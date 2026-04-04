The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

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Eva's avatar
Eva
2d

Your information sharing is so clear and helpful I am very grateful for all you teach us so freely. Thanks also for your website and supplement link.

As a ps. My partner (73yo M long cardiac history) is on apixaban and I absolutely ditto the caution here and *it’s not advice* just a little personal N=1.

He’s taken Lumbrokinase at bedtime for years and last year (after a scare which turned out to be prescription medication caused!!) also started Bromelain and small dose Natto in the morning before breakfast. Thankfully he has experienced no noticeable negative change in “clotting” so for now will carry on using them as a belt and braces in conjunction with apixaban.

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Marie's avatar
Marie
2h

I cannot find your book on Amazon anymore. I searched for it and used your link but it is no longer there. ???

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