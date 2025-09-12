“Little drops of water make the mighty ocean.” ― Julia Carney

What Is Low-Dose Naltrexone (LDN)?

Naltrexone is a drug that is used to treat alcohol and opioid use disorder. It works by binding to the sites where endorphins are made and blocking them. Since endorphins are responsible for the feel good factor in alcohol and in the use of opioids like heroin, methadone or fentanyl, blocking them removes the ‘reward’ of using these drugs. Naltrexone is used to help people get clean or sober. Doses are usually at around 25-100mg per day.

Low-dose Naltrexone on the other hand is offered at much smaller doses, around 0.5 - 4.5mg per day. Yet another off label drug with an interesting back story.

In the 1980s Dr Bernard Behari found that his patients with HIV who took Naltrexone, had additional improvements in their health including feelings of well-being and reduced inflammation.

While LDN indirectly blocks the endorphins from alcohol and opioids to make them less attractive, it actually releases other endorphins too resulting in a net overall happier effect. Relieving pain and promoting a sense of well being by also increasing dopamine levels. Perhaps also reducing the need to palliate emotional pain with drugs and alcohol? (Bihari, 2013)

To understand how this could be useful in a cancer setting, it helps to understand the mechanisms of endorphins in the body from an evolutionary perspective.

Imagine the scene: Paleo Pete has just cornered the mammoth, it looks like it’s game over for Woolley but he jabs a well-aimed tusk at Paleo Pete, goring him in the arm. In that moment Pete’s body, already flooded with cortisol and adrenaline, releases endorphins. This is not so that Pete can stand around feeling great while he is squished by the angry mammoth, but actually so that he doesn’t collapse in pain and can run away or continue to fight. The endorphins also increase immune factors that mean he is in a much better position to repair the wound quickly and recover.

This makes LDN a great drug for autoimmune conditions and suppressed immune function too, which segways us nicely into cancer!

How Does LDN Work Against Cancer?