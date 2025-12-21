“A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures for anything.” – Irish Proverb

Many of us know it as the supplement that regulates our sleep cycle after a long haul flight and at its most simplest, Melatonin is known as the Master Sleep Hormone… but we now know it does so much more than just help us to sleep.

Melatonin is a Chronobiotic (love this word). This means it regulates a gene in the part of our brain (SCN - suprachiasmatic nucleus) responsible for our circadian rhythm… that gene just happens to be called CLOCK! It regulates our internal clocks across organs and down to our cells, everything has its rhythm.

It has been compared to Vitamin D as they are both hormones. Vitamin D deficiency happens when we don’t get enough light and Melatonin deficiency happens when we don’t get enough dark. Specifically because we are wildly over-exposed to blue light from screens.

Melatonin is actually made from Serotonin, our happy hormone. Sunshine is serotonergic (it makes serotonin). This leads us to the logical connection between getting enough daylight (making serotonin) and sleeping well (converting it to melatonin).

Melatonin is anti-inflammatory, it’s a powerful antioxidant and it protects our healthy mitochondria and there’s more… it protects neurons - our nerve cells from oxidative stress and that reduces our chances of developing diseases of neuro-degeneration like Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s diseases. Melatonin regulates our immune system, it modulates oxidative stress (note that this doesn’t mean it works solely as an ‘anti-oxidant’). It keeps Redox balanced - To learn more about Redox read my last post….

Finally, melatonin is also an oncostatic molecule. Oncostatic means ‘Anti-Cancer’.

Research into cancer as a metabolic disease has gathered pace over the last few years, so we have been able to identify various mechanisms or pathway by which cancer develops, grows and adapts. This understanding has led to an explosion of recent research to try isolate drugs, supplements and therapies that interrupt those mechanisms in attempt to thwart cancer metabolism.

Melatonin & Cancer

In my Nutrigenomics Practitioner training in 2023, I remember learning about the gene MTNR1B - for Melatonin. We learned that if this gene was mutated and downregulated (slower) it meant that person was less reactive to the same amount of melatonin. This is actually a diabetes risk and the reason why is that if a person with this SNP (singular nucleotide polymorphism) or mutation, eats food before bed, which let’s face it, lots of people do regularly, then they don’t secrete adequate levels of insulin to bring down the blood sugar from the meal. This is because due to the SNP, their pancreas and liver don’t respond properly to melatonin. That leads over time to blood sugar dysregulation and insulin resistance which can lead to Type 2 Diabetes.

There are two pathways for Melatonin MTNR1A (MT1) and MTNR1B (MT2).

Many cancers use these melatonin pathways for growth. We see altered melatonin signalling in many cancers, depending on the tumor type. We see increased MT1 in breast cancer cells. Higher MT1 and MT2 in squamous cell carcinoma. People with SNPs on MT1 and MT2 were more likely to develop HCC (Liver Cancer).

It sounds a little counterproductive doesn’t it?

If Cancers use the melatonin pathways to grow, then surely supplementation of melatonin would be like throwing fuel on a bonfire…. right?

Wrong! and here’s why…

Imagine lots of MT1 (melatonin) receptors on a cell - each receptor is a bit like a docking station, a parking space or an open door. Your supplemental melatonin gives you millions of molecules of melatonin and each one sits in a docking port, parks in the parking space or shuts the door. It blocks these receptors which blocks the growth pathway by occupying the space. This has the effect of hitting the OFF switch on cancer growth. All this takes place overnight while your healthy cells also benefit from immune system regulation, better sleep and restoration- so vital to your recovery, nervous system benefits and protection of your healthy mitochondria.

Normal cells are protected by melatonin. Cancer cells are stressed by melatonin.

The anti cancer effects of melatonin

Inhibits Cancer Growth

Cells go through a series of steps to make copies of themselves (cell division). The process is arrested or stopped at a stage called G0/G1 which is the part where cells start to prepare to divide. At this stage of cell cycle arrest, cancer cell replication is nipped in the bud. That’s because melatonin suppresses Cyclins which are proteins that are usually involved in the characteristic uncontrolled proliferation of cancer. Melatonin also inhibits CDK which is a target in conventional medicine for many drugs like pabociclib and ribociclib in breast cancer and sorafenib in liver and thyroid cancer.

Increases Cancer Apoptosis (cell suicide)

Melatonin activates apoptosis but this is where it gets super interesting. Usually we think of ROS mediated cell death - where radical oxygen species or free radicals are created in the cell that lead to its destruction. It was found that this DID happen with melatonin, but there was something else that we don’t understand yet, going on too. We know this because when antioxidants like glutathione were brought in to neutralise the ROS (to protect the cell from death), when cancer was exposed to melatonin, cancer cells died anyway, regardless of the antioxidants present and we don’t know how…

Suppressed Angiogenesis

We definitely want anything that can slow down angiogenesis in our cancer protocol. Angiogenesis is the process whereby cancer cell signals to have small vessels grow in the body to bring them supplies for tumor growth. These signals are called VEGF and HIF1A for example. Melatonin suppresses cancer cell signalling and this stops the tumor-driven, blood vessel formation process. This halts migration, invasion and metastases of breakaway tumor cells.

Immune System

So many things to love about melatonin’s effects on the immune system. It wakes up our anti-tumor immune surveillance team and it increases cancer-toxic T cells.

Some very interesting developments with melatonin and immunotherapy are being shown in preclinical research too. Melatonin has been shown to down regulate PD-L1 expression. PD-L1 = Programmed Death Ligand. PD-L1 can slow down the cancer-toxic T cells in our immune system but melatonin distracts PD-L1 - letting our biological army do its job! This is also what immunotherapies like Pembrolizumab do, which makes melatonin an interesting prospect as a future player alongside immunotherapy.

What “high-dose” melatonin actually means

As many of my patients will have heard me say, I only recommend dosing to levels that I have personally seen the data on. With melatonin, there isn’t enough research or any agreed definition yet on daily dosing up to levels like 120mg. Some protocols may go even as high as 180mg.

We do know that the anti cancer mechanisms we seek do not happen at basic dosing for jet lag for example. 0.5-5mg is commonly recommended to help people restore a natural circadian rhythm but much higher doses are seen for anti-cancer effects in integrative oncology.

When it comes to higher dosing, we have seen that increased tumor stress along with protection of healthy cells happen in a dose dependent manner. The more melatonin, the more effects. Many studies were done on mice at dosing up to 200mg human equivalent a day, but mouse metabolism runs 7 times faster than yours. More is not necessarily better. We would be wise to look at the dosing from research on humans first.

In research on humans, doses of melatonin tend to be around 20-60mg a night. So in my protocols I personally only recommend supplementation up to 60mg nightly - titrated up slowly. Research shows us that we get the anti-cancer effects we want from these levels of melatonin. Preferentially extended release where possible and avoid all B6 supplements when you have cancer, you might find B6 in your melatonin supplement, this should be stopped if it is in yours and you should find another supplement.

It is generally recommended to have much higher doses as a one off prior to radioactive imaging scans but speak with your integrative practitioner to find out how to protect your body from the ionozing radiation in PET/CT Scans with melatonin.

There can be some short-term side effects from high-dose melatonin including, daytime drowsiness, dizziness and headaches.

Melatonin can interact with anti-coagulants, sedatives and immunomodulatory drugs. Always speak with your practitioner before you bring any supplements into your regime.

Cancer types with strongest supportive signals

Breast cancer

The data on BRCA1 mutated Estrogen positive cancer is very encouraging. “Expression of BRCA-1, p53, p21(WAF) and c-myc were up-regulated by estradiol. Treatment of the stimulated cells with melatonin counteracted the increase induced by estradiol almost completely” This means that estrogen caused increased growth and metastatic potential in breast cancer cells, effectively triggering the cancer process. Exposing those same cells to melatonin almost entirely stopped that process.

Melatonin inhibited breast cancer cell invasion in one study, reducing the chance of developing metastases.

Lung Cancer

Those that had increased cancer activity in lung cancer tended to have lower expression on melatonin receptors while increasing the expression resulted in slower tumor growth. What ‘expression’ means is that the higher it is, the more doors of opportunity for melatonin to jump into and occupy, blocking the pathway to progression of lung cancer in people who supplement melatonin.

Liver cancer (HCC)

It was found that people with decreased sensitivity on melatonin genes/receptors (MTNR1B) were more at risk of HCC liver cancer. (Su et al., 2017)

A combination of Melatonin and Sorafenib both decreased liver cancer proliferations genes AKT, CDK4/6 and cMyc which is associated with increased invasion and metastases.

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

In oral SCC it was also found that the more receptors for MT1, the increased susceptibility to the anti-cancer effects of melatonin.

Final word

Melatonin isn’t a miracle cure but it’s a serious contender in the integrative oncology sphere. It should be taken seriously as an anti-cancer agent and while we don’t have the human trials yet, the preclinical and current research is very promising. I particularly love that it supports healthy cells and suppresses cancer metabolism whilst promoting healthy, restful sleep, so integral to healing.

