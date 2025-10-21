The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

User's avatar
Charais's avatar
Charais
17h

I lived through this last year. I did have a mastectomy on left side and was declared “clean margins & nodes”. I refused radiation and oncology cocktails. Until 6 months later now right breast has “something “. Nope. The medical people are in a tizzy now. It’s like the criminal justice system. Once you’re in the cancer system, you aren’t allowed out. They had nothing to offer but fear, surgery, drugs and death. I feel like I escaped from something horrific. I am taking a metabolic approach, diet, supplements, exercise and sleep quality. I have bet my life on it.

1 reply
ASK's avatar
ASK
14h

Had a left sided mastectomy before I started looking at natural remedies. Chemo and drugs were recommended, but after reading the medical data safety sheets on all of them that the oncologist provided, including red devil or doxorubicin, I was more scared of those deadly toxins than I was of the cancer. And most of them are 50-60 years old, so where are all of the billions in research donations going if this is the best they have?

Boy, they did not like me, turning down their cash cow profits. They get mean with all the guilt trips that you will be dead without them.

Will be at 5 years in just over a month, so I qualify as ‘a survivor’. Without their “science”.

2 replies by Amanda King ND and others
9 more comments...

