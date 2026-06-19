The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georgette Nkwo's avatar
Georgette Nkwo
2d

Congratulations 🎉🎉

Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda King ND
AdultAllyTheUltimateJourney's avatar
AdultAllyTheUltimateJourney
2d

Just voted for you in both categories. Godspeed ❣️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda King ND
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda King ND · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture