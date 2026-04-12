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Message Amanda King ND

What is Sulforaphane?

Simply put, sulforaphane is a plant chemical (phytochemical) that is released from cruciferous vegetables (including but not limited to broccoli) when they are cut, steamed or chewed raw. Cruciferous vegetables include:

Broccoli sprouts, Mustard sprouts, Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, Watercress, Arugula , Horseradish, Wasabi, Mustard greens, Kale (all varieties), Cauliflower, Kohlrabi, Radish (all varieties), Cabbage (green, red, savoy), Broccoli rabe, Romanesco, Collard greens, Daikon Radish.

Phytochemicals are actually plant based defences, they are there to protect the animal from insects, herbivores and everything that wants to eat them. You’ll hear the argument a lot in the Carnivore Diet space, that plants create poisons so we should avoid plants altogether and just eat meat - but as with most things, the argument is a little more nuanced than that - it’s rarely black and white.

Yes, plants do create small amounts of poison, intended to disgust and deter predators and upset the digestion of anything that eats it (to prevent them coming back). These poisons may taste bitter, smell bad, burn or disrupt our body when we go near the plant. Some are overtly poisonous - think Rhubarb leaves and Oxalates = Poison. Some plants are a little lighter and more covert in their defences.

Over time though, animals developed their own defences to the plant defences - like I said, it’s nuanced. We’ve also found ways to adapt to the evolving environment and we actually can benefit from small doses of these defensive chemicals. This is called Hormesis - the state of being where mild stressors actually boost health and stress resilience.

In fact more precisely this is Xenohormesis - nothing speaks more clearly to our wild nature and relationship with our environment than this. The plants increase their stress chemicals, in response to the environment (I am reminded of the only broccoli plant that survived in my veggie garden one winter - it was bitter and stringy when it came to eating time - that was one hardy broccoli plant). When we eat those plants our body receives the message that we need to adapt too, we upregulate our own survival pathways in response.. can you see how this relates to cancer suddenly?

It’s interesting that the initial discovery of Sulforaphanes comes from observing that populations with lower levels of cancer, ate more vegetables. In 1992 a landmark paper from Johns Hopkins by Talalay and Fahey isolated Sulforaphanes for the first time. They were shown to be chemopreventative in nature - to prevent cancer, and to inhibit growth in active cancer too.

This is how it works: Sulforaphane is created when two compounds collide. These two compounds are called glucoraphanin and an enzyme called myrosinase. These are usually kept apart from one another in the plant but when the plant is damaged, chewed or chopped, they are both released, the combine and they create sulforaphane.

Your supplement must have both these compounds in for you to get free sulforaphane, or it’s not worth the money you spent.

How We Get Sulforaphane Naturally

Raw or lightly steamed cruciferous veg - these are the most bioavailable whole-food source

Broccoli sprouts ‘DIY’ 3-day-old sprouts are the gold standard; easy to grow at home

Chew thoroughly Taking time to truly break down the food activates myrosinase

Don’t boil - boiling inactivates myrosinase within minutes - baking and microwaving are similarly destructive - Remember - microwaved food = junk food!

Mustard seed powder trick - adding raw mustard seed powder to cooked broccoli restores sulforaphane yield (mustard contains its own active myrosinase)

Gut microbiome also contains myrosinase-like bacteria that can assist conversion - another reason gut health matters in oncology

Bioavailability of natural compounds, varies significantly person to person based on gut microbiota composition.

Mechanisms of Sulforaphane V Cancer

NRF2 - Cancer cells are largely undifferentiated, this means that instead of specialising in one job, like becoming a heart cell or a lung cell, they only want to grow and survive. NRF2 is part of our internal antioxidant mechanism that promotes differentiation within cells.

Sulforaphanes increase the antioxidant pathway of NRF2 which instead of protecting cancer cells (which you might expect mechanistically) it pushes cells to differentiate and be ‘honest’ about their purpose instead of just replicating - this reduces cancer cell proliferation.

NF-κB - The ‘grandfather’ of inflammation and the root of many other inflammatory pathways, Nuclear Factor Kappa Beta drives inflammation and we know that inflammation is a hallmark of the cancer process.

Sulforaphanes decrease NF-κB activity, decreasing inflammation and putting out the fire.

HDAC - Histone Deacetylases work by removing the acetyl group from DNA when it’s duplicated in cell division (we have to have a copy of the DNA in each daughter cell). This causes the DNA to wind tighter in its double helix and to be much harder to spot by tumor suppressor genes like p21 or TP53. This simply means more cancer growth. In fact there is a certain class of drugs called HDAC inhibitors which are a targeted therapy intended to flag cancer cells to tumor suppressing processes, stop growth and force apoptosis (cancer cell suicide).

Sulforaphane acts as a HDAC inhibitor, reactivating our ‘guardians of the genome’ TP53 and p21

CSC - Cancer Stem Cells - We know that Chemotherapy and Radiation don’t affect cancer stem cells. Often after treatment CSCs are left behind and may develop resistance to treatment later if they start to grow. Anything that is shown to compromise cancer stem cells as part of your overall strategy, is worth considering bringing on board.

Sulforaphane selectively depletes cancer stem cell populations.

Wnt/β-catenin - If β-catenin is present, it tells cells to divide and grow but usually there are a number of different biochemicals that break β-catenin down, it’s heavily regulated. That’s because the body has evolved to know when the time is right to divide and grow and when the time is right to die, it’s really that simple. Wnt is a chemical that can attach to β-catenin and prevent other chemicals from degrading it. This means uncontrolled growth.

Sulforaphanes were shown to inhibit Wnt/β-catenin in many studies.

Evidence for Sulforaphane Activity in Cancer

Prostate Cancer - This has the strongest range of clinical evidence out of all the cancers studied. In particular one problem we see with cancers that like fatty acid oxidation is that blocking the FASN pathway is tricky (for fatty acid synthesis in cancer growth).

FASN was decreased by 31% in this study in prostate cancer, inhibiting growth.

In studies on mice, sulforaphanes increased immune system activity against prostate cancer.

A fascinating study showed that Sulforaphanes increased 5a-DHT (5 alpha dihydrotestosterone) metabolism, that’s the potent kinds of androgens (male trait hormones) that are associated with prostate cancer progression and male pattern baldness. In this study, hair regrowth happened but there are wider implications for sulforaphanes as androgen inhibitors here too.

Breast Cancer - Works best in BC and (I quote) ‘definitely prevents tumor growth’ as a HDAC inhibitor.

We are seeing benefits in both Estrogen positive breast cancer where sulforaphanes help in the metabolism of estrogen. Also in TNBC and ER- breast cancer.

Enhances the activity of taxanes, a group of chemotherapy drugs like Paclitaxel and Docetaxel by killing cancer stem cells.

May work as a radiosensitizer in breast cancer cells too.

Colorectal Cancer - Sulforaphanes decreased invasion and metastases by reduction of inflammation and “significantly inhibited the proliferation, invasion and metastasis of colorectal cancer cells in a dose-dependent manner”

After taking sulforaphane, the concentration is highest in the gut mitigating intestinal inflammation associated with colorectal cancer and colitis.

Bladder Cancer - It was shown in cell line studies that sulforaphane reduced chemoresistance and sensitized bladder cancer cells to treatment.

Blood sugar modulating effects were seen when sulforaphane was taken, in bladder cancer by the blocking of the Hexokinase 2 part of the glucose pathway from GLUT2 down to PDH. In effect stopping sugar/glucose from becoming fuel for bladder cancer cells.

Lung Cancer - Sulforaphanes were shown to detoxify lungs from carcinogens (smoking) by increasing Sirtuins (SIRT1), which help to clean up the damage that smoking creates.

Sulforaphanes inhibited EGFR - a growth factor which is known to progress NSCLC - non small cell lung cancer.

Contraindications

Thyroid Cancer / Hypothyroidism - cruciferous vegetables contain goitrogens which may interfere with iodine uptake and thyroid function. Boiling these vegetables will remove the goitrogens but also will remove the sulforaphane too. Supplements of sulforaphane don’t contain active goitrogens.

CYP450 interaction - sulforaphane inhibits CYP1A2, CYP2C9, CYP3A4 at higher doses; potential interactions with tamoxifen, irinotecan, some TKIs. Inform your medical team if you decide to take Sulforaphanes as part of your overall strategy with medical treatment.

Some people may experience gastric upset with higher dosing.

Dose & Frequency

Whole food: 100–200g raw/lightly steamed broccoli or broccoli sprouts daily

Supplement: between 15-50 mg of free sulforaphane - check the label to see how much the Glucoraphanin & Myrosinase will create - a good supplement will state this clearly.

Bear in mind that when you choose supplements, if you don’t have myrosinase included then you will only convert around 10% of the supplement into actual sulforaphane if it is only glucoraphanin. You need to have added Myrosinase, or it just won’t convert.