The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

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Double-zero's avatar
Double-zero
4d

Great article (again) Amanda. Signed 'one very difficult patient' (who fought to keep her body whole in 2017 following an HER2+ stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis (IGF-1 fueled???) and succeeded. You have one body, prize it, cherish it, protect it - and fight for it.

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1 reply by Amanda King ND
Diane G.'s avatar
Diane G.
3d

What about Calcium d-glucarate. Does this function differently in the body or are all forms of calcium not good? It was recommended to take for hormonal optimization. I think it helps package up excess estrogen to ship it off to the liver for removal.

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1 reply by Amanda King ND
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