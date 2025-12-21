The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rutger's avatar
Rutger
12h

Hi Amanda, I just wanted to ask the same question as Dwight.

The problem is, that many have metabolic issues without knowing it may have cardiovascular impact.

I for instance, asked for a CAC (Calcium score, a measure of calcification of the arteries, obtained by a short CT-scan without a contrast medium) and learned that my blood vessels were highly calcified.

I lived unhealthy, still high TG, low HDL.

Never had a heart attack, no measurable inflammation.

I use 20 mg melatonine.. should I stop?

I am 100% sure that my family doctor absolutely has no idea about this.

So...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Amanda King ND and others
Dwight Fredrickson's avatar
Dwight Fredrickson
17h

I read recently that a multi-year study indicated that regular use of melatonin increases greatly the risk of heart attacks. Are you aware of this research? (I’m sorry I don’t remember the study name or the source of the article I read.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Amanda King ND and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Amanda King ND · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture