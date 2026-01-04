The Metabolic Nutritionist

User's avatar
reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
1h

If your pre diabetic would milk thistle be something to consider taking? And if your Diabetic would it also be something worth taking ?

Robert Welke's avatar
Robert Welke
3h

Great article, as always Amanda.

In my early teens, I had a wart on the back of my left hand.

I lived on a farm, and walked a mile each day to catch the school bus.

Near the bus stop (out in the middle of nowhere, no towns or houses within cooey), in the winter, there were always milk thistles.

So, out of curiosity, I religiously applied milk thistle to the wart daily.

After several weeks, the wart went away, never to return!

