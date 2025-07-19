Cholesterol & ‘Fat is Bad’ Propaganda

Statins don’t have the best reputation in health conscious circles. There are two camps generally - those who fear cholesterol and those who don’t.

Fat is not the demon it has been made out to be. In fact sugar is the main culprit in cardiovascular disease.

Read more about the fraudulent origins of the ‘Fat is Bad’ campaign here in this great article by Element Nutrition. Have you heard of Dr Ancel Keys and the American Heart Association scandal?

Given that statins are such a high profit medication for Big Pharma. It is interesting to note that Big Pharma was instrumental in creating a medical statin diagnostic tool recently that led to a 40% increase in the use of statins!

Nice work if you can get it!

The NHS in England recently stated that all over 50s should routinely take a statin and the British Heart Foundation said that everyone with familial hypercholesterolemia needs to be on a statin for life, it sounds like the medical industry is banging the drum - Statins Good, Cholesterol Bad!

But what if you can have your bacon, and eat it?

A sticking plaster approach.

Let’s face it, statins are a metaphorical sticking plaster. If we look at it from this different angle it makes more sense.

When environmental conditions aren’t right for health, the body adapts.

High cholesterol is one adaptation to too much sugar (fructose in particular) in the diet. This study shows how it is sugar and not fat, or it is the combination of unhealthy fats (seed oils) WITH sugar, that is actually to blame for heart disease risk.

Some great research lately shows how high cholesterol in fact does NOT increase the risks of Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke in healthy people. Those who don’t eat sugar and follow a very low carbohydrate/keto diet.

So the symptom of high cholesterol may not actually be the prognostic factor, we need more data. Maybe we need to look at the diet and lifestyle of the person with high cholesterol to see why that marker is raised and make decisions based on that, not just a number on a test.

Clue - your cholesterol isn’t high because your Mom & Dad’s is. Familial Hypercholesterolemia is absolutely down to your diet and lifestyle! Your genes won’t express dis-ease in an optimal environment.

Yes, even if you do have a tendency to express cardiovascular disease more quickly than others in less than optimal conditions.

This is a message of empowerment, not blame! You have the power to change it!

What if something else is going on instead? Could it be that AGEs - Advanced Glycation End products, caused by Sugar and raised Triglycerides caused by Fructose coupled with our sedentary, inflammation driving lifestyles are in fact to blame? If we all optimised out diets and lifestyles then not only would the statins industry collapse, so would sugar and processed fructose products… overnight drop in GDP from Pharma and Food - but maybe an increase in innovation and productivity. Another rabbit hole…

Change the root cause - Change the outcome

The side effects of Statins

‘We aren’t deficient in statins’ so why on earth would we take them before we at least try to address what we are actually deficient in. Whether that is nutritional deficiency or a movement deficiency,

In our modern world we have to come up with intelligent solutions for a problem that we created and that won’t disappear in our lifetimes. It’s very difficult to operate from a place that isn’t deficient in some way in 2025, compared to our optimal, ancestral, paleolithic conditions.

Our environments, diets and minds are polluted. We live in the attention deficit age. Where every second of our time is under siege.

Our attention being directed to ‘dopamine sweatshop’ shorts. We are all exhausted and this has become the new normal.

Do we even know what true health feels like anymore?

If you read my articles regularly, you will know that I am not against medication, not at all! I am against corruption, lies and profiteering over human health! I believe that the history of statins is fraught with this kind of profiteering. Yet by remaining humble and open to the possibilities they might provide us with, we might be able to find the positive edge.

A bright silver lining on a dark cloud.

Side effects of Statins

Myopathy - The most common reason that people stop taking statins is muscle pain. Statins can very rarely lead to Rhabdomyolysis which is a painful and potentially life-threatening condition. The symptoms include weakness, muscle pain and fatigue. The risk of myopathy can be tested for actually by measuring levels of creatine kinase in the blood.

Type 2 Diabetes - It’s so interesting that statins increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes otherwise known as Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM). I can’t help but think about what happens when you suppress a symptom with a ‘sticking plaster’ approach but don’t deal with the root cause. The body will express its dis-ease under the high sugar conditions but in a different way!

Reference

Liver Injury - There have been rare cases of liver injury from statins and more common are raised liver enzymes ALT & AST. There appears to be an auto-immune pattern with this kind of liver damage too but it is easily corrected once statins are discontinued. For this reason, people with elevated liver enzymes may not be eligible for statins.

Vitamin D3 - Statins appear to increase vitamin D3 levels though the mechanism is unknown with some researchers hypothesizing that the benefits of statins may be due to the increase in D3 alone.

There are two kinds of D3 to know about here! One is called 25 Hydroxy (25-OH) and the other is the same name with a number 1 in front of it. 1, 25 hydroxy (1-25-OH). The first is inactive and the second is the active kind. I want to point out that in the research above, only the inactive kind was tested . Conversion from the inactive to the active kind is subject to a number of different influences from slight genetic differences between individuals, to how well their kidneys function. The point is, that just because there is an increase in blood serum D3 levels, doesn’t mean it can actually be used by that person.

That segways nicely to Statins and Cancer. Statins have been used with success in hormonally driven cancers like breast cancer, prostate cancer and ovarian cancer as well as lung cancer, leukemia and kidney cancers.

I am excited to share the research on this with you in this Statins for Cancer article. Next up, answers to these questions…

Which Cancers do Statins work best for?

What do Statins Actually DO to fight Cancer?

Should Everyone with Cancer take a Statin?

Which Cancers do Statins progress?

Statin Types? How Much? How Often? & When?

How do statins fight Cancer?

The HMGCR pathway

In order to understand which cancers statins work best for, we need to understand how they work. In a nutshell, when cancers are deprived of their primary fuel sources like glucose and glutamine, they get creative and start using other pathways for fuel. One of those pathways is fats.

We have all heard that eating too much cholesterol is bad for us, even if that was based on bad science and is now debunked.

We know that 1. some foods contain cholesterol. If it comes from outside the body it’s called exogenous (think ex=extra to you = outside of you) and No, it’s not bad for you to eat it. 2. You make your own cholesterol internally too. This is called endogenous production. Endogenous cholesterol synthesis (the production of cholesterol) happens through a series of fat based conversions.

Imagine a flowchart with a series of steps from 1-4.

Within the cell it goes a bit like this…

Step 1. We have been busy producing an ingredient called Acetyl Co-A in our body. This is one of the main ingredients that is used in our mitochondria (the batteries of our cells that produce energy for us) for fuel, and that fuel is called ATP. A gene called SREBF1 is responsible for how much we draw down on this Acetyl-Co-A ingredient to start making cholesterol.

SREBF1 is sped up by glucose

SREBF1 is slowed down by omega 3 fats (oily fish) and also by high cholesterol levels which act in a kind of negative feedback loop. Cholesterol goes up, there is enough for now so the SREBF1 production line slows down!

Genes: Many people have SNPS on their genes. SNPs stands for Singular Nucleotide Polymorphisms, and these are genetic mutations or variations which affect how fast or slow any gene does its job. People with fast SNPs on their cholesterol making genes have a tendency to make more of these fats/more cholesterol than others. This is a basis for what we call familial hypercholesterolemia. But if that individual eats a ketogenic diet rich in oily fish, avoids sugar and maintains a healthy weight, then they will naturally produce a normal amount of cholesterol and the familial hypercholesterolemia will not be expressed. It won’t be a problem! Familial hypercholesterolemia is therefore only expressed in the right wrong environment, it’s not a given. Genes do not determine your destiny.

Aaand back to the program..

Step 2. Our Acetyl Co-A is next converted into something called HMG-CoA which is a cholesterol precursor. This is done by the SREBF1 gene which produces a bunch of proteins called the SREBP family.

That precursor (HMG-CoA) is en-route to become cholesterol.

Step 3 is where HMG-CoA is converted into something called Mevalonate.

The Mevalonate conversion is done by a gene called HMGCR.

The HMGCR gene activity is sped up by glucose (again) and also by obesity.

and HMCGR is blocked by statins!!

When HMGCR activity is Blocked, the body cannot make Mevalonate. No Step 3. Mevalonate & No Step 4. Cholesterol. No Cholesterol, no Cancer Growth. Cancer - Denied!

The Statins most commonly repurposed in cancer are: Atorvastatin, Simvastatin and Lovastatin.

Statin Facts

Don’t supplement or Medicate based on articles you read online please, always take advice from a health professional who specialises in oncology.

There can be an impact on the liver (as seen in the side effects section) so your Doctor should be testing your liver function prior to prescribing and there should be regular monitoring for liver distress throughout.

Simvastatin has a shorter half life so it needs to be taken at night! But…

Atorvastatin has a slow release action so its effects are longer lasting, over a 24 hour period - Cool!

Which Cancers do Statins work best for?

Hormonally driven cancers are considered by some to benefit the most from statins. This is logical since mevalonate is used to make hormones. If we block mevalonate, we block that pathway of hormone synthesis.

More recent data presents a more complex picture though with certain hormonally driven cancers seeming to progress with statin use, not reduce.

Chemotherapy and radiation target rapidly dividing cells but they don’t target dormant, metastatic tumour cells that could have taken up residence elsewhere in the body and often have, prior to even the first diagnosis.

Those dormant cells can be reactivated in the right conditions which makes it of huge importance to follow a maintenance, preventative program with diet & lifestyle for life after you have kicked cancer to the curb the first time.

Statins appear to have a role in keeping those dormant cells asleep.

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

This highlights how integrative metabolic oncology practice of the future may be able to very finely target individual epigenetic differences.

Ovarian Cancer - MIXED

This shows how universal, one size fits all protocols such as the COC protocol, which is given as a panacea to people with ALL cancers, is limited. Approaches need to be tailored on an individual basis.

Cervical Cancer - MIXED

Pancreatic Cancer

Leukemia - MIXED

Statins have antifungal properties, in particular Lovastatin. Read more about Cancer as a disease triggered by fungus here.

Head & Neck Cancer

Prostate

Kidney

It’s a blessing and a curse that we have to take each cancer case individually but none of us are average.

Of course we might imagine a general vaccine or a pill could exist which would solve all our problems. The reality is though, that this just does not exist and it never has, no matter how much is done to persuade you to part with your money and your body sovereignty!

To be empowered individuals in the world we must take responsibility for ourselves right where we are, in this small space that we occupy, right here.

There is always something we can do.

Concerning ourselves with our business and letting others choose their path as they need to.

In this space, sharing our stories, searching for information that may help us make better and more informed decisions and staying connected to ourselves throughout is the path. Staying connected to ourselves means staying focused on whatever brings meaning and purpose to our lives and always remembering that as Joe Rogan wisely puts it…

“If you ever start taking things too seriously, just remember that we are talking monkeys on an organic spaceship flying through the universe.”

―Joe Rogan

Photo by Matt Artz on Unsplas h

