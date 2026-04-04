“When life gives you lemons, sell them and buy a pineapple.” — Davin Turney

If you’re dealing with cancer and are looking for an integrative oncology practitioner, I am currently taking on new patients. For more information contact me at admin@amandakingnd.com Now, let’s look at what bromelain actually is and why it matters…

What is Bromelain

A common misconception is that bromelain is just one thing. Just one substance. In fact it is a mixture of many different kinds of proteolytic enzymes.

But let’s get clear first on what a proteolytic enzyme actually is:

Proteo = Protein Lytic = (like Lysis) Breaking down. En = Within Zyme = to leaven (like yeast)

So.. a proteolytic enzyme is something that splits proteins into smaller components.

Proteolytic enzymes are useful because they break down old proteins into smaller pieces that we can more easily get rid of in waste and also help us to rebuild healthy tissues like in wound repair and healing.

Bromelain is found in pineapples and while the flesh and the leaves contain a little, it is most abundant in the stem. In fact Bromelain comes from the word ‘Bromelia’ which refers to a group of plants that also includes pineapples.

Traditionally pineapple was chewed to relieve swelling and support wound healing, but Bromelain itself wasn’t isolated from the plant until the 1950s.

We also make proteolytic enzymes in our pancreas (endogenously) that also help us to split proteins and digest our food. These are called Trypsin, Chymotrypsin and Elastase but these are not the same as Bromelain. While all of these enzymes do break down proteins for digestion, they don’t do this in exactly the same way or in the same conditions.

The proteins we make in our pancreas, primarily help us digest our food but while bromelain can also help us with digestion if we take it with food, it also has other some unique and very interesting other actions when taken away from food.

Before we get to why bromelain is so useful for cancer, here is a list of the wide range of therapeutic applications we know about that Bromelain can help us with.

Angina pectoris

Bronchitis

Sinusitis

Surgical trauma

Thrombophlebitis

Wound debridement

Enhanced antibiotic absorption

Osteoarthritis

Diarrhea

Cardiovascular disorders

Cancer support

Athletic injuries

Phlebitis

Surgery recovery

Chronic venous insufficiency

Hemorrhoids

Rheumatoid arthritis

Gout

Ulcerative colitis

Dysmenorrhea

Asthma

Easy bruising

Dental procedures

Episiotomy recovery

Cataract surgery inflammation

Pneumonia (with antibiotics)

…and all of these applications are down to the anti-inflammatory, anti-thrombotic, anti-edematous and fibrinolytic (like nattokinase) properties of Bromelain - (see this earlier article on how Nattokinase degrades Spike Protein):

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Misfolded proteins, the Inflammation trigger!

Cancer cells divide rapidly… that’s one of their hallmarks, uncontrolled proliferation. We know that they make copies of themselves but they also make large amounts of misfolded proteins. Here’s what this actually means in real terms:

A cancer cell wants to make a copy, and fast - (Click here to read an earlier article about EGCG for more on how this cell division actually happen).

In order to make a fast copy, there is a very high cell demand for protein. This is because the cell and all its components are made of proteins and without enough, the cell could not divide at all. It would collapse and die.

When regular proteins are made for healthy cell division, there is a steady demand, there is time to get it right - healthy cells know that Rome wasn’t built in a day. The protein chain is created in its own good time, and then in order for it to become something that the body can recognise, it gets folded. Think of origami. It’s just a piece of paper, but the folding turns the paper into something you recognise. It’s different every time. There are so many ways you can fold paper and each one, would give you a different impression. It’s the same with proteins!

In cancer - demand outstrips supply… imagine, you work in an origami factory (stay with me), you are exhausted, you haven’t slept for days, yet your boss is pushing you to make more and more, all different and complicated shapes… keep folding, keep folding… eventually you aren’t going to end up with regular looking shapes, your production goes down, quality control is out the window. Not only are you are going to mis-fold the paper, some of those shapes may not even be anything recognisable at all. That’s essentially what happens in cancer. The proteins are misfolded and they can’t be recognised by the body any more.

That means they become less visible to tumor suppressor proteins too. TP53 and TP21 are tumor suppressor proteins. You might recognise these names as you may have even seen you have these mutated even in your own DNA results, or that you have decreased activity there. This is important! Your tumor suppressors are your genomic guards, they will deny entry to anything that is imperfect… but only as long as they are both working properly and they recognise there is a problem to begin with.

When these misfolded proteins get past our genomic guardians like TP53, and manage to fully make it through the cell division process to become a cancerous cell. These cells aren’t ‘right, they are super stressed and full of mutated proteins so our immune system starts to attack them, it knows there is something wrong. In come the inflammatory cytokines like TNF or IL6. They want to kill the tumor.

Then something weird and paradoxical happens: the tumor begins to camouflage itself. It recruits platelets from our blood and other clotting factors like fibrins creating a microenvironment around itself that tricks our immune system. It boosts checkpoint signals like PD‑L1, which silence our T cells - the immune hitmen that should be killing the cancer. So our own body’s defenses don’t know whether to attack or back off, and cancer slips through the confusion.

Divide and Conquer - “divide et impera” - Julius Caesar

The anti-cancer properties of Bromelain

First of all it’s important to know that bromelain with food, will stay in the gut and help you to break down the proteins in your food. Great for the meal, rubbish for cancer.

If you take it between meals, it will get into the bloodstream and that’s where it can start to have the anti-inflammatory effects we want.

Bromelain on its own is not the be all and end all of supplements, I don’t think any supplement actually is! Nothing is ‘the only thing’ to take, run a mile from anyone who tells you their one product cures cancer. It’s the unique combination of drugs and supplements, diet and lifestyle that your practitioner creates with and for you alone, that is the way forward, optimizing the terrain - it’s multi-factorial! If you need support, reach out to us - details are at the beginning and end of this piece.

The most important part of Bromelain is actually its anti-inflammatory effect. The dampening down of pro inflammation pathways like NF‑κB and COX means it modulates the tumor microenvironment TME. The TME is where the signalling happens for growth and invasion, reducing that activity buys time.

The secondary aspect that is important is the protein‑degrading action: bromelain helps break down the “protein shield” that cancer uses to hide from the immune system. This exposes the tumor cell and effectively puts a “flag” on it saying, “This one’s for destruction!” We call this kind of immune‑rebalancing effect immunomodulation.

It also dampens MMP9s. Now this is so interesting as MMP9s are actually proteases themselves, that the cancer cell uses differently. I’ve compared them to Pac-men before - you can imagine them chomping a path out for the tumor to break away. It does this by chomping through the matrix scaffold that protects and surrounds the tumor cell so that it can metastasise, get into circulation and start a new tumor. Theoretically Bromelain should do the same as a protease (enzyme that degrades proteins), it should increase invasion and metastases too for that reason, but it doesn’t. We think that’s because of the strong anti-inflammatory effects. We actually find that MMP9 activity is reduced overall with Bromelain on board. Another good reason to take Bromelain as part of your combined strategy, especially where we think there is a high likelihood of invasion.

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Cancers It Works Best For

Breast cancer

Significantly reduced proliferation in this study on breast cancer cells and reduced Bcl2 expression which lead to increase cancer cell death suicide (apoptosis).

Works as a radiosensitizer in breast cancer cells.

Immunomodulation in Breast cancer - helping the immune system to work better.

Seems to have a synergy with cisplatin in killing breast cancer cells.

Head and Neck Cancers

Both reduces radiation side effects like mucositis, skin reactions, and dysphagia when used adjunctively, also acts as a radiosensitizer meaning that less radiation was needed to have the same effects.

Brain Cancer (GBM)

Bromelain passes through the blood brain barrier, meaning that there is potential for researching this as a treatment of the future in brain cancers.

In lab studies, bromelain was shown to reduce the invasive behavior of glioma cells, showing it acting as a natural “brake” on tumor‑cell spread through the brain’s supporting tissue. This slowing down of spread, effectively buys time for other cytotoxic therapies to do their work

Colorectal Cancer

Bromelain stimulated ferroptosis in KRAS mutated CRC cells in this paper. This is the iron dependent cell death that can be harnessed in the kill phase used in many protocols and that IVC also uses to kill cancer cells.

It is suggested here that bromelain prevents colorectal cancer, great to know for the younger generation in which this kind of cancer sadly is fastest growing. It also promoted apoptosis - cancer cell suicide in animal studies. An important discovery.

Mesothelioma (MPM) (+MUC - Mucin Driven Tumors)

Shows a synergistic effect with cisplatin and 5-FU chemotherapies, thought to be associated with MUC reduction. Actually beneficial also for any cancers where MUC is expressed, including Pancreatic and Breast Cancer .

Further developments in the application of bromelain in mucinous tumors which are often rare cancers and with less research has shown that in combination with acetylcystein the mucinolytic effects of bromelain are enhanced. Meaning that it could be used potentially for all mucinous tumor cancers.

Contraindications

As Bromelain is anti-platelet and anti-thrombotic, caution is advised for those who have a bleeding risk for example taking Wafarin or Apixaban. Always check with your Medical Doctor.

Allergies to pineapple, latex, wheat and ragweed may notice more side effets from taking bromelain

Bromelain is mildly contraindicated with tetracycline antibiotics.

Dosage and Frequency

I typically recommend 500mg 1-3 x a day between meals. It depends on the person though and some practitioners do recommend more.

Bear in mind that not all bromelain is created equal and you want to be considering GDU when you pick your product. Above >2400 GDU means a much more potent product that has better anti-inflammatory and more efficient protein shield degradation properties than lower GDU.

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