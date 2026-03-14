"Mistakes are the portals of discovery." - James Joyce

You should always check with your Doctor or Integrative Oncology Practitioner whether a supplement is right for you personally. If you are looking for an Integrative Oncology Practitioner, email us - admin@amandakingnd.com

You might have heard about it but what actually IS Danshen

Sometimes you will see called Dan Shen or I’ve even seen it called Dangshen. In English it’s Red Sage/Chinese Red Sage or Chinese Red Ginseng, actually a member of the mint family. Danshen has been used in Traditional Chinese medicine for millennia as a cardioprotective herb. All the way back in the 1930s the heart protective phytochemical called Tanshinone was discovered and was believed to be the reason Danshen protected the health of both the heart and brain.

Nobody set out to find a cancer drug in Danshen. Scientists in the 1930s just wanted to know what was in the root. Then researchers in the 80s and 90s running the compounds through modern lab tests noticed something odd - the same molecule that helped heart cells survive was making tumor cells self-destruct. The plant had been doing this the whole time. We just hadn't been looking.

Danshen contains over 200 identified bio-active compounds across multiple chemical families, with the tanshinones and salvianolic acids being the most studied for anti-cancer activity. One study showed that 39 of these compounds could have activity against colorectal cancer.

Photo by v2osk on Unsplash

Danshen’s Mechanisms against cancer

There are many pathways that Danshen works through against Cancer. But to understand what Danshen is doing, we need to understand what cancer is doing. The Hallmarks of cancer were proposed by Hanahan & Weinberg 2000 - 2022 - these are the current universally accepted, defining characteristics of cancer.

How Danshen works against the Hallmarks of Cancer?

Photo by Malvestida on Unsplash

Top 5 Cancer that Danshen works best in research against

Breast cancer - The compound in danshen called tanshinone IIA inhibits proliferation and induces apoptosis. In triple-negative breast cancer this is done via GPER signaling and PARP. Danshen inhibit the growth of several cancer cell lines including breast cancer https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00210-022-02316-1 https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1155/2023/8371623 https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12032-025-02968-y Colorectal cancer - Research identified 39 active compounds in danshen predicted to target 544 genes associated with colorectal cancer https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.2147/DDDT.S443102 Lung cancer (NSCLC) - Danshen compounds show tumor growth inhibitory effects in non-small cell lung cancer through tight junction protein modulation. This means that the strength between cells is built up by danshen, making invasion of tumors much harder, buying time. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-50163-8 Gastric cancer - Computer analysis of pathways affected by Danshen found PI3K-Akt, HIF-1, and IL-17 signaling as primary mechanisms with multiple active compounds from danshen impacting them, including AKT1, EGFR, and STAT3 pathways. https://www.sciencepublishinggroup.com/article/10.11648/j.jctr.20200802.12 Melanoma - Research on danshen has found a bridge between the traditional blood-activating (cardiovascular) applications of danshen with modern targeted cancer therapy. Suggesting danshen could be a future multifunctional complement to medical melanoma treatment https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0378874125007731

Dose & Frequency

This is for information purposes and Danshen may be contraindicated for many people, do not take supplements or drugs on the basis of information you read online, always speak with your Integrative, Naturopathic or Medical Doctor first

Typical doses (for clinical/integrative context)

Dried root/decoction: 9–15g daily (traditional TCM range)

Standardized extract (tanshinone IIA): typically 5–20% standardization

Capsule/tablet form: Around 500mg daily

Message Amanda King ND

Contraindications

Warfarin / anticoagulants - this is the #1 red flag because there is a serious risk of bleeding in people who take Danshen at the same time as blood thinners.

Antiplatelet drugs (aspirin, clopidogrel) - additive bleeding risk. Co-administration of danshen capsules with clopidogrel decreased antiplatelet activity and significantly altered its pharmacokinetics via CYP3A4 induction

Pre-surgery - stop 1–2 weeks before any procedure

Antihypertensives - the blood pressure-lowering effects of danshen can be additive with conventional antihypertensive drugs, potentially leading to hypotension

Pregnancy - contraindicated (blood-moving herb)

CYP3A4-metabolized drugs - danshen modulates CYP enzymes; check all concurrent medications in an oncology patient