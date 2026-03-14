The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

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Joey's avatar
Joey
2d

This is phenomenal news! Particularly in light that Canada just made ivermectin and across the board supplements ILLEGAL! Counseling, naturopaths, the whole industry of God’s creation to help us. Basically any help other than the poison they offer. Insanity has truly let loose! They’ll either need to secretly grow their own or black market, as its punishment carries up to two years in jail! Thank God I do not live there, however it isn’t beyond the scope of possibility here eventually! After all, they’re trying to rid the planet of us, not allow us to have things that help us survive! My heart hurts for the Canadians that are now helpless to help themselves. Cancer has now become a death sentence for all who have it, or will, unless they can afford to cross the border! If they’ll even be allowed to cross!

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DeVera Henderson's avatar
DeVera Henderson
2d

Outstanding article - much appreciate the effort you put into this! After my dad got diagnosed last year, I’m always on the lookout for natural remedies that are: anti-angiogenic, preventative, anti-proliferative & trigger apoptosis. (He’s got in under control, so remission is the goal now.)

I’m interested to see what Dan Shen could do for him - he’s oncologist will love this!

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