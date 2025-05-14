In 2015 the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Campbell and Omura for discovering Ivermectin.

Developed from a drug called Avermectin by Merck in the 1970s Ivermectin was actually used successfully in humans first to treat a debilitating, parasite-driven disease called river blindness. Later it was used successfully against horses as a dewormer/anti parasite drug. It was a drug for humans first.

Roll on 50 years to 2020 and Ivermectin was being demonised by the FDA in the mainstream media. The FDA took upon itself to tell Doctors not to use Ivermectin (despite evidence that it was highly effective against SARS Covid-19), ridiculing public use of it in the press in the ‘you are not a horse’ campaign’ thereby preventing many people who needed access to ivermectin from getting it.

Dr Paul Marik (of the Independent Medical Alliance, formerly FLCCC), Dr Mary Bowden and Dr Robert Apter, together brought a lawsuit against the FDA which they won. They forced the FDA to retract all of its ridicule of ivermectin and its advice to the public to avoid it. The court ruled that the FDA did not have any authority to advise the public on which medicines they could or couldn’t take.

With great respect to Dr’s Marik, Bowden and Apter for their courage and for representing the people’s right to truth in the media and access to effective medication.

Ivermectin is an off-patent drug. This means that the patent which allowed the original owner exclusive rights to manufacture and sell the drug, has expired. Since Ivermectin is not owned by any one company or manufacturer it’s fair game for anyone to manufacture any generic copy of this drug.

That means anyone can make money out of it….

Doesn’t sound like a very attractive business prospect for Big Pharma, does it?

What made Big Pharma a LOT of money was the array of C-19 vaccines that were rushed out onto the market in 2020. Just look at Pfizer’s profits up at $100 billion in 2022. BILLIONS…

….that’s $100, 000, 000, 000 Directly a result of the pandemic.

There are a number of countries globally who are not worth this figure, including Kenya, Mozambique, Nepal etc.

Imagine then, that there is a ‘Wonder Drug’ called Ivermectin, shown to highly effective against flu Covid-19 and anyone can make it.

It could wipe billions of the profits for your shareholders…

…would you be the first to welcome it in with a hay bale and a carrot?

Exactly! Neither did they!

In this murky world where profits trump human health… in this world where we cannot believe the words that fall from the mouths of well funded, pharma backed sales reps (in all their shapes and guises).. if we want to be truly healthy, overcome illness, and live long, useful and productive lives… it pays us to stay sharp, get educated, learn and ask questions. We need to advocate for ourselves and our loved ones, find courage and break out of the locked ‘mind box’ we have been conditioned into believing is the only reality. Make no assumptions.

The key to it all, is education!

Strange to live in such times, where taking responsibility for our own health has become a major political statement.

Why would Ivermectin get so many knickers in a twist?

What does Ivermectin do against cancer?

20+ research papers referenced against each kind of cancer that Ivermectin has been shown to prevent.

Ivermectin and Inflammation

Ivermectin got so many knickers in a twist because it was shown to effectively inhibit SARS COVID-19 in vitro and effectively kill almost all viral particles within 48 hours.

Maybe Ivermectin was Safe and Effective!

Ivermectin got so many knickers in a twist because it has a powerful anti-inflammatory effect, reducing the production of TNF-a (Tumour Necrosis Factor Alpha), IL-6 (Interleukin-6) by suppression NF-κB - N, F, Kappa Beta - considered the “grandfather’ of inflammation and highly implicated in tumorigenesis in cancer. (Nice segway into the anti-cancer effects there).

Ivermectin has a great safety and tolerability record.

These anti-inflammatory effects mean that Ivermectin was both effective in the late stages of SARS COV 2 infection (SARS COV 2 is the virus that causes Covid-19) and for the same reason it was also effective against bacterial infections that many people got in the ICU.

Recently there has been a lot of noise online about combining Ivermectin with Fenbendazole. This has been shown to be effective in a number of case studies. There are many more repurposed drugs than these, being used in the fight against cancer and not all these drugs are right for each kind of person or situation all of the time. This is not just a legal statement, you really do need to work with a health practitioner or a Doctor who understands these drugs and can both prescribe and support you to take the right amounts. There are so many online protocols and we are all individualised. There is no ‘one size fits all protocol’, Personalised nutritional therapy and personalised medicine is the future. Please be discerning about random recommendations for dose and frequency for any drugs that you find online or from anyone who doesn’t know you and your case personally. Message me at admin@amandakingnd.com if you would like to enquire about working with me one to one

Ivermectin V Cancer

We are seeing an increase in cancer in the younger populations and cancer rates are growing worldwide with 1 in 2 of us expected to get cancer by 2030.

Whatever the trigger, it’s not one alone. It’s a multifactorial disease and it’s a wake up call for humanity. We don’t get to have our cake and eat it. We are from the Earth and we thrive only when we live in accordance with the biological conditions we evolved under. Those conditions are not aligned with the conditions in modern society!

Ivermectin works in a multitude of cancer types by increasing toxins (ROS) in the cancer cell which allow the death of that cell to take place. By weakening the tumour and inhibiting growth and metastases.

A number of studies are listed with references for each. The list is long though and the limit to this article is relatively short. I’ll get many references in and I will definitely come back to Ivermectin at a later date. What great promise it shows and I hope one day that we will see this drug available to all in the medical model.

Please share this article if you think that someone needs a research paper or two to back up their request for ivermectin from their medical team.

The Future of Ivermectin

It’s interesting that derivatives of ivermectin have been the subject of some research lately. Derivatives are drugs made from lead ingredients. Aspirin for example, is a derivative of salicylic acid, a compound that is extracted from willow bark. A drug company cannot patent salicylic acid, since it occurs in nature, it’s everywhere and for anyone. However, get that compound into a lab and make a slight chemical twist to the molecule, you have Aspirin which is acetylsalicylic acid and that is something you can patent, manufacture and sell.

The derivatives of Ivermectin could be the way that drug companies are able to harness the power of Ivermectin in the future. Where the old generic drug might remain demonised in favour of their new, shiny better than ‘wonder drug’ and uniquely available through a certain manufacturer. Who knows..

Thanks for reading The Metabolic Nutritionist !

