Honokiol is an herbal extract taken from specific species of the uniquely beautiful Magnolia plant. Used throughout history in many herbal traditions including Chinese, Korean and Japanese medicine, Honokiol has a wide therapeutic application that ranges from anxiety and mood disorders to cardiovascular disease and from digestive issues to respiratory conditions.

The herbal extract is a lignan compound which is derived from the bark, seed cones and leaves. A lignan is kind of plant polyphenol. Polyphenols are naturally occuring compounds known as wide ranging anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant agents. Lignans are particularly effective in the body because they are hydrophobic (water hating/fat loving) molecules. This means they readily cross the blood brain barrier which makes them much more bioavailable (accessible by the body to use) than other polyphenols.

Did you know? Honokiol has a spicy odor!

How does Honokiol work against Cancer?

In cancer progression, depending on the cancer type, the individual and their environment, there are many signalling pathways that can have increased activity.

This is a complex compound because Honokiol targets multiple pathways that are involved in cancer progression, making it a very interesting all-rounder.

There are so many pathways involved in cancer progression, including:

PI3K–AKT–mTOR

MYC

STAT3

HIF-1α / HIF-2α

p53

AMPK

Wnt / β-catenin

Hedgehog

Notch

NF-κB

JAK–STAT

TGF-β

Hippo–YAP/TAZ

NRF2

SREBP

PPAR (α, γ, δ)

PGC-1α

EGFR / RTK signaling

MAPK (RAS–RAF–MEK–ERK)

Mevalonate pathway signaling

and these are the pathways (with the relevant cancer types) that honokiol has been shown to target (in preclinical studies).

STAT3

Glioblastoma; Pancreatic cancer; Breast cancer; Head & neck squamous cell carcinoma; Colorectal cancer; Hepatocellular carcinoma; Leukemias; Lymphomas

NF-κB

Pancreatic cancer; Colorectal cancer; Breast cancer; Prostate cancer; Multiple myeloma; Lymphoma; Ovarian cancer

PI3K–AKT–mTOR

Breast cancer; Prostate cancer; Endometrial cancer; Glioblastoma; Lung adenocarcinoma; Ovarian cancer; Renal cell carcinoma

MAPK (RAS–RAF–MEK–ERK)

Melanoma; Colorectal cancer; Pancreatic cancer; Lung cancer; Thyroid cancer; Ovarian cancer

EGFR / RTK signaling

Non-small cell lung cancer; Glioblastoma; Head & neck squamous cell carcinoma; Colorectal cancer; Breast cancer

HIF-1α / HIF-2α

Renal cell carcinoma; Glioblastoma; Pancreatic cancer; Cervical cancer; Breast cancer; Lung cancer

Wnt / β-catenin

Colorectal cancer; Hepatocellular carcinoma; Melanoma; Ovarian cancer; Endometrial cancer

Notch

T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Breast cancer; Pancreatic cancer; Ovarian cancer; Glioblastoma

Hedgehog

Basal cell carcinoma; Medulloblastoma; Pancreatic cancer; Prostate cancer; Small-cell lung cancer

TGF-β

Pancreatic cancer; Breast cancer; Colorectal cancer; Lung cancer; Glioblastoma; Hepatocellular carcinoma

Hippo–YAP/TAZ

Hepatocellular carcinoma; Mesothelioma; Breast cancer; Colorectal cancer; Gastric cancer; Pancreatic cancer

AMPK

Hepatocellular carcinoma; Prostate cancer; Melanoma; Breast cancer; Ovarian cancer

p53 (loss or mutant signaling)

Ovarian cancer; Lung cancer; Colorectal cancer; Pancreatic cancer; Head & neck cancer; Breast cancer

JAK–STAT

Myeloproliferative neoplasms; Leukemias; Lymphomas; Breast cancer; Prostate cancer; Head & neck cancer

SREBP

Prostate cancer; Glioblastoma; Breast cancer; Liver cancer; Ovarian cancer

PPAR (γ)

Colorectal cancer; Breast cancer; Prostate cancer; Bladder cancer; Liposarcoma

With so very many cancer pathways targeted it’s hard to know where to start to unpack that all. So here are the major impacts giving you some idea of the main targets of Honokiol:

Inflammation

Due to it’s multi-target, molecular modulation, Honokiol inhibits inflammation pathways which includes down-regulating NF-κB, (the grandfather of inflammation). We know that inflammation is a major driver of cancer, so this is a huge and important target.

mTOR/AMPK

Some of you will have heard me talk about mTOR and AMPK. To learn more about these pathways in detail, click below (everyone should read this).

Honokiol modulates mTOR expression - what that means in plain language is that it stops the ‘growth’ pathway of mTOR from telling the body to make vessels to bring nutrients to tumors (angiogenesis) and modulation of mTOR also puts a kind of chemical flag on cancer cells which causes them to die by apoptosis. Honokiol at the same time activates AMPK which is important because this is where the body goes into repair and clean up mode and cancers usually grow in the mTOR mode.

STAT3

STAT3 is a pathway that promotes tumor growth in many cancers (see above) and in particular TNBC (Triple Negative Breast Cancer) often sees seriously upregulated STAT3 activity. Honokiol is a big hitter here for its STAT3 suppression, reducing the signals that promote tumor growth and survival. It induces the activity of the right kind of Sirtuins (SIRT1 and SIRT3) which are responsible for inducing apoptosis (cancer cell death) and maintaining genomic stability, so that there is less likelihood of ongoing tumor mutations.

Antioxidant (Direct & Indirect)

Honokiol is mostly a direct antioxidant which means it scavenges for free radicals and weeds them out. It can quench superoxides, peroxyl and hydroxyl free radicals and this activity is chemical and immediate - this is not affected by your own genetic mutations / SNPs (like SOD2 for example).

As an indirect antioxidant Honokiol increases the activity of NRF2, once this is activated it then triggers the antioxidant cascade in the body, the activity of which IS dependent on your genetic SNPs. Honokiol modulates your oxidative stress pathways and we know that oxidative stress = inflammation which are at the roots of all cancers!

Remember that you must check with your oncology team, integrative oncology practitioner or primary care provider before taking any supplements.

If you are currently looking for an integrative oncology practitioner then reach out at admin@amandakingnd.com

Honokiol is now one of my favourite supplements for cancer after having the chance to dig into the research: I love how good it is at multi-tasking.

Anti-cancer mechanisms

Works well with others

TNBC - Triple Negative Breast Cancer & Honokiol

TNBC is a highly aggressive, difficult to treat and high metastatic cancer. It doesn’t have the usual targets for breast cancer like Estrogen, Progesterone or HER2 which makes the options for medical treatment more limited.

Preclinical Studies show us so far that Honokiol works best with TNBC:

Inhibits proliferation and migration and reduces angiogenesis.

Reduces specific (macrophage) patterns within the TME (tumor microenvironment) that cause breakaway tumor cells to invade surrounding tissues.

Honokiol appears to target key TNBC pathways - STAT3, PI3K-Akt, MAPK, EGFR, though this is not yet fully confirmed.

Always check with your integrative Doctor or Practitioner before you take any supplements. If you are looking for a practitioner, we can help admin@amandakingnd.com

Dose & Frequency

There is no single ‘correct’ dose for Honokiol and the actual bioavailability of the compound taken orally appears to be as low at 5% due to rapid metabolism by the liver ( not to be confused with high bioavailability of the product once it is in circulation)

60mg once a day seems to be a recommended amount to help women with menopausal symptoms, this is around the lowest recommended dose I found.

Integrative oncology doses could range from

250–500 mg of honokiol extract 1-2 × daily to 300mg 3x daily

Risks/Contraindications

Honokiol is considered to be very safe but it’s important to be aware of the following:

Bleeding risk / antithrombotic effects: could theoretically increase bleeding in patients on anticoagulants or with clotting disorders.

Pregnancy & organogenesis caution: animal evidence suggests potential developmental toxicity at high exposures; avoid use in pregnancy unless supervised .

Drug interactions: sedation effects may add to other CNS depressants; possible interactions with pharmaceuticals.

Allergic reactions: rare contact dermatitis reported with topical magnolia extracts.

