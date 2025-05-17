What is an Efflux pump?

Most of us by now have heard of antibiotic resistance. We are at least a couple of decades into knowing that antibiotics may lose their efficacy in time and that simple bacterial infections could become more deadly as the range of available, working antibiotics becomes limited. Antibiotic resistance is part of MDR - Multi Drug Resistance and happens because the bacterial cell adapts to the ‘antibiotic environment’ (ie when you take antibiotics) and uses a mechanism to literally ‘pump’ the antibiotic out of the cell, saving the bacteria from being killed.

This mechanism is called the Efflux Pump.

When we think of a pump, we might think of pumping water along something like a pipe, pushing it bit by bit through to its destination. We might also think of a submersible pump and imagine draining a swimming pool.

In drops the pump, out goes the water.

In a way an Efflux pump is a bit like that. It pumps unwanted substances out of cells. We need this functional mechanism for detoxification of unwanted metabolites and toxins from the cell. Efflux pumps help us to get unwanted bile out of liver cells, to get drug metabolites (unwanted/conjugated toxins ready to be excreted) out of kidney cells and toxins out of brain cells.

Efflux pumps are also used by bacterial cells to pump out what is toxic to them, namely antibiotics. Bacteria use Efflux pumps, also called PgP = P-Glycoprotein Pumps to pump out antibiotics as fast as we can take them in.

The better they get at this the bigger the problem on our hands.

There is research underway to show how combining Efflux pump inhibitors with antibiotics might allow them to work more effectively.

How detoxification happens in a cell - ABCB1

In simple terms, there are three phases to detoxification.

Phase 1 - ROS

The toxin enters the cell. This could be exhaust smoke (PAH), a drug (acetaminophen), a hormone (oestrogen) or something else like a mould metabolite for example (ochratoxin).

This toxin creates a ROS! (Radical Oxygen Species) more commonly known as a ‘Free Radical’. We don’t want these little buggers sticking around because they damage our DNA. ROS are usually missing an electron which means that in order to get stabilised they have to muck about with electrons in other molecules. Taking an electron from one person here, giving an extra one there and that destabilizes other molecules, creating biochemical havoc!

Actually when we create more ROS than we can clear out, we develop something you might have heard of, called Oxidative Stress! Oxidative stress causes inflammation and can lead to a whole host of diseases, like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cardiovascular Disease, Neurodegenerative Diseases like Alzheimer’s Disease or Parkinson’s Disease, the list literally goes on and on.

Of course, the body isn’t programmed for disease or ill health, it’s programmed for homeostasis, the state of natural balance that great health rests within. Our body will always return to homeostasis, if the correct conditions for health are met. This is one of the basic principles of naturopathic medicine.

Phase 2 - Conjugation

The body need to get the ROS out and it does this by conjugating, or attaching them to other things. These ‘things’ are groups, like Methyl Groups (CH3) or Acetyl Groups (CH3CO) and others. Once these groups are attached to the ROS, the ROS can’t damage anything anymore. These groups kind of tranquilize the beast, removing the danger.

Phase 3 - ABCB1 - The antiporter

..and this is where our PgP Efflux pumps come in.

ABCB1 is a gene (susceptible to impact from genetic polymorphisms I might add) which effectively codes for the ABC proteins that activate the pumps that get the conjugated toxins out of the cell, into circulation where they go to be excreted, through whatever method of excretion, urine, sweat etc.

Some of us have these polymorphisms on the gene. My readers will know what a polymorphism is by now, but for those who haven’t come across the term, it stands for Singular Nucleotide Polymorphism, or SNP (pronounced Snip). Everyone has them and no-one has exactly the same combination of SNPs even though we all have the same gene code. Our SNPs are inherited variations on the gene. Gary Brecka calls them mutations but they are more like variations than true mutations.

So… SNPs on the ABCB1 antiporter. Could be good or bad, depending on the situation.

Imagine regular Joe, he has SNP on his ABCB1 which makes it run slow. He lives in the city, right next to a really busy freeway, he also smokes, drinks a lot of cheap beer, eats a lot of deep fried fast food and so on. LOTS of toxins. Even if Joe’s other genes have no polymorphisms on them and they all work fine, his diet and lifestyle overload him with toxins and his poor ABCB1 is working literally overtime trying to get the job done, but it’s impossible. It’s like the door won’t open wide enough to get the toxins out and they start to back up in the cell (causing damage and problems). His ABCB1 might be able to handle it if he was careful to eat a cleaner diet, moved house, quit the smokes and started eating more organic veg and clean meat. In that situation his body might be able to work at a pace to match the input of toxins. A fast ABCB1 might help Joe, but it may still not be able to keep up the pace of toxin detoxification with such a poor diet and lifestyle and he would still be at risk of cancer.

We cannot avoid toxins in this world. It’s no longer a question of whether we have toxicity in our bodies, it’s now a question of ‘how much’.

If Joe doesn’t clean up his act, then a combination of his diet, lifestyle AND genetic polymorphisms put him at a higher risk of developing cancer. It’s not hard to see why, when we look at all the toxins building up.

Welcome Ivermectin into the room…

“Those who know, do. Those that understand, teach.”

― Aristotle

Chemoresistance

Cancer cells also use the Efflux pump. They use it to pump chemotherapy agents out…

So while you are taking chemotherapy and working so hard to fight back against cancer, it is developing ways to evade your efforts.

I often say that the human superpower is adaptation and just as cancer is a response to an unnatural environment, so cancers adapt to an environment that threaten its survival. The human body is smart!

Cancer can be viewed as an environmental adaptation where the human body tries to survive despite broken mitochondria (batteries of our cells), by going back to the old method of single organism cell function, called fermentation.

Chemoresistance is a big problem. It is responsible for most relapses and poor survival outcomes in patients.

The following table shows the date that the chemotherapy was discovered (bottom) the date that the FDA approved it (middle) and at the top, the date that resistance to chemotherapy was identified.

Source: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/22/17/9451

Ivermectin is an ABCB1 inhibitor

Ivermectin can inhibit those Efflux pumps and get the chemotherapy into the cell AND KEEP IT THERE so that it can poison the cancer cells, causing them to die.

One study showed that Ivermectin was highly effective at inhibiting the efflux pumps in Chemoresistance and that taking cyclosporin-a potentiated the effects of ivermectin in reducing chemoresistance.

In Lung Cancer, Ivermectin was shown to make Paclitaxel work more effectively by modulating the Efflux pumps, slowing down the tendency to chemoresistance.

In this cell line study, colorectal cancer, breast cancer and leukemia cancers were shown to have reduced chemoresistance when given ivermectin, due to reduction of the Efflux Pump activity.

Fertility

There is some evidence to show that ivermectin may affect fertility but not much is truly known yet.

In one study on rats, male fertility was slightly affected by ivermectin.

In a study on sheep, there was a significant reduction in fertility and a recommendation not to inject ivermectin three months prior to intended conception was given.

of course the studies on humans aren’t being done fast enough and we do need well conducted clinical trials to try get better answers and more relevant answers.

I can’t help but wonder about the impact though of other factors on fertility which may confound the results of any research done into human fertility with ivermectin. We have recently been subjects of a global experiment and some studies are revealing impacts on fertility. 1, 2

If we could get more good quality research into the effects of Ivermectin, combined with chemotherapy agents, we could really start to personalise recommendations. This, along with checking for mutations on relevant genes would be ideal. This leads me to feel that the future is absolutely in personalised cancer treatment. A little different for each individual.

Until that day, we keep bringing together the research that IS available and bringing all of our knowledge into the room, researching and learning as we go.

