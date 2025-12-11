I want to firstly to Thank You for subscribing to The Metabolic Nutritionist Substack. Thank you for supporting my work and my passion for writing and Thank you for continuing to support my work. It’s not just myself but all the other guest writers who have brought their expertise to you over 2025, that make up The Metabolic Nutritionist Substack and there is SO much more lined up for you over December and into the New Year. 2026 is going to be awesome!!

I’m thrilled to announce I will be speaking at the 2026 Annie Appleseed Conference which will be held in West Palm Beach, Florida, from February 26 to February 28, 2026. I will be hosting a live ‘Round Table’ discussion for those attending on the 27th February. Bring your questions, lets meet and talk, and through this conference we can help as many as possible get access to the information and support they need.

My ‘Round Table’ talk is called ‘Bridging the Gap’ - Integrative Innovation. Repurposing Drugs in Naturopathic Oncology’

You can book your tickets and explore the program through their official registration page by clicking the links below:

This special discount code was created exclusively by The Annie Appleseed Project for us all at The Metabolic Nutritionist community.

This conference is a powerful convergence of voices, medical doctors, integrative clinicians, patient advocates, researchers, and wellness experts, all presenting on topics from nutritional oncology to mind-body practices, detoxification protocols, novel therapies, immune support, and much more:

Speakers in 2026 include: Tracey Stroup, Nathan Goodyear, Jane McLelland, Chris Wark, Judy Mikovits & Joe Tippens. Join them, join me and the rest of the gang for an exciting Appleseed Project Conference you won’t want to miss!

Attending in person gives you the opportunity to sit side by side with presenters, network with peers from around the world, and immerse yourself in three days of learning, connection, and inspiration.

If you’re unable to travel, live streaming options will also be made available.

I hope to see many of you there, whether in person or virtually, and to connect, learn, grow, and heal together. If you have questions about registering, using the discount code, or planning your time there, just let me know, I’d be honored to help, you can reach out to us at admin@amandakingnd.com

See you in Florida this February!

Amanda x

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

About Annie Appleseed

For more than two decades, the Annie Appleseed Project has been an inspirational force for those navigating the complexities of cancer. As a non-profit, Annie Appleseed is dedicated to making sure that every person facing cancer feels valued, informed, and supported, not just as patients, but as human beings deserving of hope, choice, and compassion. Find out more about their work here Annie Appleseed Project

Their mission is to bridge the sometimes daunting gap between conventional medical care and integrative, patient-centered approaches. They do this by offering science-based education, credible resources, and a network of community support.

Their work centers on the belief that healing is holistic; that nutrition and lifestyle matter; mind-body practices have a role and empowered patients who understand their options are more likely to find resilience along their journey.

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

Annie Appleseed’s guiding principles place education, integration, and community at the heart of their efforts. They educate by curating and disseminating up-to-date, evidence-informed information about integrative modalities.

They promote the use of nutrition, lifestyle interventions, and mind-body medicine alongside (not in place of) conventional therapies.

What I love about Annie Appleseed is they build community, facilitating essential connections, promoting self-advocacy, collaboration between people and providers, and mutual support between patients, caregivers, clinicians, and integrative practitioners.

Over the years, thousands of patients, families, physicians, and wellness practitioners have benefited from Annie Appleseed’s programming, from its conferences to its publications, webinars, and resource libraries. You can find their resources for cancer here- Annie Appleseed Project

Their vision is bold but simple: a world in which no one faces cancer alone! Where all people have access to both standard medical treatments and integrative choices, and where hope is never absent from the healing journey.

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

What It Means to me to Be a Global Ambassador

To serve as a Global Ambassador for the Annie Appleseed Project is an honor I carry with pride. I have been asked countless times where people can go to get information about cancer in their country, their local area and where they can find a practitioner that is right for them.

In this role, I act as a bridge between the mission of Annie Appleseed and The 60,000+ strong Metabolic Nutritionist Community across all social media channels, informing those that may not yet know about this great resource. I strive to spread awareness of integrative cancer support, share reliable information, and invite individuals everywhere, regardless of geography to get access to these.

Into this role, I bring personal values of compassion, integrity, and education, through both my clinical work at www.themetabolicnutritionist.com and my writing here on Substack where I research and write articles about Integrative and Metabolic Oncology.

In the round table discussion and throughout the conference I will be available to speak directly with patients and caregivers, sharing vetted content through my networks, and encourage integrating supportive practices.

Through this work and through Annie Appleseed, I want to bring hope through education and access to resources, helping plant the “seeds” of possibility & hope, particularly in communities where integrative support is harder to access.

I am deeply proud to hold this title and I feel honored to be entrusted with the role. Annie Appleseed offers strength, a kind voice, a credible resource, a reminder that each healing path is legitimate, valid, and deserving of respect and that’s worth supporting in this world!

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist