“The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows” – Sydney J. Harris

Dear Metabolic Nutritionist Community

I’m excited to share that I’ll be joining Travis Christofferson, author of Tripping Over the Truth, Curable, and Ketones: The Fourth Fuel, and metabolic oncology researcher for a live conversation on drug repurposing in precision oncology, hosted by Astron Health.

We’ll be exploring how existing, approved medications are being investigated for their anti-cancer potential and how molecular profiling can help identify which repurposed drugs may be relevant for a given patient’s disease, moving from general promise to something far more personalised.

What we’ll cover:

● What drug repurposing is, why it matters, and what it means for patients exploring their options ● How molecular profiling can reveal the specific pathways that repurposed drugs may target ● Where metabolic and precision oncology are finding common ground ● Practical guidance for patients and clinicians navigating this emerging field

The session is hosted by Astron Health, a precision oncology company that uses molecular testing and advanced research to match personalized treatment options, including repurposed drugs and supplements, to each patient’s unique cancer profile. You can learn more about what they do here through a quick explainer video here.

Date: 28th April, 1pm BST / 8am EDT

Register here

We’d love to see you there and if you know anyone who might benefit from this conversation, please do share this with them.

Amanda