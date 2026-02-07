Acknowledgment and gratitude to Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, for her expertise, which led me to discover and develop the knowledge shared in this piece.

You can trace every sickness, every disease and every ailment to a mineral deficiency. - Linus Pauling

Source - Le Comptoire Geographique

Understanding how to test and supplement selenium can make the difference between Cancer Prevention and Cancer Progression!

Selenium is an essential mineral which is commonly known as a powerful antioxidant, it balances our thyroid hormones, helps our immune system to function properly and helps us repair damaged cells. We know that damaged cells, if left unrepaired can lead to cancer, so from a prevention perspective, selenium is important.

Too much selenium looks like hair thinning, brittle nails, metallic or garlic-like breath, fatigue and nerve symptoms and increased risk of cancer.

Too little means frequent infections, poor thyroid function, muscle weakness and increased oxidative stress and increased risk of cancer.

Increased Oxidative Stress results in: Persistent fatigue or low energy Brain fog, poor concentration Slower recovery from exercise Muscle or joint aches without clear injury Frequent infections or slow wound healing Skin changes (premature wrinkles, dull tone) Headaches or migraines

Selenium doesn’t work in isolation - it relies on key cofactors like iodine, zinc, vitamin E, and adequate protein to function properly. The best foods for maintaining selenium sufficiency include seafood, eggs, pasture-raised meats, organ meats, and I know you will all be thinking, also from Brazil nuts! However…

Fact: While Brazil Nuts are known for their High Selenium content, it actually depends on where they are grown. If they are grown in China, they may not contain much selenium. Brazil nuts that are grown in South America (Brazil) are rich in selenium as the soils in South America have enough.

Source: Lopez et al., 2017

American soils are rich in selenium and European soils are low in selenium. This means that if you are based in the States, you are less likely to be deficient in selenium because you will get adequate levels from food if you eat a varied, healthy diet. For those based in Europe however, it’s a different story. If you live in an area with selenium depleted soils, check your blood selenium levels with your practitioner. Here are the ranges for practitioners and patients alike - note that RDA/RNI amounts vary from country to country and reference ranges on standard labs do not indicate health or disease, which should be assessed by your Clinician/Doctor.

If you are looking for an integrative oncology practitioner then we can help. Reach out at admin@amandakingnd.com

Source: Dosage Information on Selenium in Oncology

Selenium Deficiency

Selenium deficiency is significantly associated with a rise in cancer risk. In particular with liver and colorectal cancer. Selenium deficiency is much more common than selenium toxicity.

With colon cancer rising rapidly in our younger populations this is a modifiable risk factor we cannot afford to ignore.

In fact we have known about the link between selenium deficiency and colon cancer since the 1980s. We also knew then that fluoride antagonises (reduces the availability of) selenium, so increased fluoridation in the water supply will hit people depleted in selenium hardest - in Europe and in China.

With selenium, it’s not a case of more is better. There is a sweet spot - imagine a U shaped curve - too little and too much are at the peaks of the U shape and both promote cancer but optimal levels where cancer rates are at the lowest are where selenium levels are in the bottom curve of the U.

Source: Rayman M. (2020)

Selenium depletion in cancer

When cancer is diagnosed, that person is more likely to have low selenium or to have less activity in the enzymes and proteins that are dependent on selenium (due to less available selenium). What that means in real life is that there is more susceptibility to oxidative stress (symptoms as per the list above), increased DNA instability which means more cancer and less repair and also reduced tolerance to medical treatment. (1) (2)

Low selenium is commonly seen in patients with Lung, Colorectal, Prostate, Gastric and Liver Cancer and lower levels are associated with better outcomes.

Share

Not all Selenium was created equally

As the charts show, too much selenium is just as bad as too little and both extremes of the U shape are associated with an increased risk of cancer. But what if all the research to date on selenium and cancer needs to be interpreted through a new lens?

Selenomethionine Vs Sodium Selenite

If you go grab your Costco MultiVit from the cupboard right now, and take a look at the ingredients list, you’ll see that the kind of selenium in there is called L-selenomethionine. This kind of selenium acts differently in the body to the kind of selenium we want to use which is called Sodium-Selenite. They both behave in different and very important ways, I want to give you a high level overview of this before we get into The Chemotherapy Controversy.

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

Selenomethionine

When we take selenomethionine, the body takes up the Methionine part first and indiscriminately too (methionine is an amino acid). It hoovers that stuff up! The body doesn’t even notice the selenium which means supplementation can quickly lead to selenosis if its not done right. This is because the body cannot control how much selenium is taken up, so more and more piles in to cells as they reach for the methionine.

Supplementing with selenomethionine also means that since more methionine is now present, cancers that are methionine-hungry like Leukemia or Triple Negative Breast Cancer have a jump up in their fuel source! The opposite of our intention.

The other problem is that supplementing methionine interferes with methylation and can disrupt the balance of nutrients available for this universally important process which helps us sleep, wake, have energy, detoxify, digest and much more. This disruption of methylation could explain why many studies showed no clear benefit from supplementation.

Sodium Selenite

Sodium Selenite however is non-toxic as it is both highly water soluble and is not dramatically absorbed. Instead it is taken on a ‘need-only’ basis by selenoproteins which include DIO (Deiodinase) for the Thyroid and GPx (Glutathione Peroxidase) for Detoxification/Redox. These highly regulated mechanisms ensure that only what is needed is taken at the time and excess is eliminated in water/urine and that just enough is taken for selenium-dependent mechanisms.

Remember: Cancer prevention ONLY happens if there is a deficiency.

Check your blood serum status to know - if you need practitioner support, email us at admin@amandakingnd.com

Sodium selenite maintains DNA stability inside cancer cells. DNA damage is happening all the time and when a damaged cell is allowed to make a copy, we may develop cancer so keeping stability, promoting normal cell death (apoptosis) of damaged cells and not allowing uncontrolled proliferation of damaged cells (cancer) is of vital importance to people who want to prevent cancer.

Sodium selenite is inorganic which means it behaves more like a drug, than a nutrient and it only stays in the body for a short period of time because of the fast elimination and need-only basis regulation. When it is present it balances out oxidative stress (more on that in a moment) and supports the redox balance in cells (find out more about how that works here) ..

How sodium selenite affects cancer cells

In cancer, the idea of an anti-oxidant being a ‘good thing’ flips on its head. Since many anti-cancer therapies like chemo/radio and some immunotherapies are ‘pro-oxidant’, meaning they positively use oxygen as a weapon to kill cancer inside the cell anything that is anti-oxidant is going to neutralise that damage. Great if you want to keep healthy cells strong, not so great if you want to keep cancer strong.

Cancer cells can use antioxidants to defend against medical treatment and selenomethionine has been shown to do just that, it can undo the pro-oxidant action of chemotherapy. But not Sodium selenite. In fact, it has been shown in paper after paper that ‘Inorganic’ selenium acts as a pro-oxidant too and actually compounds and increases the damage in cancer cells, tipping them over the edge into apoptosis. Which brings me nicely to…

The Chemotherapy Controversy



Chemotherapy, Radiation, Immunotherapy and Intravenous Vitamin C all create oxidative stress inside cancer cells. OXidative = OXgyen = Pro-OXidative. This is what we want, we want to kill the cancer and we want to create ROS (Radical Oxygen Species) inside cancer cells using these agents and methods.

For a long time, Doctors have worried that using ANTI-OXidants would cancel out the effects of these therapies and sometimes that can be true.

Selenium often gets lumped into the category of antioxidants. The key misunderstanding is that not all forms of selenium act like antioxidants. Sodium selenite behaves very differently to antioxidant L-selenomethionine.

Why sodium selenite can help chemo work better:

In cancer cells, instead of mopping up free radicals, sodium selenite actually does the opposite. Cancer tumor cells are already highly stressed and have many ROS present in them, they usually also have weakened antioxidant defences. Sodium selenite exploits these weaknesses by creating even more ROS in the cells - acting as a pro-oxidant, pushing it past tipping point into apoptosis, killing the cell. Healthy cells, which have stronger antioxidant systems, can compensate and are relatively protected. This is why sodium selenite is described as selectively cytotoxic. It stresses cancer cells more than normal cells, rather than shielding them which means cancer cells are more likely to die, not survive.

When to take it … and when not to.

Sodium selenite is most appropriate in general where there is a proven deficiency, from testing or when used under professional guidance as part of an integrative oncology plan. It is typically used alongside chemotherapy or radiation, not as a replacement, and reduction in treatment effectiveness was seen when sodium selenite was used with chemotherapy and radiation in studied settings.

What you shouldn’t ever do is self-prescribe high-dose selenium (especially selenomethionine or selenium yeast) during treatment without professional guiance. Those forms accumulate and behave differently. In short - the kind of selenium matters, the timing matters and professional guidance matters, but sodium selenite is not the “antioxidant enemy” chemo patients are often warned about.

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

Dose & Frequency

Remember, always test, never guess! You need to know why you are supplementing something and the only way is to work with a practitioner and/or test.

The dose is the poison - Paracelsus

At a lower dose, selenium supplementation with your regular nutritional therapist or practitioner of around 75-120ug will support antioxidant defences acting more like a nutrient, protecting your healthy cells from DNA damage and won’t be toxic to cancer.

At medium/therapeutic doses from 100-200ug you will be working with a practitioner to correct a deficiency or actively on cancer prevention. Testing at this amount is essential but still, the dose is not likely to be cytotoxic to cancer cells.

High Dose Sodium Selenite is where the selective cytotoxicity happens and that starts from around 200ug daily. It is essential to do this under supervision with an integrative oncology practitioner. Ideally using alongside cancer treatment and as part of your overall strategy.