids - like carboplatin, paclitaxel and others can cause peripheral neuropathy. This can be a truly debilitating side effect leading to daily misery and it can continue much longer than the treatment itself.

Research has shown us that B6 deficiency can make peripheral neuropathy (PN) much worse and in particular plantar Erythrodysesthesia… more commonly known as Hand and Foot syndrome. In patients with a confirmed B6 deficiency, correcting levels of B6 can correct the symptom. If B6 isn’t tested and the patient is having a break between Chemotherapy then timing a high dose of B6 in a very temporary window ie 7 days at 150mg P5P, may help that person alleviate the PN.

These are not supplement aisle decisions, these are clinical decisions you need to make with your practitioner.

The B6 Paradox

B6 can also CAUSE peripheral neuropathy, there is a sweet spot - not too much and not too little. Even at doses of 50mg a day (i’ve seen it happen at lower doses with some people) Vitamin B6 can lead to tingling and numbness in the fingers and toes. This is not permanent and symptoms usually disappear within days of stopping supplementation but in those who don’t realise that this is caused by B6 and continue supplementing, they may seek medical help for something that isn’t inherently ‘wrong’ with them. People supplementing for PN may be contributing to the very problem they are trying to solve.

When supplementing with B6 at high doses - this short window is only ever used after confirmed deficiency and under supervision - outside that context, the same nutrient at lower doses may be the thing causing the problem.

Why “One Size Fits All” Protocols Are Dangerous in This Context

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There can be no one size fits all protocols in cancer. It’s impossible - you are highly variable in your genetic SNPs, your history, your toxic exposure, your geography, your choices and lifestyles - regardless of the fact that we are all humans, with the same general biological needs.

We cannot solve a problem that needs precision with a broad stroke.

This is why I’m cautious about any methionine-restriction protocol built around high-dose B6 supplementation, regardless of which version of it a patient brings to me. Methionine restriction is probably the right approach, done carefully, for certain cancers like TNBC and Leukemia, but not necessary for all. My concern isn’t the underlying theory, it’s the B6 dosing and the lack of personalisation around that. The premise of this style of protocol is that it’s the dose of B6 that matters and so high dose supplementation is needed - but that only holds if CBS genes and homocysteine have been checked. In practice, I see this step skipped far more often than not, and patients running with high-dose B6 with no idea of how that might be affecting their tumor or medical treatment, an unacceptable risk. In addition to that methionine restriction reduces the total homocysteine pool and tends to bias the remaining homocysteine toward glutathione synthesis, not away from it.. compounding the problem.

The danger is not that the theory is wrong for certain people, it’s that the theory is applied universally, without assessing individual needs which would make it safe.

Optimal/Functional Levels in Blood work in the cancer context

Homocysteine - Around 7-8

B12 around 750-1000

B9 around 30-35 B6 (within your lab range)

CBS - Wild

GSS - Slow (SNP)

This is precision biochemistry, lets keep it that way!

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