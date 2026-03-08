Firstly a huge thank you to everyone who made it to the Annie Appleseed conference this February in Florida.

Many of you asked how you can work with me

Bridging The Gap: Integrative Innovations Repurposed drugs in Naturopathic Oncology

To really understand this title we need to break it down a little. We need to understand conventional oncology before we can understand Naturopathic Oncology and we need to understand why Innovations are vital in the current world that operates within some outdated structures.

Learn why integration of new innovative interventions will ultimately benefit the patient most and what forces prevent that from happening as soon as it could.

Conventional oncology is based on the Somatic Mutation Theory of Cancer (SMT). The word Theory is important here because you might think with all the billions that pass through this industry, this would be a proven model. But it’s not, it’s theoretical! The SMT is based on the premise that you have faulty genes. That cancer starts when your DNA becomes damaged by say, a carcinogen, like those in cigarette smoke and that sometimes that DNA damage happens to genes that become oncogenes, triggering cancer. These oncogenes are fast growing, they are immortal and they also like to break away and move around the body and start growing there (metastases). They can avoid the immune system by hiding and they can repair themselves when they are damaged by radiation or chemicals. Some of these features of cancer are shown in the Hallmarks of Cancer.

The SMT says that if you have a mutation on an oncogene like BRCA, BRAF or EGFR, you are pretty much determined to get cancer. Angelina Jolie was a victim of that theory, in 2013 she had a pre-emptive mastectomy because she was given an 80% chance of getting breast cancer by her Doctors due to an inherited mutation on the BRCA gene. I wonder how much counselling or thought was given to epigenetics at that time. This is the science of how our environment causes our genes to switch on or off. Was she counselled on how to change cancer metabolism or what pathways might be most likely used and how to inhibit them? Back then, we knew a lot less than we know now about cancer as a disease of metabolism, and our knowledge base is growing rapidly.

In addition to the SMT we also have other theories of cancer. There is the Cell Suppression Theory by Mark Lintern (learn more on that theory here). We also have the Mitochondrial Metabolic Theory of Cancer headed up by Prof. Thomas Seyfried, Lee, Duraj and their team.

Despite all of these theories, we do not have a unified and agreed exact model of how cancer starts.. yet.

The Mitochondrial Metabolic Theory (MMT) states that in cancer the mitochondria is broken. That in fact the genes have much less to do with it than the SMT states and they probably aren’t the main drivers after all. This was demonstrated in an experiment where two cells were taken. One had cancerous DNA and the other didn’t. The cancerous DNA was taken and put into a cell with healthy mitochondria. The healthy DNA was put into a cell with broken mitochondria.

Can you guess what happened?

Yep! The cancerous DNA in the healthy cell, stopped being cancerous and the healthy DNA in the cancerous cell, started being cancerous. The genes couldn’t change the outcome.

It’s the environment, not the genes that shape the malignancy.

That raises some very important questions… If we have cancerous DNA but we alter the metabolism, will we still express cancer? Can we change the outcome if we change the environment (my body/diet)? How much is possible?

Why are we spending billions on cancer research on the basis of the SMT if it’s the environment that is driving cancer? Are we barking up the wrong tree?

What is Naturopathic Oncology?

Well, if we take the Mitochondrial Metabolic Theory of cancer as at least partly true, then we must look at the terrain, not the cancer genes.

A good diet, belonging to a community, faith, education, movement, clean air, enough sunlight and a real sense of hope are not products you can package and sell that easily. It’s hard to stick all that good stuff into a little blister pack and put it through a patent for profits.

No profits = No prescription!

If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always got!

This leads me into innovation… A paper from New Zealand showed that the 5 year survival rate on average was improved by just 2% if a person took Chemotherapy compared to someone who didn’t. That’s a 98% failure rate!! I quote “The overall contribution of curative and adjuvant cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival in adults was estimated to be 2.3%” (Morgan et al., 2004) This is not a call to stop or avoid chemotherapy, that’s not my direction. It’s a call for education, information and empowerment. A call to ask the questions of your oncology team:

What is the cost vs benefit?

What are the typical outcomes?

How impactful will the side effects be?

Do I have to have the maximum tolerated dose or could the same benefits be seen with less chemo?

All the billions on cancer research to find drugs that target genes and checkpoints, to develop chemotherapy agents and radiation techniques that have themselves a side effect of well, also cancer.

One reason we may still be barking up the Somatic Mutation Theory tree is that those drugs are BIG business, they can be patented, ‘blister packed’ and marketed. If the gene theory is entirely true, we would just have to identify and block the gene responsible and the cancer would die regardless of change to diet or lifestyle, it just wouldn’t matter. But we don’t see that happening.

If the MMT theory is entirely true, then as soon as the person changes their diet and lifestyle their genes express differently and medication won’t matter - but that also doesn’t universally apply.

Innovative Integration

What if we came at cancer interventions a different way, what if both had a place in treatment but in different situations? What if, by altering the environment, starving cancer of glucose (the primary fuel), limiting glutamine and inhibiting glutaminolysis (the keto diet and berberine do this), blocking known ‘oncogenic’ pathways with supplements and diet, potentiating chemotherapy - using less of it, making it work harder, supporting the patient in all other aspects with enough sleep, movement and emotional support… If we brought on a truly integrative approach.. would we then have the best chance of remission?

One thing I love about Denise Stevenson - Double Zero, Jane McLelland - How to Starve Cancer and Mark Lintern - The Cell Suppression Theory is they all think outside of the box! They are all unconventional in their approach - a Church President, a Physiotherapist, and a Graphic Designer - all bringing their own unique perspectives to the cancer conundrum. They all looked at this differently and came up with effective and creative solutions.

Without Jane’s pioneering off-label drugs strategy, Denise’s faith and brilliant mind and Mark’s mission over 8 years of hard research to discover the cause of his friend’s passing, we wouldn’t now have so many new innovative ways to approach cancer. Happily and thanks to them all, we do!

Repurposed Drugs

Under our noses are around 3000 potential drugs, already tested, already FDA approved and already widely available on the market that all have secondary purposes in cancer. Drugs like Metformin, usually used for Diabetics, Aspirin normally associated with Heart health or Painkiller, Diclofenac for inflammation and pain, Atorvastatin for cholesterol.. there are so many well known drugs around that have strong and well researched mechanisms against cancer but they aren’t being used in mainstream cancer treatment, why?

The reason why is that no money currently is going into the research on the secondary purposes and the reason for that is down to the patent. When a drug has a patent, it means that the manufacturer owns it, without that patent any old lab can knock up a few batches of the drug and flog them at a fraction of the cost of the original manufacturer. Put simply if it’s a generic or it’s off patent - there is no profit!

No profit - No prescription!

That means that in order to get you the right cocktail of off label drugs, we often have only pre clinical data and we don’t have the RCTs yet - we have some Phase 1/2 trials with Ivermectin but it’s going to be years before we have Phase 3 human trials and people with cancer right now, can’t afford those years to wait.

There are also problems with RCTs and peer reviews literally nothing is spared from corruption. Read here for more about cash for peer reviews and the paper mills - this is only going to become more widespread with AI.

That doesn’t mean that all research is no good, it means that we need more good research, more testing and we need better methodologies, wider participant samples, over longer periods of time. We are getting there… but slowly.

The problem with chemotherapy and radiation.. is that neither of them target stem cells. These CSCs are slower growing, they are the ‘stem’ from which the daughter cells branch off and divide. The hide in environments of low/no oxygen (hypoxic) and have excellent repair mechanisms for the damage that chemo and radiation inflicts.

Imagine if we had the possibility to make chemotherapy and radiation work better and protect the person from as much harm, to reduce side effects and help them to recover faster.

The answer may have been sitting under our noses all along.

Ivermectin and Fenbendazole

Ivermectin is a horse dewormer but don’t let that put you off. It has also been shown to inhibit the p-glycoprotein pumps which are known as efflux pumps. In a healthy body these are used to pump toxins out of cells, but when chemotherapy is on board, cancer can hijack these pumps to get chemotherapy out of the cell.

This can lead to multi drug resistance, or MDR as the cancer cell adapts and learns what drugs to resist. Leading in the end to less chemotherapies available to use.

But Ivermectin slows down these efflux pumps (ABCB1 or MDR gene), keeping the chemotherapy inside the cell and giving it more chance to fatally harm the cancer cell.

Speaking of the FDA - did you see the big campaign in the states in Covid where the FDA said ‘stop it y’all, you are not a horse’?

They were taken to court by Drs Mary Bowden and Paul Marik and more and the Doctors won. Forcing the FDA to remove its ad and stop telling the public what they can and can’t take…

But the damage was done. A friend of mine said to me ‘isn’t Ivermectin the weird horse paste that crazy Americans put on themselves’?

It shows that the media campaign filtered down into general understanding anyway..

Thanks to people like Mel Gibson, Dr Makis and Dr Marik and people working, researching and publishing in this space the tide is turning. People are learning what these drugs are and do..

Mebendazole and Fenbendazole

Mebendazole and Fenbendazole - both anti worming drugs. Again the horses get all the best stuff as fenben traditionally was only for animals.

The price of mebendazole increased when the pharma company that owned the patent realised people were starting to buy it for cancer as an off label in around 2011.

And that’s why people went to the more affordable drug Fenbendazole,even though it was a veterinary product.

Mebendazole and Fenbendazole inhibit microtubule formation in worms and in cancer too… this stops worms and cancer cell from forming copies properly. It inhibits growth and replication. They both work well in synergy with most cancers and we are seeing almost daily case studies coming from Dr Makis on substack about patients who have used these drugs as part of their integrative oncology cancer protocol.

I see the future as one where we combine medical treatment with naturopathic medicine. Where we acknowledge the place of supplements and use them in place of repurposed drugs wherever we can. Where we see nutrition as the foundation of all integrative therapies and bring in the use of off label drugs where appropriate. Always with the intention to reduce the drugs and processes that cause the most harm.

In my work every day, I support people with nutrition for prevention and low carb or ketogenic metabolic therapy usually for active cancer. I combine information on off labels drugs with the right protocol for supplement by checking blood work and testing, never guessing what people need. If we don’t have a clear reason why, then that option doesn’t make the grade, we never throw something into a strategy and just hope for the best.

Maybe we will live to see the day when patients in the oncology office at diagnosis are not only given treatment options but information about complementary options and how to access them, let’s keep fighting for that.

