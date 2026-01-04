If I walk into a crowd of 1,000 people, 900 will have hurting livers—and almost none of them will know it." - Anthony William

Most of us think about milk thistle as the herb which is liver-protective. Less commonly known is that this herb also has many anti-cancer mechanisms too.

At this time of year, we are all just moving on from the holiday season. Many of us have put our livers through the mill with celebrations at Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years, all of which regularly include behaviours that are liver-toxic.

While we all jump to thinking of alcohol when we think of liver toxicity (and we aren’t wrong) there is plenty more we do that harm our livers than alcohol alone.

Things that can harm our liver

Adding sugar to food, especially fructose

HFCS - Good old High Fructose Corn Syrup (Dominant sweetener in the US, - Restricted in the EU)

UPF - Ultra Processed Foods

Refined Carbohydrates - Bread, Pastries, Pasta

Fried food / Trans Fats

Seed Oils - Canola (Rapeseed/Colza), Vegetable Oil, Sunflower Oil

Artificial Sweeteners

Food Chemicals - Additives / Colorings / Preservatives

Alcohol

Sugary Canned Drinks

Energy Drinks

Fruit Juices (We don’t think about that carton of OJ having the same kind of impact on the liver as full fat Cola but, it does!)

Syrups / Creamers

Smoothies (esp. Commercial)

Air fresheners

Perfumes/sprays

Taking Hormones HRT/TRT

Air pollution

Pesticides

Medications - Paracetamol is the leading cause of liver failure in the UK and US

High Triglycerides

Sedentary Living

Plastics (BPA/Phthalates)

Chronic Stress

Late Night Eating

Fat burning or Bodybuilding Supplements (Not GLP-1)

Dehydration

Smoking

Heavy Metals

We don’t commonly associate most of these behaviours as being liver-toxic or of causing stress to our liver but when we do cause stress to our liver these are the kinds of symptoms we can expect:

Fatigue - Especially after meals

Brain fog / Poor Memory

Digestive issues - Pale stools, Bloating

Unexplained weight gain (especially around the abdomen)

Skin problems - Yellow skin; Itchy Skin; Eczema/Acne

Hormonal imbalances - PMDD, Menopause symptoms, Low libido

Headaches or migraines - Especially when exposed to strong smells or toxins like alcohol

Bad breath or body odor - Metallic or Ammonia smells

Sensitivity to alcohol, medications, or chemicals - Strong reactions to perfumes or even small amounts of alcohol - facial flushing

Mood changes - Anxious, Irritable

Milk thistle has been around for centuries in folk medicine and records of its use go back as far as the Greeks (40-90AD). It was actually used for bile disorders in medieval European herbalism and even to remedy epilepsy in dogs (more on that here).

The botanical name is Silybum marianum and the active compound in Milk thistle is called silymarin. It works primarily as an indirect antioxidant not as a direct antioxidant (read about how this works in my post on Alpha-Lipoic Acid here)

As a direct antioxidant Milk Thistle can scavenge ROS (free radicals), a little, but this isn’t its true strength. This means that you CAN use Milk Thistle with pro-oxidant therapies like Chemo, Radiotherapy and IVC but the timing matters. It’s best that you don’t take high dose Milk Thistle at the same time as your pro-oxidant therapy, so to be ultra careful, you could avoid taking it at all on Chemo/Radio and IVC days.

It’s definitely good to take high dose after however, as this will speed up liver recovery and tissue damage repair. Remember this is general information and not personalised advice, you must speak with a qualified integrative oncology practitioner, someone who knows you and your global situation.

Milk Thistle is strongest as an indirect antioxidant and the way it works is like this:

In the body we have something called ‘The Antioxidant Cascade’

This is where something called Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) gets turned into Catalase (CAT) which in turn gets turned into something called Glutathione Peroxidase (GPx), this protects healthy cells from the inside.

In a diagram it looks a little like this..

I can hear you say but HOW? HOW are the cells protected?

One answer is - within cell membranes. Think of our cells as having an outer shell (the membrane). In order to be poisoned or become affected by toxicity, that toxin has to get entry to the cell through the membrane. The active ingredient in Milk Thistle called Silymarin fortifies that membrane, keeping it strong and preventing toxins from getting access.

This, coupled with the increased internal body (endogenous) production of glutathione, the master detoxifier (GPx above - glutathione peroxidase) means less harm from oxidative stress and in addition to that, Milk Thistle acts as an anti inflammatory.

And what are two major drivers of Cancer?

This means that Milk Thistle is good in an active cancer setting and also for cancer prevention in those who have already had an NED or who are taking steps proactively to reduce their cancer risk generally for any reason.

The Anti-Cancer mechanisms of Milk Thistle

Many of you who are working with me will already have Milk Thistle in your protocol and here’s why:

Inhibition of Tumor proliferation

Milk thistle interrupts the cell cycle so that cancer cells cannot complete their growth. It deactivates cancer growth pathways like PI3K/Akt by reducing 'phosphorylation’ (activation) of the pathway itself. Sometimes the PI3K/Akt pathways are called the immortality pathways because when they are activated they increase glucose (sugar) uptake for fuel which fuels massive and uncontrolled growth. Milk thistle interrupts this and flips the immortality switch to off.

Reduces Cell Signalling (for growth)

Milk thistle blocks cell signalling for ‘division commands’ like MAPK/ERK. Normally these are pathways that cancer cells signal through to ask the body to send supplies for tumor growth, as in angiogenesis for example. By blocking these pathways while the active ingredient is present when you take the supplement, these cancer processes are halted.

Reduces Inflammation

You may have read by now about NF-κB (Nuclear Factor Kappa Beta). Known as the Grandfather of inflammation, this protein drives the inflammation process but it is inhibited in the body by something you might not have heard of, IκBα - (Inhibitor of Nuclear Factor Kappa Beta).

Milk thistle slows the natural degradation of IκBα, which takes a little getting your head around.

Milk thistle slows IκBα, which means there is more IκBα present to slow down NF-κB.

Milk Thistle isn’t a standalone therapy, it’s not a cure for cancer nor a one size fits all supplement. It is an adjunct to any therapies you are taking.

Cancers where Milk Thistle shows promise

Liver Cancer

It was shown that Milk Thistle reactivated cancer cell death (apoptosis) pathways.

In conjuction with Doxorubicin/Paclitaxel, Milk Thistle could reduce liver toxicity in patients with HCC in a one month trial using Silymarin.

Milk Thistle (Silibinin) was shown to behave as a fasting mimetic, which means that it activated pathways usually activated in fasting which promotes apoptosis and inhibited glucose pathways and glycolysis (Warburg Effect).

Prostate Cancer

Preclinical data shows promise with Milk Thistle as a hormonal modulator, in particular with Estrogen metabolism. Seen in prostate and in breast cancer, (Ali et al 2020)

Breast Cancer

Again the Estrogen modulating effects are important to note, in particular because the liver clears/metabolises estrogen from the body, so as much support as possible in this area is important in hormonally driven cancers given that estrogen promotes cancer proliferation

Milk Thistle induced apoptosis in breast cancer cell lines.

Lung Cancer

Silymarin (active ingredient in Milk Thistle) inhibits proliferation and invasion of NSCLC cancer cells in vitro. This means that Milk thistle slowed growth and also stopped any breakaway cancer cells from invading any other tissues and becoming secondary tumors themselves.

Skin cancers

Interesting to see that a topical form of Milk Thistle was studied for UV-induced malignancies. Different formulations of this herb could mean more varied applications across more cancers and situations in time.

Typical Dosing & Frequency

Standardised Milk Thistle can be used somewhere between 140-500mg daily. Higher doses can be seen in certain settings, up to 500mg twice a day in some Integrative Oncology protocols.

Contraindications

Allergy to ragweed or other Asteraceae plants

Hormone-sensitive cancers (weak estrogenic effects are still debated)

People on:

Cytochrome P450 metabolized drugs

Blood thinners

Diabetes medications (may lower blood sugar)

Pregnancy or breastfeeding (insufficient safety data)

Avoid using as a substitute for medical cancer treatment

