The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amanda King ND's avatar
Amanda King ND
11hEdited

I will correct the article shortly as there is a delay with publication… it’s due out by the end of November!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Amanda King ND and others
Mary Matthews's avatar
Mary Matthews
10h

Very interested in your book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda King ND
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Amanda King ND
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture