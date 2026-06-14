“It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain't so. “ – Mark Twain

In integrative oncology we spend a lot of time talking about what to add. I’ve written articles on this continuously over the last year, sulforaphane, curcumin, ivermectin, fenbendazole - all there in the archive. These are the targeted supplements, the metabolic interventions, the evidence-based naturopathic support. But there’s a conversation we have far less often and that’s about the supplements that cause harm, the ones we need to remove, or never start in the first place?

This is the first in a six-part series of supplements to avoid - The Forbidden Supplements and we kick off with Calcium!

This week, once again in clinic, when working through some of my patients’ extensive supplement lists, telling them what to keep, take out and what we would investigate more. I found in a few cases, many supplements that could have been part of the reason why their cancer wasn’t responding well to medical treatment and was progressing. These are bold claims and I take speaking them very seriously, it IS serious.

If you’re dealing with cancer and are looking for an integrative oncology practitioner, I am currently taking on a limited number of new patients. For more information contact admin@amandakingnd.com

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

Most regular people and non-oncology trained nutritionists and naturopaths don’t realise that some of the most widely used and well-intentioned supplements can actually feed cancer growth. Some supplements can both shield cancer from medical treatment and even accelerate cancer progression if they are used in the wrong person at the wrong time. The six part series is not exhaustive by the way, I am going to share with you the most common ones I see in protocols that have not been put together by an integrative oncology professional.

I want to make a distinction - This is NOT fear-mongering, this is essential and precision information and should be widely known. As far as I am concerned it shows exactly why the ‘one size fits all’ - the ‘buy my X Cancer Protocol here’ - is a liability in naturopathic oncology and a liability to you!

Forbidden Supplement No. 1 - CALCIUM

Calcium is the mineral we had hammered into us as healthy when we were kids. ‘Drink your milk so you have calcium for your bones, it will make you big and strong’. Cereal manufacturers tapping into the calcium factor in their adverts to children, to sell their toxic, junk food candy breakfast products (I can’t even call cheerios and frosties food).

Calcium plays many roles in the body, it is a part of bone remineralisation, it’s also used for muscle contraction, signalling in the nervous system and it’s also involved in apoptosis - the proper and timely cell death that should happen when a cell reaches the end of its life cycle.

The Calcium, PTH and Vitamin D cycle

When calcium levels in the body drop, levels of parathyroid hormone are secreted by the parathyroid glands (which are small glands sitting just behind the thyroid itself). This tells the body, ‘look out we haven’t got enough calcium’ which signals to the little osteoclasts on our bones to start breaking the bones down (in a small and very safe way) to release calcium back into the blood - this is called bone resorption.

Active vitamin D (calcitriol) promotes the intake of calcium into the intestines and the kidneys too and thus, balance is restored.

What is less well known is that Calcium promotes cell division, so high levels of blood calcium signals to cells to keep on dividing - and that includes cancer cells too, especially if they are already programmed to rapidly divide and evade apoptosis - they become fast growing and immortal.

By contrast, Vitamin D slows cell division…

Did you know that low levels of Vitamin D are associated with higher rates of cancer across the board? I wish people understood early, the importance of blood testing, screening and Cancer ‘prevention’ nutrition and supplement strategies, some of these corrections are low cost, easy wins and could save a lot of trouble down the line.

Why Calcium is dangerous in cancer

Prostate Cancer

In patients with prostate cancer, low Vitamin D (and Low VDR expression) and high calcium meant higher and more aggressive metastases. There is a calcium sensing receptor in prostate cancer tumor cells which when overactive, upregulated a pathway for glucose and insulin driven cancer growth - the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway. This meant much more aggressive cancer in this study of over 1200 men.

Breast Cancer (& Kidney Cancer)

Supplementing calcium (without Vitamin D) showed no protective effects in this meta analysis of randomised controlled trials (the gold standard of research) in women with breast cancer and other cancers. In hormonally driven cancers calcium feeds into proliferation and growth signalling and promotes angiogenesis to bone metastases which is a common area for invasion and spread in both breast and prostate cancers.

The IGF-1 Connection

It was shown in one paper that high intakes of dairy food and lactose (a kind of sugar in dairy foods) increased the risk of ovarian cancer. I see often the broad sweep brush on the internet - ‘don’t eat dairy when you have cancer’ but dairy is an important source of nutrition for many, and as always the reality is a lot more nuanced and more individual than that. In fact Calcium (from dairy) drives up levels of something called IGF-1.

IGF-1 (Insulin-like Growth Factor 1) is a major metabolic driver across a significant number of cancers, primarily through PI3K/AKT/mTOR and RAS/MAPK pathway activation, promoting proliferation, survival, invasion, and metastasis. Here is a list of the cancers it drives which shows us just how important it is that we don’t supplement calcium and we monitor IGF-1 to see if dairy can or cannot be included in the diet (no one-size-fits-all protocols - we are all unique).

Hormone-sensitive / reproductive cancers

Breast cancer (ER+ particularly)

Ovarian cancer

Endometrial cancer

Prostate cancer (especially castration-resistant progression)

GI tract cancers

Colorectal cancer

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) - IGF axis heavily implicated given hepatic IGF-1 production

Oesophageal cancer (both SCC and adenocarcinoma)

Gastric cancer

Lung

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) - particularly adenocarcinoma

Brain

Glioblastoma (GBM)

Medulloblastoma

Bone and soft tissue

Ewing’s sarcoma - one of the strongest associations - often seen in young people when they are still physically growing and levels of IGF-1 are high.

Osteosarcoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Haematological

Multiple myeloma - IGF-1 is a key survival signal in the bone marrow microenvironment

Some AML subtypes

Thyroid

Differentiated thyroid cancers (papillary, follicular)

Other

Cervical cancer

Bladder cancer

Renal cell carcinoma



Limiting IGF-1 doesn’t just sit with avoiding milk and calcium supplements but it’s also heavily influenced by diet. Remember that sugar, the primary fuel of cancer increases the production in the liver of IGF-1 which activates PI3K/AKT/mTOR. A strong case for limiting sugar in ALL cases in the diet and a strong case for the Ketogenic diet for most of the above cancers (again depending on the individual).

When it may be necessary despite the risk

Genuinely documented hypocalcaemia (serum calcium < 8.5 mg/dL, or adjusted/ionised calcium low)

Confirmed bone loss with fracture risk - (but not without Vitamin D status checked and optimised)

Post-thyroidectomy or parathyroidectomy patients

If giving in any situation - pair with K2 (MK-7) and vitamin D3 to direct calcium appropriately and monitor closely Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

Blood markers to watch

IGF-1 — Optimal: <100 ng/mL

Serum calcium (albumin-adjusted) — optimal 8.5–9.5 mg/dL (2.12–2.37 mmol/L)

Ionised calcium — optimal 1.15–1.30 mmol/L; this is the biologically active fraction and more reliable than total calcium in cancer patients where albumin is often depressed

PTH (parathyroid hormone) — optimal 15–65 pg/mL (1.6–6.9 pmol/L); suppressed PTH with high calcium points toward malignancy-associated hypercalcaemia rather than primary hyperparathyroidism

PTHrP (parathyroid hormone-related protein) — optimal < 2.0 pmol/L; elevated in humoral hypercalcaemia of malignancy, particularly squamous cell carcinomas, breast, renal, and bladder cancers

25-OH vitamin D — functional oncology target 90–120 ng/mL (200-300 nmol/L); standard lab reference range of >30 ng/mL is insufficient in an oncology context

Alkaline phosphatase (total ALP) — optimal 30–100 U/L; elevation suggests bone turnover, liver involvement, or both

Bone-specific ALP (BSALP) — optimal < 20 µg/L (premenopausal), < 25 µg/L (postmenopausal); elevated specifically indicates osteoblastic activity and bone metastasis rather than hepatic source — the cleaner marker in oncology

Typically, we would pull labs for IGF-1, Serum calcium (albumin-adjusted), 25-OH vitamin D and Alkaline phosphatase (total ALP) first and investigate further as needed.

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

Education helps stop us getting in our own way. When we know better we do better right? (Thank you, Maya). We need to really question everything in our supplement regime in cancer. If you don’t know why it’s there, then why continue to take it…? Don’t take advice from anything (yes, I get the irony) you read on the internet. Get professional advice, there are more and more of us around, choose someone you click with and genuinely like, and never be afraid to question that person or ask more - be a little bit difficult. As my friends Denise Stevenson from Double-zero said in an article on here not so far back and Jane McLelland in her book ‘How to Starve Cancer’ showed, being a ‘difficult patient’ probably saved their lives. So dig in your heels, keep reading and never be afraid to ask..

Why is this supplement/medication in my protocol?

Could this supplement/medication cause any harm to me?

What are we trying to achieve by having this supplement/medication on board?

How can we measure the results?



If you’re dealing with cancer and are looking for an integrative oncology practitioner, I am currently taking on new patients. For more information contact me at admin@amandakingnd.com