"In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity." - Sun Tzu

Niclosamide is a tapeworm medication that was originally developed by Bayer as a molluscicide to kill intestinal flukes. Its primary modes of action include inhibiting OXPHOS or oxidative phosphorylation, which is the primary mechanism that our cellular batteries (the mitochondria) make fuel. It also inhibits anaerobic energy production in parasites too.

It has been called the magic bullet of cancer treatment by some, for its wide ranging applications as a repurposed drug in cancer treatment.

Next: The many anti-cancer mechanisms of Niclosamide & with a focus on Leukemia