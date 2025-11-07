“Come forth into the light of things, let nature be your teacher.” - John Muir

In the last article, we explored why formulation, not just dose, decides what supplement actually reaches your bloodstream. You can read that article here:

Today, let’s look at one of the most elegant tools we have for solving those delivery problems……. Introducing Liposomes.

What are liposomes?

Liposomes are tiny, spherical containers called ‘vesicles’. They made of Phospholipids which are exactly the same building blocks that our body uses to make our cell membranes. Think of liposomes as ‘microscopic bubbles’ with a structure our bodies naturally “recognize.” This membrane-like design makes liposomes highly biocompatible and means they are versatile carriers for a wide range of natural compounds including the active ingredients in our supplements:

How do liposomes work?

They encapsulate water-soluble active ingredients in their inner, watery core. They can embed water-shy (lipophilic or fat loving) ingredients within their outer lipid/fat layer. At the intestinal surface, their membrane affinity brings actives into close contact with the gut lining, supporting efficient uptake.

What this all means is that liposomes can carry either water or fat soluble nutrients or ingredients from supplements we need to take, safely through the body to where they need to go, protecting them from damage all the while. The liposome structure is friendly with our natural biology and this means that our body readily absorbs the important ingredients we need.

By sheltering sensitive molecules from stomach acid and enzymes, keeping them finely dispersed until they reach the absorption sites, liposomes can increase the amount that actually makes it into circulation and can be effectively used.

From Lab to Pharmacy

Liposomes aren’t theoretical. They have been widely used in pharmaceutical medicine for decades, across areas like oncology, infectious disease, and vaccines. They have been used precisely because they improve stability, tissue access, and exposure profiles. That track record is one reason the same technology is now applied to nutraceuticals: the principles of protecting an active, moving it through challenging environments, and helping it reach biological membranes are universal.

Why this matters for natural extracts

Many plant-derived actives, whether water-loving (aquaphilic) or water-shy (lipophilic), struggle with the same issues: poor dispersion in fluids, degradation along the GI tract, early metabolism, and transport proteins that push them back.

Liposomes offer a single platform to address these barriers. They don’t change what a botanical is; they change how effectively it can be used. This means liposomes help more of the active arrive intact to where the body can access it, and helping that access be steadier and more reliable.

The Big Picture

Liposomes open and expand the practical potential of many natural substances. By solving the “how it gets there” problem, they allow the inherent properties of a compound to show up more faithfully in real life, not only in a lab beaker.

Disclaimer

This newsletter is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute the provision of medical advice or professional services. Dr. Matthias Wojcik is a licensed pharmacist in Germany with a PhD in Pharmaceutical Technology & Biopharmacy, but he is not a medical doctor. Amanda King ND trained as a Naturopathic Practitioner in London, she is not a licensed Naturopathic Doctor in the States, nor is she a Medical Doctor. The information shared here is not a substitute for medical care, diagnosis, or treatment provided by a physician familiar with your personal health, laboratory data, or medical history.

Any products or compounds discussed are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Always seek the advice of your physician or another qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, before starting any new health regimen, or before using any dietary supplement.