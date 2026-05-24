These supplements cost next to nothing to produce.. this suffering is preventable!

The diseases that they lay the foundations for later in life - also… preventable!

Unlike repurposed drugs for cancer, such as Ivermectin or Fenbendazole where we currently have mostly preclinical data, Omega 3 fatty acids are one of the most well researched nutrients in cancer and disease prevention across the board.

Omega 3 fats are mostly found in oily fish in modern diets and so often people tell me they don’t like fish, they never eat fish and when I ask them if they supplement instead, they say they don’t supplement either.

So where are their Omega 3 fats coming from?

The answer is.. absolutely nowhere.. and the consequences to health are serious!

Evidence shows us that Omega 3 fatty acids

If you’re dealing with cancer and are looking for an integrative oncology practitioner, I am currently taking on new patients. For more information contact me at admin@amandakingnd.com

What Is Omega-3?

Omega 3s are fats that your body cannot make on its own, they are ‘essential’ meaning you have to get them from outside, your diet or a supplement.

The problem is, that your brain is actually made out of 60% fat (dry weight) and DHA which is an omega 3 fatty acid, makes up about 12% total of your entire brain.

Dietary Sources of these fats:

Oleic Acid (Monounsaturated) - Olive Oil, Avocados, Meat

Palmitic Acid (Saturated) - Butter, Milk, Meat & Cheese

Stearic Acid (Saturated) - Meat, Dairy, Chocolate (Thank You God)

DHA (Polyunsaturated) - Fish, Marine Algae

AA - (Polyunsaturated) - Meat, Seafood, Dairy, Egg Yolks

Sphingolipids (various) - Meat, Eggs, Seafood

Linoleic Acid (Polyunsaturated) - Meat, Nuts & Seeds (Also seed oils but in unnaturally high amounts and usually oxidised - avoid pro-inflammatory seed oils)

DPA - (Polyunsaturated) - Fatty Fish, Meat, Organ Meats

EPA - (Polyunsaturated) - Fatty Fish (Small amount in some algae)

ALA - Walnuts, Organ Meat, Flax (don’t bother having flax for your omega 3 intake, the conversion rate is very poor into DHA - fish is the way to go).

A few key points to note from this!

A vegan diet is a really bad idea if you care about your long term health Organ meats contain ALL the above fats needed for a healthy brain Your Doctor was wrong when she blanket statement told you that Saturated Fat was bad for your health. You DO need some Omega 6 in your diet (just not the huge amount that most people are loading up with every day by eating grains and processed food)

Balance Matters

Our paleolithic ancestors had a ratio of Omega 3 to 6 that was about 1:1. Most people in the modern world are sporting a 20:1 ratio, that’s 20x the amount of Omega 6 to Omega 3 needed. So what does Omega 3 deficiency look like?

Brain fog

Fatigue

Depression

Poor concentration

Dry skin

Joint pain

Inflammation

Deficiency is so common and it’s generally down to one or all of the following:

Low fish intake

Processed food diets

Excess seed oils

Poor conversion of plant omega-3 into active forms

Chronic Inflammation and Cancer

We know that Inflammation is one of the Major Hallmarks of Cancer. Inflammation is a driver of tumor growth, DNA damage, growth and proliferation and immune system dysfunction.

Omega 3s dampen those inflammatory signals, they help your body to make healthy cell membranes which is so vital to our resilience when we are battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy or radiation. Omega 3s reduce oxidative stress, they have been associated with better treatment tolerance and in patients with cachexia they have both prolonged life and improved quality of life. Omega 3s are a priority supplement in cachexia.

Top 5 Cancers Where Omega-3s Shine

I’ve gone to the latest data I could find here, mostly 2026 papers already out - click on the sentence to get the paper and enjoy going down those rabbit holes!

Breast Cancer

In this 2025 study it was explained that Omega 3 significantly reduced the incidences of breast cancer in high risk BC populations.

One study showed that a combination of ALA, EPA and DHA (all Omega 3 fatty acids) increased the effectiveness of medical treatments in HER2+ breast cancer.

Omega 3s downregulate the p-glycoprotein efflux pumps (ABCB1 antiporters) which is also what quercetin and ivermectin both do, thereby reducing chemoresistance.

Colorectal Cancer

A 2026 review has shown that Omega 3 supplementation reduced inflammation post-surgery, gave the immune system a boost, reduced time spent in hospital and improved overall quality of life.

Omega 3s can pave the way for effective ferroptosis which was shown in this study. This is because the fats are fragile, being polyunsaturated and they are prone to lipid peroxidation (creating ROS in the cell membranes by agents that intend to damage the cancer cell).

I always make sure all my patients who are eligible to take it, are on high dose omega 3 to pave the way for reduced inflammation, and we hope for more effective chemotherapy, intravenous vitamin C and radiation for this reason.

Lung Cancer

Right off the bat I want to show you this paper which shows that supplementing Omega 6 (not Omega 3) INCREASES Lung cancer progression. So important to see this data! Omega 6 fats are all over our processed food, in our grains, these food should not be in your diet.

Omega 3 appear to deactivate the famed PI3k/Akt/mTOR pathway in NSCLC which is the insulin based growth pathway in almost all cancers, glucose is the primary fuel that activates this pathway.

Liver Cancer

Omega 3 inhibits the STAT3 pathway (also activated in TNBC and other cancers) and was found to inhibit HCC - Liver cancer.

Prostate Cancer

Linear relationship with Omega 3 intake and reduction in mortality from prostate cancer, the more supplementation, the less mortality.

The Problem With Cheap Fish Oil Supplements

Not All Omega-3 Supplements Are Healthy

Actually this is one supplement where quality really matters. If you get it right, you get all the benefits and more that we’ve already covered. But get it wrong and you get all the problems you don’t want. You get more Oxidative Stress and more Inflammation and they both drive cancer!

This week I read an excellent article by a new substack writer called Dr Erin Umberg. She took a technical deep dive into Omega 3 supplements and I urge you to take the time to have a read and subscribe, click below for more. Erin shows you how to tell if your supplement is truly worth the money or not.

Signs of a Poor-Quality Supplement

If your capsules have a strong fishy smell, you get fishy burps or if they came from Amazon, Poundland, Target, Action or any of the high street cheap brands, you might be wasting your time even looking for the quality brand. See Erin’s article to learn how to know if your supplement is quality or not.

Look for third party purity testing, dark glass/light excluding bottles, dark coating, keep them in the fridge, fresh manufacturing dates, triglyceride form oils.

Eat dietary sources of omega 3s as well as supplementing, Sardines, Mackerel, Salmon, Anchovies, Herring, Trout. Plants are a poor source of Omega 3, you need the animal sources for best health.

Dosage and Frequency

General Daily Intake

Around 2g Omega 3 including 250–500 mg EPA/DHA daily for maintenance.

Integrative Oncology Intake

Up to 4g Omega 3 including 1g DHA daily.

Omega 3s can also be used to reduce high blood serum triglycerides!

Contraindications and Cautions

Blood Thinners - Warfarin, Aspirin, other anticoagulants

High doses of Omega 3 may further reduce platelets, always check with your Medical team

It’s advisable to stop taking Omega 3 supplements 3 days before surgery.

Based on the information provided by Dr Erin Umberg in her article, you can find Metagenics Omega 3 Supplement through the Fullscript dispensary. You’ll need to create your own account, then search for this product. OmegaGenics® 3-in-1 Fish Oil 720 mg EPA-DHA

You get up to 15% discount on all the products as part of The Metabolic Nutritionist community.