We’ve been busy behind the scenes and Dr Hariharan Kuhan and I are delighted to share with you that this month our first book, Metabolic Drugs for Cancer will be published on Amazon.com

Metabolic Drugs for Cancer is the latest development in the repurposed drugs movement in integrative oncology. Most of the research used to support the information in the book is from the last three years and some of the data is months old so at the point of getting your copy, you will be looking at the very latest in available information on this topic!

I say available as we sadly need much more research in this area and as we know, profits make prizes (research funding) and sadly there isn’t a lot of profit in some of these old drugs. Where these drugs are generics, meaning that any old lab can make them, they aren’t the exclusive darlings of the Big Pharma giants, so the Ivermectins of this world don’t get the financial backing that the highly profitable GLP-1s of this world do.

In this book, Kuhan and I seek to make complicated biochemistry accessible. Our intention is to bring you clarity instead of complication and a reference book that the public and practitioners alike can access over and over with information about mechanisms in the body, dose and frequency and I hope, some humor and easy reading along the way.

If you prefer to have a format that you can type in search terms then you will be able to download the PDF Digital version from my website here www.themetabolicnutritionist.com

Patients said they wanted a book they could understand. That didn’t confuse them or leave them wondering what to do next. They said they wanted a book that they didn’t need a Biochemistry PhD to interpret nor an incomplete road map to try make sense of.

That’s why we created this book. Keeping up to date with the latest research that we share with you, we remain open to progress as more comes to light. Intelligence means changing your mind when better data proves the old data wrong, this is the only way that those who are truly patient focussed, will evolve.

I am ready for a future where integrative oncology isn’t based on mysterious and complicated knowledge that is only available to an exclusive few, and I am ready for a future where people are educated and feel empowered to ask the right questions, to advocate for themselves and their loved ones and to understand what to do with the information they discover.

We have a long way to go but I hope that this book brings us all one step closer to that reality.

Amanda x

A rationale for using off-label drugs in integrative oncology by Amanda King ND

The twentieth century saw the Somatic Mutation Theory as the dominant theory of cancer. The premise was that genetic mutations drive cancer. This meant that if individuals were born with a cancer gene mutation (oncogene), their destiny was determined and they should expect to develop the cancer that genetic mutation was associated with.

Consider the BRCA gene mutation, which is considered a major risk factor for Breast Cancer. In 2013 the actress Angelina Jolie had a double mastectomy to prevent herself from getting breast cancer. This was because she carried the same BRCA gene mutation as her Mother who had developed breast cancer and Jolie wanted to avoid the same outcome. Jolie was informed that she had an 87% chance of developing breast cancer.

Her choice to have surgery was controversial due to another school of thought which states that genes are a much smaller part of the picture and are not in fact deterministic. That it is the epigenetic impact which holds most weight.

The Mitochondrial Metabolic Theory of Cancer (Seyfried et al, 2025) is now emerging as a dominant paradigm of cancer. Dr Otto Warburg was a Nobel Laureate who in the early 20th century discovered that cancers have a different metabolism to regular cells. He found that cancers created their energy through a different pathway, producing lactate from glucose in anaerobic conditions and not energy through oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) in the mitochondria, as most of our normal cells do. This alternative energy pathway for cancer was coined The Warburg Effect. In fact most recent thinking is that it is Mitochondrial dysfunction and disordered metabolism that contributes to genetic instability, not the other way around. (Veatch et al., 2009) (Stefano Bartesaghi et al., 2015) (Seyfried et al., 2013)

Cancer metabolism refers to the way that cancer cells produce energy and process nutrients. How effective cancer metabolism is, has a direct impact on how fast tumors can grow, how long they survive and how they respond to medical treatment. We know that metabolic reprogramming is a Hallmark of Cancer (Hanahan, 2022) and this reprogramming includes increased consumption of glucose, increased glycolysis (The Warburg Effect), increased glutaminolysis, we can see increased fatty acid oxidation at times where glucose and amino acids are in short supply but not in all cancers. (Tan et al., 2022) By understanding the metabolic pathways which are reprogrammed, we give ourselves a chance to block or starve cancer and either kill it or weaken it sufficiently for conventional medicine or our immune system to sweep in and finish the job.

Glucose is the primary fuel used by cancers with around 70% of cancers using glucose to create energy. The hunger of cancer cells for glucose is the basis of PET scans, where the glucose analogue 2-DG is used to identify the location of tumors. Since a feature of cancer metabolism is increased aerobic glycolysis, lactate is produced in this metabolic pathway and this acidifies the tumor microenvironment which leads to growth and metastases.

Cancers’ secondary fuel tends to be glutamine which is the most abundant amino acid in the body and cancers have shown that they can switch between glucose and glutamine for fuel easily (Yi et al., 2025)

Contrary to popular opinion, the majority of cancers are unable to use fatty acids for fuel. Fatty acids cannot replace glucose or glutamine for fuel. (Seyfried et al., 2025)

Mechanisms of repurposed drugs have different actions and as you will read, some have better affects on certain cancers than others. We feel that a tailored approach of pulsing the appropriate off label drugs at the right time, combined above all with the right diet for that individual person to starve cancer of the primary fuels, whilst nourishing healthy cells well enough to withstand treatment and even better, to thrive is the best approach. All the interventions shared are complementary to medical treatment and as you will see, many of these drugs have been shown to enhance the effectiveness of chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy (with some contraindications listed).

The future of oncology lays not in division between Metabolic and Medical therapies but in integration. Combining the very best that evidence demonstrates will give patients the opportunity to throw everything they can at cancer, with the in the best possible outcomes.

Get in touch:

Amanda King, ND - www.themetabolicnutritionist.com

Naturopathic Medicine & Integrative Oncology Nutritionist

admin@amandakingnd.com

Dr Hari Kuhan - www.luciohealth.com

Integrative Oncology Doctor

info@luciohealth.com

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute the provision of medical advice or professional services. Amanda King trained as a Naturopathic Practitioner in the UK and is not a licensed naturopathic doctor in the States. Amanda is also not a medical doctor. This information does not replace medical care or recommendations from a physician familiar with you, your health and laboratory data, or who is actively providing you with medical treatment. The information provided should not be used for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, and those seeking personal medical advice should consult with a licensed physician. Always seek the advice of your doctor or other qualified health provider regarding a medical condition.