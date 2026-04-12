The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

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Ian McKee
1d

Thank you for sharing this information 🙏

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1 reply by Amanda King ND
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Rogue Herbalist
20h

Is there any concern with sulforaphane around the fact that some tumours hijack Nrf2?

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