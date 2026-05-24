Omega 3 and Cancer. Is your Supplement helping or making you Sicker?
Learn why the right Omega 3 supplement can be your best friend, not your worst enemy.
“Micronutrient insufficiency, especially iodine, iron, folate, vitamin A, and zinc are the main cause of premature deaths, morbidity, and retardation in the physical and mental growth of children globally”
These supplements cost next to nothing to produce.. this suffering is preventable!
The diseases that they lay the foundations for later in life - also… preventable!
Unlike repurposed drugs for cancer, such as Ivermectin or Fenbendazole where we currently have mostly preclinical data, Omega 3 fatty acids are one of the most well researched nutrients in cancer and disease prevention across the board.
Omega 3 fats are mostly found in oily fish in modern diets and so often people tell me they don’t like fish, they never eat fish and when I ask them if they supplement instead, they say they don’t supplement either.
So where are their Omega 3 fats coming from?
The answer is.. absolutely nowhere.. and the consequences to health are serious!
Evidence shows us that Omega 3 fatty acids
If you’re dealing with cancer and are looking for an integrative oncology practitioner, I am currently taking on new patients. For more information contact me at admin@amandakingnd.com
What Is Omega-3?
Omega 3s are fats that your body cannot make on its own, they are ‘essential’ meaning you have to get them from outside, your diet or a supplement.
The problem is, that your brain is actually made out of 60% fat (dry weight) and DHA which is an omega 3 fatty acid, makes up about 12% total of your entire brain.
Dietary Sources of these fats:
Oleic Acid (Monounsaturated) - Olive Oil, Avocados, Meat
Palmitic Acid (Saturated) - Butter, Milk, Meat & Cheese
Stearic Acid (Saturated) - Meat, Dairy, Chocolate (Thank You God)
DHA (Polyunsaturated) - Fish, Marine Algae
AA - (Polyunsaturated) - Meat, Seafood, Dairy, Egg Yolks
Sphingolipids (various) - Meat, Eggs, Seafood
Linoleic Acid (Polyunsaturated) - Meat, Nuts & Seeds (Also seed oils but in unnaturally high amounts and usually oxidised - avoid pro-inflammatory seed oils)
DPA - (Polyunsaturated) - Fatty Fish, Meat, Organ Meats
EPA - (Polyunsaturated) - Fatty Fish (Small amount in some algae)
ALA - Walnuts, Organ Meat, Flax (don’t bother having flax for your omega 3 intake, the conversion rate is very poor into DHA - fish is the way to go).
A few key points to note from this!
A vegan diet is a really bad idea if you care about your long term health
Organ meats contain ALL the above fats needed for a healthy brain
Your Doctor was wrong when she blanket statement told you that Saturated Fat was bad for your health.
You DO need some Omega 6 in your diet (just not the huge amount that most people are loading up with every day by eating grains and processed food)
Balance Matters
Our paleolithic ancestors had a ratio of Omega 3 to 6 that was about 1:1. Most people in the modern world are sporting a 20:1 ratio, that’s 20x the amount of Omega 6 to Omega 3 needed. So what does Omega 3 deficiency look like?
Brain fog
Fatigue
Depression
Poor concentration
Dry skin
Joint pain
Inflammation
Deficiency is so common and it’s generally down to one or all of the following:
Low fish intake
Processed food diets
Excess seed oils
Poor conversion of plant omega-3 into active forms
Chronic Inflammation and Cancer
We know that Inflammation is one of the Major Hallmarks of Cancer. Inflammation is a driver of tumor growth, DNA damage, growth and proliferation and immune system dysfunction.
Omega 3s dampen those inflammatory signals, they help your body to make healthy cell membranes which is so vital to our resilience when we are battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy or radiation. Omega 3s reduce oxidative stress, they have been associated with better treatment tolerance and in patients with cachexia they have both prolonged life and improved quality of life. Omega 3s are a priority supplement in cachexia.
Top 5 Cancers Where Omega-3s Shine
I’ve gone to the latest data I could find here, mostly 2026 papers already out - click on the sentence to get the paper and enjoy going down those rabbit holes!
Breast Cancer
In this 2025 study it was explained that Omega 3 significantly reduced the incidences of breast cancer in high risk BC populations.
One study showed that a combination of ALA, EPA and DHA (all Omega 3 fatty acids) increased the effectiveness of medical treatments in HER2+ breast cancer.
Omega 3s downregulate the p-glycoprotein efflux pumps (ABCB1 antiporters) which is also what quercetin and ivermectin both do, thereby reducing chemoresistance.
Colorectal Cancer
A 2026 review has shown that Omega 3 supplementation reduced inflammation post-surgery, gave the immune system a boost, reduced time spent in hospital and improved overall quality of life.
Omega 3s can pave the way for effective ferroptosis which was shown in this study. This is because the fats are fragile, being polyunsaturated and they are prone to lipid peroxidation (creating ROS in the cell membranes by agents that intend to damage the cancer cell).
I always make sure all my patients who are eligible to take it, are on high dose omega 3 to pave the way for reduced inflammation, and we hope for more effective chemotherapy, intravenous vitamin C and radiation for this reason.
Lung Cancer
Right off the bat I want to show you this paper which shows that supplementing Omega 6 (not Omega 3) INCREASES Lung cancer progression. So important to see this data! Omega 6 fats are all over our processed food, in our grains, these food should not be in your diet.
Omega 3 appear to deactivate the famed PI3k/Akt/mTOR pathway in NSCLC which is the insulin based growth pathway in almost all cancers, glucose is the primary fuel that activates this pathway.
Liver Cancer
Omega 3 inhibits the STAT3 pathway (also activated in TNBC and other cancers) and was found to inhibit HCC - Liver cancer.
Prostate Cancer
Linear relationship with Omega 3 intake and reduction in mortality from prostate cancer, the more supplementation, the less mortality.
The Problem With Cheap Fish Oil Supplements
Not All Omega-3 Supplements Are Healthy
Actually this is one supplement where quality really matters. If you get it right, you get all the benefits and more that we’ve already covered. But get it wrong and you get all the problems you don’t want. You get more Oxidative Stress and more Inflammation and they both drive cancer!
This week I read an excellent article by a new substack writer called Dr Erin Umberg. She took a technical deep dive into Omega 3 supplements and I urge you to take the time to have a read and subscribe, click below for more. Erin shows you how to tell if your supplement is truly worth the money or not.
Signs of a Poor-Quality Supplement
If your capsules have a strong fishy smell, you get fishy burps or if they came from Amazon, Poundland, Target, Action or any of the high street cheap brands, you might be wasting your time even looking for the quality brand. See Erin’s article to learn how to know if your supplement is quality or not.
Look for third party purity testing, dark glass/light excluding bottles, dark coating, keep them in the fridge, fresh manufacturing dates, triglyceride form oils.
Eat dietary sources of omega 3s as well as supplementing, Sardines, Mackerel, Salmon, Anchovies, Herring, Trout. Plants are a poor source of Omega 3, you need the animal sources for best health.
Dosage and Frequency
General Daily Intake
Around 2g Omega 3 including 250–500 mg EPA/DHA daily for maintenance.
Integrative Oncology Intake
Up to 4g Omega 3 including 1g DHA daily.
Omega 3s can also be used to reduce high blood serum triglycerides!
Contraindications and Cautions
Blood Thinners - Warfarin, Aspirin, other anticoagulants
High doses of Omega 3 may further reduce platelets, always check with your Medical team
It’s advisable to stop taking Omega 3 supplements 3 days before surgery.
As many of you ask me every week where you can buy the supplements I write about from, I have now curated a list of all the supplements I usually recommend. You can access that through my public Fullscript dispensary.
Click here to access that list and create your patient account.
Based on the information provided by Dr Erin Umberg in her article, you can find Metagenics Omega 3 Supplement through the Fullscript dispensary. You’ll need to create your own account, then search for this product. OmegaGenics® 3-in-1 Fish Oil 720 mg EPA-DHA
You get up to 15% discount on all the products as part of The Metabolic Nutritionist community.
If you’re dealing with cancer and are looking for an integrative oncology practitioner, I am currently taking on new patients. For more information contact me at admin@amandakingnd.com
Are you a fan of Bodybio products?
Thanks for the great article. I take OmegaRx2 from my good friend Barry Sears.