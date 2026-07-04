Metabolic Drugs for Cancer - Integrative Oncology Explained - Implementing the Keto Diet & Using Repurposed Drugs for Cancer

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Join me and Dr Hari Kuhan as we talk about our forthcoming book - Metabolic Drugs for Cancer - due for release on 16 January 2027. Here we speak with Jackie Fletcher about the Keto diet for cancer, repurposed drugs for cancer and what kind of diet we each follow at home!

Find out what you need to know that could optimise your terrain and potentiate your medical treatment.

If you would like to be made aware of the book pre-order list when it goes live, email us at admin@amandakingnd.com to let us know and we’ll reach out to you closer to the launch date.

Reach out to work with Amanda King at admin@amandakingnd.com Reach out to work with Hari Kuhan at info@luciohealth.com

Hope you enjoy this episode!

Amanda x