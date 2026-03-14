Move Over Turmeric - DAN SHEN is the Ancient Chinese Herb with 39 Anti-Cancer Compounds in 5 Major Cancers
The Science Behind Danshen's Multi-Target Attack on Cancer Cells
"Mistakes are the portals of discovery." - James Joyce
You should always check with your Doctor or Integrative Oncology Practitioner whether a supplement is right for you personally. If you are looking for an Integrative Oncology Practitioner, email us - admin@amandakingnd.com
You might have heard about it but what actually IS Danshen
Sometimes you will see called Dan Shen or I’ve even seen it called Dangshen. In English it’s Red Sage/Chinese Red Sage or Chinese Red Ginseng, actually a member of the mint family. Danshen has been used in Traditional Chinese medicine for millennia as a cardioprotective herb. All the way back in the 1930s the heart protective phytochemical called Tanshinone was discovered and was believed to be the reason Danshen protected the health of both the heart and brain.
Danshen is AntiRetroviral and with emerging evidence that COVID behaves more like a Retrovirus - Could Danshen then support people with long covid?
Nobody set out to find a cancer drug in Danshen. Scientists in the 1930s just wanted to know what was in the root. Then researchers in the 80s and 90s running the compounds through modern lab tests noticed something odd - the same molecule that helped heart cells survive was making tumor cells self-destruct. The plant had been doing this the whole time. We just hadn't been looking.
Danshen contains over 200 identified bio-active compounds across multiple chemical families, with the tanshinones and salvianolic acids being the most studied for anti-cancer activity. One study showed that 39 of these compounds could have activity against colorectal cancer.
Danshen’s Mechanisms against cancer
There are many pathways that Danshen works through against Cancer. But to understand what Danshen is doing, we need to understand what cancer is doing. The Hallmarks of cancer were proposed by Hanahan & Weinberg 2000 - 2022 - these are the current universally accepted, defining characteristics of cancer.
How Danshen works against the Hallmarks of Cancer?
Resisting Cell Death
The active compound Tanshinone IIA forces cancer cells to undergo programmed death called Apoptosis. This has been shown in breast, prostate, colon and lung cancer cell lines
Avoiding Immune Destruction - dihydrotanshinone I (DHTS) triggers ferroptosis - a form of iron-dependent cell death that was only discovered in 2012. Danshen is one of the few natural compounds showing this activity (another is sodium selenite - read more about that here)
Angiogenesis inhibition - Danshen blocks tumor blood supply through likely VEGFA suppression. VEGF is a pathway that tumors exploit to grow vessels to transport nutrients to them for growth.
PI3K/AKT pathway blocker - disrupts a master cancer survival pathway - particularly relevant in breast, lung, prostate, and colorectal cancers
Invasion & Metastases - Danshen extract exerts anti-melanoma effects through (at least) three mechanisms - suppressing STAT3 means that there is lower proliferation, less overal survival due to metastatis and invasion and disrupting autophagy (where tumor cells reap the biological spoils from chemo and radiation to construct tumors)
Inflammation - Danshen inhibits NF-Kb reducing tumor-promoting inflammation
Chemosensitization - Danshen’s bioactive compounds have been reported as potentiating cancer chemotherapy which helps to overcome drug resistance
Replicative Immortality - In Osteosarcoma it was found that Danshen increased the activity of TP53 (the guardian of the genome - our cellular rottweiler). This means that it stopped cells from being able to replicate when they have mutations. No longer immortal.
Top 5 Cancer that Danshen works best in research against
Breast cancer - The compound in danshen called tanshinone IIA inhibits proliferation and induces apoptosis. In triple-negative breast cancer this is done via GPER signaling and PARP. Danshen inhibit the growth of several cancer cell lines including breast cancer
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00210-022-02316-1
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1155/2023/8371623
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12032-025-02968-y
Colorectal cancer - Research identified 39 active compounds in danshen predicted to target 544 genes associated with colorectal cancer
Lung cancer (NSCLC) - Danshen compounds show tumor growth inhibitory effects in non-small cell lung cancer through tight junction protein modulation. This means that the strength between cells is built up by danshen, making invasion of tumors much harder, buying time.
Gastric cancer - Computer analysis of pathways affected by Danshen found PI3K-Akt, HIF-1, and IL-17 signaling as primary mechanisms with multiple active compounds from danshen impacting them, including AKT1, EGFR, and STAT3 pathways.
https://www.sciencepublishinggroup.com/article/10.11648/j.jctr.20200802.12
Melanoma - Research on danshen has found a bridge between the traditional blood-activating (cardiovascular) applications of danshen with modern targeted cancer therapy. Suggesting danshen could be a future multifunctional complement to medical melanoma treatment
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0378874125007731
Estrogen Positive Cancers Danshen demonstrates strong estrogenic activity and has been proposed as a novel selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) meaning it may have relevance in hormone-sensitive cancers AND cardiac protection simultaneously
Dose & Frequency
This is for information purposes and Danshen may be contraindicated for many people, do not take supplements or drugs on the basis of information you read online, always speak with your Integrative, Naturopathic or Medical Doctor first
Typical doses (for clinical/integrative context)
Dried root/decoction: 9–15g daily (traditional TCM range)
Standardized extract (tanshinone IIA): typically 5–20% standardization
Contraindications
Warfarin / anticoagulants - this is the #1 red flag because there is a serious risk of bleeding in people who take Danshen at the same time as blood thinners.
Antiplatelet drugs (aspirin, clopidogrel) - additive bleeding risk. Co-administration of danshen capsules with clopidogrel decreased antiplatelet activity and significantly altered its pharmacokinetics via CYP3A4 induction
Pre-surgery - stop 1–2 weeks before any procedure
Antihypertensives - the blood pressure-lowering effects of danshen can be additive with conventional antihypertensive drugs, potentially leading to hypotension
Pregnancy - contraindicated (blood-moving herb)
CYP3A4-metabolized drugs - danshen modulates CYP enzymes; check all concurrent medications in an oncology patient
Remember integrative oncology supplementation and off-label drug strategies are about layering. It’s not about taking everything you hear about all at once, it’s about choosing your supplements for good reasons, carefully, checking their relevance and sometimes changing them around (cancer likes to adapt - even to supplements and drugs). Always work with a professional who understands these pathways and who knows you.
This is phenomenal news! Particularly in light that Canada just made ivermectin and across the board supplements ILLEGAL! Counseling, naturopaths, the whole industry of God’s creation to help us. Basically any help other than the poison they offer. Insanity has truly let loose! They’ll either need to secretly grow their own or black market, as its punishment carries up to two years in jail! Thank God I do not live there, however it isn’t beyond the scope of possibility here eventually! After all, they’re trying to rid the planet of us, not allow us to have things that help us survive! My heart hurts for the Canadians that are now helpless to help themselves. Cancer has now become a death sentence for all who have it, or will, unless they can afford to cross the border! If they’ll even be allowed to cross!
Outstanding article - much appreciate the effort you put into this! After my dad got diagnosed last year, I’m always on the lookout for natural remedies that are: anti-angiogenic, preventative, anti-proliferative & trigger apoptosis. (He’s got in under control, so remission is the goal now.)
I’m interested to see what Dan Shen could do for him - he’s oncologist will love this!