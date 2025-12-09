“Flavonoids are known as the most important group of natural anticancer compounds” (Bilotto et al., 2013).

Genistein is an isoflavone which is a kind of flavonoid. Flavonoids are antioxidants that can reduce inflammation. They reduce oxidative stress by keeping genomic instability under control, reducing the likelihood of mutations. (FLCCC, Marik P, 2023)

Other famous flavonoids include, resveratrol, curcumin, quercetin, green tea and we even find flavonoids in mistletoe.

Genistein is a mixed bag though. While it has been shown in many papers to have anti cancer properties, it can also progress cancer. If you have breast cancer or prostate cancer and you are using Genistein as a cancer supplement, please do this under professional supervision and keep close monitoring: Here’s why…