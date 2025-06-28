I’ve heard some interesting advice lately from some patients! Here are some things they were told at their cancer diagnosis:

If you lose weight (to an obese patient) I will force feed you cream cakes myself! Diet has no impact on cancer! Eat what you want. Go home and pour yourself a big glass of wine! You have cancer, you can have all your favourite foods now. Photo by Will Thomas on Unsplash

This article shows you how standard dietary guidelines need totally flipping upside down for true health! Tomorrow in Part 2 discover how the keto diet stabilises metabolism.

The standard medical model in oncology is still based on The Somatic Mutation Theory. This theory is becoming seen as outdated since it states that all cancers are the result of genetic mutations. That cancer occurs randomly and are the result of a single somatic cell which has various DNA mutations which determine if that individual will get cancer or not.

This theory fails to explain why some tumours can develop with no genetic mutations.

It fails to explain why people who do have known genetic risks do not develop cancer.

It also fails to explain why rates of cancer are accelerating and especially in younger people.

The theory also removes personal responsibility from the equation and devolves it entirely to medical treatment. This disempowers the patient, leaving them to believe that they can add nothing to improve their situation.

But what does that actually mean?

Well, think of your cells as having a battery inside them. These batteries are called Mitochondria.

The Mitochondria / cell batteries can be damaged through a number of diet and environmental factors including (not a complete list) some or combinations of:

Unhealthy diet

Obesity

Stress (huge!)

Inactivity

Smoking

Alcohol Consumption

Pesticides

Damaged mitochondria are unable to produce energy in the normal way, so in order to survive, they go back to a primitive energy production mode called fermentation. This kind of cellular fermentation was discovered by Otto Warburg in the 1930s and is known as the Warburg Effect.

Fermentation occurs when sugars or carbohydrates are converted into energy, leaving a byproduct like a gas or an acid. This typically happens anaerobically, meaning without oxygen. With cancer tumours that are fermenting glucose, the by product is Lactic acid or Lactate (we look for evidence of this with a Lactate Dehydrogenase marker in blood testing). Not much energy is truly made and the building blocks of tumors are produced instead. This is how your diet directly fuels cancer growth. So of course it does matter what you eat…

Examples of dietary carbohydrates used for fermentation include bread, pasta, cakes, fruit, potatoes, rice, grains and legumes as well as starchy vegetables.

If a cancer can’t get access to fuel to ferment sugar/carbohydrates, it will switch to other kinds of fuels instead. The secondary fuel cancer uses is glutamine.

Glutamine is an amino acid which can be broken down into units that feed again directly into the Warburg effect, for fermentation.

Both these primary fuel pathways that feed the growth of cancer are suppressed by the Keto Diet.

Ultra Processed Foods

But ±70% of adults eating a Western diet are addicted to ultra processed foods, over 1 billion of us globally are now living with obesity. Obesity increases the risk of several kinds of cancer and increases the likelihood of dying from cancer.

Since we know this, then Why, Oh Why, was my obese patient who had cancer, told to maintain his unhealthy weight by eating cream cakes…??

When you look at the kind of dietary advice being given from governments, it’s not difficult to see why people are completely bewildered about what healthy food actually is!

What are the standard guidelines?

How much protein, carbohydrates, fat and vegetables am I being told to eat and why does this advice need flipping on its head?

This governmental food standards agency, says that tinned fruits and wholemeal bread are healthy processed foods (they aren’t, for the record) and puts them in the same ‘healthy' food’ sentence as ‘infant formula’ (which is another way of saying artificial milk), one of the most ultra processed foods on the planet!

The main ingredients of artificial milk for babies is seed oils and sugar! If we want to look at where poor health for humans begins, why aren’t we talking about this more?

What you are being told to eat

This is the EatWell Guide - Click here for the link to the page.

This kind of dietary advice is typical the world over and it IS terrible dietary advice. But let’s take it apart so I can help you understand why, then in the next article I will tell you what you need to know about the Ketogenic diet.

Whole Grains

Starting clockwise from the right in the yellow we have whole grains.

Humans aren’t meant to eat grains - period!

And absolutely not in the quantities we do! Grains raise our risk of chronic disease, and we eat grains at every, single, meal.

Breakfast = Cereal/Oats

Snack = Muffin

Lunch = Sandwich

Snack = Cookie

Dinner = Pie/Pasta/Bread/CousCous/Tabbouleh/Pizza… on and on…

You do not need fibre in your diet to be healthy! - Dr Georgia Ede

Grains are high in omega 6 fatty acids. These are pro-inflammatory and we only need modest amounts in our diet. Not the whopping daily servings we are truly eating. Omega 6 fatty acids have been demonstrated to drive cancer.

We need a ratio of 1:1 for Omega 6 to 3 in order to be healthy. Most people eating a Western Diet have a ratio of 20:1. No wonder chronic disease rates are skyrocketing.

Seed oils

This is little purple slice in the Eatwell Guide above, next - with the plastic bottle of vegetable oil and the little plastic tub of margarine next to it. (!)

The EatWell plate creators are happy for you to put a nice dollop of margarine on each meal. (Ugh no thanks)

I always find it astonishing when I see people still reaching for plant-based ‘cholesterol lowering’ spread in the supermarket. I thought everyone knew how toxic these are to the body, but apparently not. We need to tell them!

Don’t eat junk fats! Get lots of quality fats in your diet! You deserve better than industrially produced, unnatural seed oils.

Again, seed oils are loaded with Omega 6 fats and what’s more they are often oxidised (rancid) due to the production processing, they have to go through to become that oil in the plastic bottle. They also either have or make trans fats very readily (and trans fats raise the risk of heart disease). They raise inflammation and if you have been reading my articles, you will know very well that inflammation is a known driver of cancer.

(Read more about that in Rounds 1 and 2 of the Turmeric series)

To get these junk foods out of your diet, check the foods in your cupboard. These are cheap oils and they have a long shelf life, so they are used in the food industry everywhere. They coat your olives (sacrilege), they are in tinned fish, dips and many jars. They are the oil that your burger is fried on and your the oil that your fast food is deep fried in. Be vigilant, they are sneaky!

Low fat and low sugar dairy

Well, they got this half right!

Fat is where the fat soluble nutrients are, vitamins A,D,K and E. Removing the fat from dairy removes a very important source of vitamins, for a start.

In the US cows are injected with hormones to keep them lactating, they are given growth hormones and antibiotics and of course all that gets into the milk, (imagine the impact of growth hormones on cancer) which then has had the nutrition stripped from it (the fat) leaving a dead, pasteurised product which doesn’t benefit your gut as the pasteurisation process has killed off all the beneficial bacteria and enzymes.

See this FAQ Chart from The Weston A Price Foundation for the difference between raw and cooked (pasteurised) dairy.

Raw milk is in a whole field of its own ;)

Proteins - The pink section of the Eatwell chart is such a mess, what were they thinking? They have grouped beans, pulses, chicken, red meat and all fish into this one lump. These are all distinct groups and need separating out.

Before we go into the types of proteins though, it’s important to say that in the context of cancer, animal protein is very important to have in the RIGHT amounts. Protein will drive growth of tumours if you eat too much and you won’t have the right amount to maintain health, muscle mass and body functions if you don’t eat enough. There is a sweet spot!

Work with a Nutritionist or Naturopath who specialises in Integrative Metabolic Oncology to get the right dietary advice for you. You can message me here if you need that kind of support and we will either work with you or direct you to the right person. admin@amandakingnd.com

Red Meat

Firstly there is a huge difference between grass fed and grass finished red meat and regular industrialised red meat.

Not the same product.

Notably the biggest difference between the two is in the omega 6:3 ratio! Grass fed red meat is a powerhouse of nutrition and a healthy diet should include 3+ servings of grass fed red meat a week. (People with cancer need to get specialist nutritional advice as this varies according to growth markers in the blood and the kind of cancer.) Regardless of what people are told about the effect on the planet, cows are our friendly, mooing, recycling machines, they eat, they soak up the sun and their poop fertilises the earth which regrows the grass!

It’s perfect!

Unlike monocropping for wheat, corn and biofuels!! With monocrops we are seeing ecosystem collapse from all the spraying, not to mention the agents in the environment like glyphosate, now being shown in research to cause cancer.

You are what you eat, eats!

Fish

In that protein category is also fish. This should really be a category of its own and despite knowing that the whole Eatwell Diagram is bad dietary advice, I really cannot fathom why people are still being told anywhere to eat just one portion of oily fish a week.

For oily fish think SMASH - Sardines, Mackerel, Anchovies, Salmon, Herrings. Again this brings us back to that very important Omega 6:3 ratio. We need to get that properly balanced. Our hunter gatherer ancestors (who we share our stone age genes with) ate plenty of fresh, unpolluted, oily fish regularly. Our brains are 60% fat and 35% of that is Omega 3! But most people aren’t eating anywhere near enough.

In a cancer situation oily fish from clean sources should be a priority and it is ideal to eat these sources of high omega 3 fatty acid proteins at least every other day, even more is better.

Pulses

These are mostly carbohydrates and are incomplete proteins. There are a variety of perfectly valid and respectable reasons why a person might choose to avoid animal proteins, including spiritual, personal, religious, environmental…

…but it doesn’t mean that this is the healthy choice. Human biology/biochemistry operates generally in the same way with only minor individual differences. We all benefit from lower carb diets and we all need enough complete protein and enough Omega 3 to thrive.

Pulses don’t have a place in an optimally healthy diet. They come packed in with sugars that ferment in the gut and certainly from a cancer perspective, the sugars will be problematic as they will lead to fermentation in the cell.

Pulses aren’t a good source of protein, you need to eat a lot and a large variety of them in a day to get enough of the building blocks of proteins (amino acids) into the ‘protein pool’ so you can maintain body tissues, lean muscle mass and make hormones but you have to eat a boat load of carbs just to access that protein as they are all packaged up together in the little beans.

They also contain enzyme inhibitors which are small compounds like lectins and phytates that stop you from being able to digest them. After all, they want to become little plants, they don’t want to be eaten by you, it’s a part of the plant’s natural defence.

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

While I recognise that they pulses be an important source of nutrition for people who choose not to eat any animal protein, I neither recommend a vegan diet not do I I recommend eating pulses and legumes. For optimal health you should be getting your proteins complete from high quality animal sources, which can include eggs, cheese and ideally oily fish.

Eggs

Natures superfood…. Nature’s multivitamin… Whatever you call them, eggs provide us with almost every single essential nutrient on the planet and consuming them is associated with much better health outcomes. Finally we are seeing changes in the recommendations for egg consumption vs cholesterol. In 2015 the old, outdated ‘eggs will raise your risk of heart disease’ dogma was dropped by The American Heart Association and the advice to restrict egg consumption was lifted.

Eat at least one egg a day, ideally eat two. Replace your breakfast cereal or morning oats with a couple of eggs and some good quality fat.

Boil three eggs (soft) and chop/mix them in a small bowl with raw, salty butter or keto cheese sauce with a greens base like spinach or arugula. It’s great on the keto diet and the protein and fat stabilise hormones and appetite for hours. You can mix in a little salmon too if you like.

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

Other Meats

These include Pork, Chicken, Turkey, Duck, Goose, Lamb. They all come with their own back story. Do always be thinking about the diet your animal likely ate and the environment it was raised in. This impacts your heath!

Chickens are grain fed (even though they are very fond of bugs, slugs, grubs and grass/herbs. Their meat is heavily Omega 6 skewed, something to reflect on. The same goes for Pork, it’s so important to find a good farmer or reliable source of meat for your family. Lamb is always grass fed but do still find a good farmer and again with the other poultry and meats.

If your budget stretches to organic, great. If not, do the best with what you have and where you are, that’s all any of us can do. We should be eating a source of animal protein at each main meal for optimal health. It doesn’t need to be a huge amount and macros vary for each individual but it’s important to give your body a source of protein.

Don’t fall prey to standard dietary guidelines given in populations where disease rates are climbing, the results of our modern diet are in plain sight!

It was necessary to break down the proteins, they just aren’t all created equal and they should make up a daily part of your healthy diet. Even when you have cancer!

The vegan diet can be pulsed minimally when we want to avoid all protein prior to some therapies but generally speaking, we want to keep animal protein and eggs into the diet.

Fruit & Veg

Another minefield but I will try to keep this simple! There are low carb veg and there are high carb veg!

They both have different metabolic impacts on the body.

I tell my patients generally to include 8+ vegetables a day, the kinds of veggies can vary depending on whether they are running cancer with auto-immunity, or cancer with ulcerative colitis, individual needs do vary, but generally 8+ a day please.

The kinds of veggies really do matter though because they amount of glucose/carbohydrates that vegetable contains, directly impacts the METABOLISM of that person! (More on Metabolic Health tomorrow).

Photo by Snappr on Unsplash

Share The Metabolic Nutritionist

If you choose bananas, seedless grapes, clementines, pink lady apples and also peas, carrots, sweetcorn and sweet potatoes for your 8 a day, then you will be spiking your blood sugar and therefore spiking insulin. You will be in anabolic ‘growth mode’ (called mTOR). This promotes cancer pathways.

But if you choose watercress, lettuce, onions, leeks, celery, ginger, olives, avocado, mushrooms and cauliflower however. You will be gaining all the nourishment from these vegetables, their minerals, their vitamins and yes some anti nutrients that can have a hormetic effect - for the carnivore purists out there. But you won’t be spiking insulin and if you keep portions low, you won’t be driving the cancer process with these very low carb options.

The metabolic net effect from either low or high carb vegetables is completely different! We will cover the metabolism tomorrow, stay tuned!

Reference

Finally Fruit. Realistically there are very few fruits that are low carb but berries, all berries, pack a really healthy punch and if you are going to include fruit in your diet for cancer, then include at least a couple of tablespoons of mixed currents/berries each day!

Bonus points if they grow wild!

Most fruits and vegetables these days have been altered well beyond their original form. These FrankenFruits have had the seeds bred out of them (seedless grapes/cavendish bananas) they have been bred to have:

more sugar

hold more water

grown in nutritionally depleted soils/glass houses

minimally sprayed with nutrients

not allowed to ripen on the tree but in storage so that they arrive in your supermarket the right colour….

and breathe…. Food is not food anymore.

The Keto Diet

Understanding why the dietary guidelines need shaking up is so important when there is so much at stake. Tomorrow I will release Part 2: an article on the keto diet and your metabolism which will show you the diet structure that is ideal in most cancer situations.

For the record, low carb diets are ideal in all cancer situations!

Thanks for reading The Metabolic Nutritionist !

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute the provision of medical advice or professional services. Amanda King ND is a UK trained Naturopathic Practitioner, in the UK, the legend ND means ‘Advanced Naturopathic Diploma’ not Naturopathic Doctor as it does in the US & Canada. Amanda is also not a medical Doctor. This information does not replace medical care or recommendations from a physician familiar with you, your health and laboratory data, or who is actively providing you with medical treatment. The information provided should not be used for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, and those seeking personal medical advice should consult with a licensed physician. Always seek the advice of your doctor or other qualified health provider regarding a medical condition.