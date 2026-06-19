To recognize is to honor the divine spark that resides within each person we encounter.” – Bella Thompson

I found out yesterday that I have been nominated for not one, but TWO Yes to Life Awards. Voting closes on 3 July and if you’ve a spare moment I’d really appreciate your support. Clicking on the link below shows the nominees and VOTE NOW is at the end of the page - clicking there lets you select your choices.

I had to read the email twice when it landed. It caught me off guard.

What is beautiful is that Dale Atkinson, my former patient who many of you have seen on the Independent Medical Alliance’s webinar last year, is up for a Humanitarian Award. He helped countless people when he was beating back his cancer, his time was unpaid, from the heart and he turned so many lives around while he was saving his own. He is a wonderful human and it’s great to see that he has been nominated for an award too. You can see the webinar with Dale and Dr Paul Marik on the link below. Dale also worked with Dr Hari Kuhan, the co-author of our forthcoming book ‘Metabolic Drugs for Cancer’ in Jan 2027.

When recognition lands like this it’s really humbling and I feel extremely grateful and honoured just to have a nomination at all, let alone two!

If you don’t know about Yes to Life then let me tell you why they matter. They’re a UK charity that does something most of the system still doesn’t, they support people with cancer to look at the full picture of what’s available to them. That means conventional treatment and integrative approaches together, not one instead of or worse still - against the other.

They fund grants so patients can actually access the therapies they choose. They run an information service so people aren’t left to work it all out alone at 2am with a diagnosis, a search engine and their heart in their mouth. And they advocate, loudly and consistently, for the simple idea that patients deserve choice.

That idea sits right at the centre of everything I believe in too. Every protocol I write in clinic, every conversation with a patient trying to make sense of an overwhelming diagnosis, and every newsletter I research and write for you on my weekends all comes back to the same belief.

Informed choice is not a luxury! It’s essential!

So being nominated by an organisation that has spent years fighting for that same principle means more to me than any generic award ever could.

This nomination isn’t really mine alone. It belongs to every client who asked hard questions, who had the courage to read more, look harder and who chose to explore rather than simply comply. And if you've found value in the work I do to help people get educated, ask better questions and find the support they needed, I'd be so grateful for your vote.

This link takes you directly to the voting page - Click Here

And whatever the outcome, please take a moment to look at what Yes to Life actually does. Read their work, see who they support. What they do for patients every single day is the real story. Yes To Life

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I'm also walking the Camino de Santiago with my son Miles this October for Yes to Life - more on that soon, but here's the page if you'd like to support it early

Click Here To Support The Metabolic Nutritionist Fundraiser for Yes to Life

Thank you, truly, for reading this far and for any small part you play in helping me to keep doing this work.