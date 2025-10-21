When you have exhausted all possibilities, remember this: You haven’t! - Thomas Edison

Being diagnosed with breast cancer whilst celebrating your 50th birthday is brutal. Being diagnosed in October has to be the worst month of the year for it to happen in…

Pink October = Pink everything!!

As if you needed any reminder whatsoever that you have the very thing being highlighted, growing inside of you. From limited edition raspberry tarts with sugary, pink, ribbon-shaped icing on them in our local bakers (a donation given to cancer charities for every one purchased), to opticians’ windows covered in pink balloons.

Awareness?

Or profiteering?

‘Pink-washing’ (1) is certainly a ‘thing’.

So, I choose Green this October!

Breast cancer rates are higher than ever (2): ‘Every minute, four women are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and one woman dies from the disease, and these statistics are worsening,’ says the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer scientist Dr Joanne Kim.

8 years ago this week I found myself sitting in a breast surgeon’s office in Oncopole, Toulouse (France’s second leading cancer hospital, after Paris). The young French doctor added a drawing to my biopsy results: two half-circles (my breasts), with a dot in the centre of each one (my nipples, from which I’d fed my 3 babies), then a big, black cross through the left one. Just to make sure I understood the crushing news he was delivering in his mother tongue (I’m English). Prognosis mastectomy. 100%.

An oncology nurse was standing at the back of his office. ‘Coffee?’ she offered. We went to her office, where she warned me of the consequences of not following the official advice: ‘We have people who don’t follow our advice. They’re back here two years later, and their cancer is so advanced that there is nothing we can do for them. Get on a plane and see your daughters before chemotherapy begins.’

‘The gauntlet’ had been well and truly ‘thrown down’. I was about to be known as a very difficult patient…

Share

The next appointment was the ‘multi-disciplinary meeting’, to which I was not allowed to be present. The fact that it was my future was apparently irrelevant.

I insisted.

I was present.

Same news: 100% mastectomy.

Option 1: chemotherapy, then surgery, then radiotherapy, then Herceptin

Option 2: surgery, then chemotherapy, then radiotherapy, then Herceptin.

Our church leaders meeting was my next stop after that somber news. Shock from the team, then prayers. Two days later, I’m preaching on Psalm 23 (yes, really, ‘the funeral Psalm’). I felt a strong sense in its words:

‘Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death’.

I walk through…

…Through - it’s not the end. Through!

After service, I was lent a book: ‘Do you want to know what we did to Beat Cancer?’ It’s written by Robert Olifent. Robert and Susan had lost many family members to cancer treatments. When Susan was told to ‘put her affairs in order,’ their research journey began.

Mine began reading the book cover to cover that afternoon in the October sunshine: I went plant-based organic, with some organic eggs and fish. Morning juices became ‘a thing’. I front-loaded good things, so I could relax knowing I’d crammed lots of good stuff into my body each morning (my 25-a-day, as I called them) as I became exhausted as the day wore on.

I took vitamins, supplements, and probiotics.

Drank filtered water by the bucket-load.

I cut sugar, most dairy and all processed foods.

No alcohol or coffee.

Non-fluoride toothpaste.

Natural cosmetics and skincare.

Essential oils.

I exercised daily.

I checked my body’s pH with litmus strips.

I de-stressed my life.

I removed/distanced myself from phones/WiFi where possible.

Added plants to my home.

I bought myself flowers and gravitated towards things that gave me joy - every day. I slept (a lot).

I wore natural fibres and no underwired bras.

I always talked of ‘when’ I was better. Never ‘if’ (3).

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

But what to do? Option 1 or Option 2.

I believed that my dietary and lifestyle changes could arrest the growth of my 5.5cm HER2+ tumour. My husband and family did not.

A deal was brokered:

If the tumour had shrunk before the scheduled chemotherapy date, we would hold back.

If it had grown, we would proceed.

We all agreed on trying chemotherapy to try to shrink the tumour before surgery.

Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

One month on. D-Day (well, C-Day, I guess). We had no plan for what to do if the tumour was the same size. 8 years later, I now know that the changes were having an impact by stopping the growth, but I didn’t know that then.

So I began chemotherapy.

I water fasted the day before, day of, and day after chemotherapy infusions. I had ‘the red devil’, the strongest in the hospital’s arsenal. I was just over the minimum weight specification, but was given the full dose.

Floored!

I have never felt suicidal (I have worked for The Samaritans at the other end of the line), but I honestly wanted to die by the time I’d gotten back home and fallen onto our sofa. I was never sick during the treatment and picked myself up to walk every single day (some days, a few minutes, it has to be said). Mouth ulcers, muscle decimation, exhaustion, this is not to be taken lightly. My hair fell out around day 20. My husband had had the foresight to insist we chose a wig to match my own hair, whilst I still had it, and he went to collect it for me. It was just too much.

I continued for 4 cycles, the tumour shrinking dramatically each time: 5.5cm to 4, to 2.5, to 2, to… I couldn’t feel it. My oncologist had promised an MRI halfway through treatment. We were halfway through treatment.

He changed his mind. Refused.

So I booked and paid for it.

The MRI showed a normal breast. 5.5cm - Zero…. in 3 months!

Triumphant, I returned to the hospital. To be told that their plan had not changed: I must continue the treatment, and I may still need the breast removed due to the tumour’s original form and position. They would make the decision when I was in surgery (unconscious). Crushed doesn’t begin to explain how I felt.

I cancelled the surgery when the surgeon refused my calls. All hell broke out. I got to speak with the surgeon. The surgery was rescheduled - with the promise I was searching for: it would be a lumpectomy and minimum lymph node removal as a day procedure. Not a mastectomy.

The lymph nodes were all clear. The tumour’s scar tissue was removed. Surgery was quick and simple. No conversation regarding the risk of lymphoedema was instigated. I thank God I had researched the procedure and asked for physiotherapy. Today I have no pain and no lymphoedema - unlike so many others.

Next up was radiotherapy. I was told I must undergo 30 sessions. I did my utmost to soothe my skin and my nerves. I used aloe vera, numerous supplements, and quit just over halfway through. The radiologist insisted I revisit her Kinder Schockobon-covered desk and explain why I’d made that decision. After 5 minutes she’d signed me off and was walking towards the door for the next patient.

Herceptin next. It messed with my heart (as research showed me it often did in 25% of cases). It wasn’t long before my heart palpitations began, and after dose 5 of 18, armed with new research from Amsterdam (showing one year of treatment was one percent less effective than the two I was facing), I found myself in the Head of Cardiology’s office. Beta blockers were about to be prescribed.

No - I was done!

Agreeing to a check a few months later, I was on my own.

That’s a very scary place to be.

It’s 8 years since I was being drawn the breast doodle. 8 years on, I have learned so much about cancer and about myself. I published my story in 2019 (Link *3).

I started a non-profit in 2020 to help others - Find us here www.double-zero.org

I won 2 awards this year (Pic *3,*4).

I have not had a mammogram since diagnosis and will never have another, preferring a yearly ultrasound, with its lack of radiation.

There is no going back to my former way of life - why would I? ‘Back’ allowed cancer to call. So much research links a major life shock to a cancer diagnosis www.RadicalRemission.com. Mine was my mother’s sudden death, less than a year before a benign cyst in my breast changed form and changed my life.

I didn’t die, as my oncologist said I would numerous times. Cancer may revisit. If it does I will deal with it quite differently: Starting with working with an integrated cancer professional - like Amanda! www.themetabolicnutritionist.com

Denise Stevenson

Founder, www.Double-zero.org

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

Pic *1:

In Green at my eldest daughter’s wedding. An event that I was told that I was unlikely to see. France. September 2025.

Pic *2:

Pink-washing. Optician’s window, Albi, France. October 2025.

Pic *3:

Yes to Life Awards ceremony, Kew Gardens, London. June 2025.

Pic *4:

Platinum Award Winner, London. September 2025

Link *1 ⁠

https://www.breastcancer.org/about-breast-cancer/breast-cancer-awareness-month/pinkwashing

Link *2 ⁠

https://www.iarc.who.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/pr361_E.pdf

Link *3 viewbook.at/AerobicsInAWig

Thanks for reading The Metabolic Nutritionist ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share



Double-zero is a free, award-winning non-profit platform dedicated to helping individuals “Maximise Your Healthy Years”. Founded by ­Denise Stevenson after her own breast cancer diagnosis at age 50, the site was born out of the frustration of finding conflicting, irrelevant and confusing information during her treatment journey.



The organisation curates trusted information across major areas of health—such as cancer, gut health, women’s health, nutrition and sustainability—making it more accessible, understandable and immediately practical for everyday life.

Why It Matters

Faced with a diagnosis and the pressure to make quick decisions, the founder recognised the need for an informed, empowered approach. Double-zero responds by gathering high-quality resources: websites, books, podcasts, films and research and presenting them in a way that lets you chart your own course with confidence.



Whether you’re battling cancer, managing chronic health issues or simply aiming to live better, the site acts as an ally: not prescribing a single path, but offering a map of options, tools and insights to help you navigate the journey.