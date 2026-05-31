The Metabolic Nutritionist

The Metabolic Nutritionist

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The Cancer Strategist's avatar
The Cancer Strategist
3d

Thank you, Amanda, for such a beautiful piece. I am 100% in agreement with you. During my cancer journey, I was meeting with a coach on a weekly basis to work through everything. I felt this was a priority in my therapy and healing. I used the same feelings wheel! I would advise every cancer patient to go through this process and I’m a firm believer that biology cannot work without the emotional terrain that sits right next to it.

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Ellen Janzen's avatar
Ellen Janzen
4d

So many insights!

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