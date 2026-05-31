When I was an aspiring, young poet in my teens I read that anyone can write about love or depression, but you only become a good writer when you learn how to write about something other than these two.

I have found with my writing here on this substack, that I can research my subject and get the data, I can deliver it in an easy to read format and can even throw in a few little jokes here and there, bring in my personality a bit and an easy read style to the flat science. I enjoy playing about with ideas and I know you guys appreciate it.

But when I write from the heart, in one go, without having to research much, those articles always land the best. This article is one of those heartfelt kinds (with a little bit of research bolted on at the end).

If you’re dealing with cancer and are looking for an integrative oncology practitioner, I am currently taking on new patients. For more information contact me at admin@amandakingnd.com

It’s not a surprise when you think about life now. We’ve been plummeted into daily railroading by tech, we are bombarded spiritually, commercially, economically, herded like lemmings….. fielded here and there and we are stressed out because of it.

That sparky creative writing, that quirky sense as a reader that you really are seeing into and speaking with the soul of another, has been traded for a sea of convenient, conveyor belt boring…. an AI tone which is obvious.. and shallow.

Today for my own reasons, I am sitting with my own grief and I want to give it a voice, let it unwind itself and spiral outwards - give it some wings. My grief is no different from yours. We all carry our grief in one shape or another. There’s no ‘grief scale’, no ‘grief-ometer’ no ‘mines' more worthy than your grief’ - our reactions and experiences are entirely personal and no-one has any right to say otherwise.

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So that’s grief. Grief - The Emotion! There are actually very few true raw emotions when you drill down to the base line and grief is fundamentally just another flavour of sadness. It’s good to name it, good to bring awareness to it. Good to remember that the only way out is through. What that means is no moving it, no glossing over it but sitting with it and feeling it, feeling right into it and experiencing that sucker punch of disappointment (another flavour of sadness), feeling despair because there was nothing you could do about it - you really tried everything and feeling emptiness - feeling down through the layers of where you felt grief before in your life as they all rear up growling at you all at once, the judgements, the physical gut pain, the aching heart.

Adyashanti wrote a book called ‘The core wound of unworthiness’. I really love Adyashanti’s books, he teaches a brutal and plain kind of enlightenment, a no bullshit style - worth a read! The reason I love this title is because how could you write a best selling book, called ‘The core wound of unworthiness’ unless pretty much everyone (barring psychopaths) can relate to it. When you think about that, it’s actually pretty liberating… if everyone is unworthy, and I am unworthy aren’t we all unworthy together and therefore worthy? Seeing that we might be any less worth loving than someone else makes absolutely no sense in that light. So we can drop that egotistical illusion of unworthiness and just well, be worthy!

Of course intellectually that works, but it’s the visceral sucker punch moments that get you. Usually when you least expect it.

This is why it’s so vital to sit in the pain and not run away from it or put it into the ‘shadow’ of your mind. Because that’s what the ‘shadow’ is. It’s the place we put the things we don’t want to face now…

I want to add, it’s not just grief, it’s the same with fear, with anger (which is basically just fear at the root), it’s the same with all the emotions we have that make us feel any kind of pain. Moving them away, brushing over them and ‘womaning up’, is just defence. To be truly accountable to ourselves (and therefore others) we need to sit and face it. It sounds scary and it can be damn uncomfortable but here’s the great news… emotions aren’t sustainable.

You sit with one, you feel it (I have been, every wave - I even cried in a consultation when someone asked me how I was this week) it comes, it’s overwhelming and then, it kind of starts to ebb off. You don’t need to do anything with it, you just feel it and that is truly hard work but it’s what gets you through and out. Most most importantly for this article and cancer is, when you work through it, it has an outlet, love and acceptance and so much more will follow and then it doesn’t manifest in the body.

How Emotions Drive Illness

I think particularly these patterns are ingrained in as children but i’ve experienced it many times as an adult too from other adults. For some people minimising and blaming is so part of their natural lexicon, it’s their MO, they barely realise that they are doing it anymore and they genuinely think it’s normal and OK to behave like that. But the problem isn’t just for the people they are doing it to, the problem is theirs, it’s revealed as their lack of capacity to handle your emotions. That’s OK but referring back to Nasha’s quote at the very beginning of this article, “the field you choose to heal inside of — the people, the beliefs, the hands that hold you when the floor opens — may turn out to be the most powerful medicine of them all”. She is right. If you want to be healthy, happy and thrive, you must choose carefully the hands that hold you. Here are some examples of ways that people dismiss or invalidate your valid and worthy lived experiences:

Minimizing feelings

“It’s not a big deal.”

“You’re making a mountain out of a molehill.”

“Other people have it so much worse.”

Toxic positivity

“Good vibes only!”

“Just think positive thoughts!”

“Look on the bright side!”

Blame/dismissal

“You’re too sensitive.”

“Stop being so dramatic.”

“You’re overreacting.”

Forced moving on

“Move on already!”

“You need to get over yourself.”

“Stop dwelling on the past.”

All strategic psychological defences - and we internalise our defences, especially when we are children and we experience trauma. Especially when we have no-one to support us or experience abandonment, rejection or an inner wounding that no-one around us had the capacity to help us navigate properly. Then we internalise the wounding and often it gets driven into the ‘shadow’ of our psyche. That shadow is also what Freud called the ‘unconscious’ mind, this is where our unconscious desires stem. We all have a desire to discover that we are worthy and for those of us that fear that we are not, the shadow is where it lives.

- Unexamined, it’s deadly.

In exploring this I want to bring my background in psychology and counselling and my expertise in metabolic health into one place. It’s cathartic for me personally to write this out today and so important for you reading this to understand that doing your inner work is not something that is a nice ‘woo woo’ bolt on to your integrative oncology or even general health protocol and only if you have time, it’s essential life work. Life is short and avoiding this work of a lifetime is a true lost opportunity. Freedom is yours to take… and you’ll have to do the work to get there.

Without addressing our core wounds, our shadow.. then we can have the best diet in the world, the most effective supplements, all Bryan Johnson’s gadgets and therapies, but the hollowed out part of us that we daren’t look at will remain and silently damage whatever we work for.

Diseases with unresolved trauma at the root

Cancer (particularly Breast, Ovarian, Prostate, and Colorectal)

While research has not shown us that cancer is ‘caused’ by unresolved trauma or chronic stress (though many practitioners would argue in their experience that this appears to be the case). The relationship between unresolved trauma and chronic stress and cancer is shown strongly through tumor progression and metastasis. This is actually one of the most well documented links in psychoneuroimmunology.

Why?

Sympathetic nervous system (SNS) activation (the stress system)

Chronic physical stress activates the SNS to release norepinephrine or noradrenaline directly into cancer tumor tissue, it’s then released body wide as epinephrine/adrenaline. Norepinephrine binds to (beta) β-adrenergic receptors on cancer tumor cells, immune cells, and stromal cells, this triggers a cascade of events that promotes tumor cell proliferation, extracellular matrix invasion, angiogenesis (VEGF upregulation), resistance to apoptosis, and recruitment of immune factors that are called pro-metastatic macrophages into the primary tumor. Phew! In short, stress drives all the major cancer pathways we are trying to block with our supplements and off label drugs.

If we are stressed, we are swimming upstream. Choosing peace is the foundation of a healthy terrain.

In a landmark experimental study, stress-induced hormonal/neuroendocrine activation caused a 30-fold increase in metastasis to distant tissues including lymph nodes and lung effects. These were fully reversed by propranolol a (beta) β-blocker (Barron, 2011)

Autoimmune Disorders (e.g., Lupus, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Multiple Sclerosis)

In adults who were exposed to major psychological stressors in childhood like abuse, abandonment, trauma, there are elevated rates of morbidity from autoimmune disorders. These are not only known to be triggered by stress, but also mediated by the epigenetic changes that program our pro-inflammatory immune tendencies that persist into adulthood. What this means is that the stress a child experiences, (if the adult they become doesn’t work on their trauma, or get the support they need) will cause a permanently switched on stress state that destroys them slowly over time. There is an emotional foundation to these disorders that is worth investigating. (Miller, 2011)

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Childhood stress is associated with elevated rates of coronary heart disease and stroke in adulthood. Among people exposed to major psychological stressors in early life, there are elevated rates of morbidity and mortality from chronic diseases of aging, with compelling data from studies of children raised in poverty or maltreated by their parents showing heightened vulnerability to vascular disease. (Miller, 2011)

How to break the cycle

The most powerful way to break the cycle of trauma driven chronic illness is to turn towards the pain and not away from it. The obstacle is actually the way. Most people spend a lifetime learning how to cope, rather than stopping and experiencing their feelings. The ‘work’ of life which may seem so mysterious to people who say but what is ‘the work’ - is nothing more than learning how to sit with your feelings, without raging, without distracting, without getting busy, without watching TV, without intellectualizing.

It’s not the same as wallowing by the way, this is not about re-traumatizing - it’s about answering the alarm-bell that your nervous system has been ringing louder and louder (until it manifests as illness) to slow down, deal with your unfinished business. That might be working with plant medicine or it might mean making a relationship with a good therapist who can help you understand how to work through your feelings. Someone skilled who is able to sit with you through some of it so you don’t have to suffer alone.

Ultimately it’s a kind of maturity. It’s leaning how to develop the mental capacity to sit with uncomfortable internal states long enough so that they move and begin to transform. Very different to driving them into the shadow where they start to govern your biology, manifesting in time as disease.

Grief given wings doesn't disappear. It just stops being heavy for a time, thank you for reading this far and for walking this path with me today.

If you are looking for a psychotherapist

If you have felt moved by this piece and are looking for a good trauma therapist then I recommend three:

Rafael Duprè - Rafael@a-therapy.com

Rafael is a BACP registered, skilled trauma & CBT therapist with over 25 years experience. He is used to working with men, women and teenagers. He works with many of my patients with cancer.

https://www.a-therapy.com/

Iysha Morichon - A dedicated women’s and mother’s advocate and trauma based therapist

iysha.barrett@proton.me

Sean Chiddy

Sean is a psychologist who specialises in plant medicine integration and is trained in the compassionate enquiry method by Dr Gabor Matè

https://www.seanchiddy.com/

If you’re dealing with cancer and are looking for an integrative oncology practitioner, I am currently taking on new patients. For more information contact me at admin@amandakingnd.com

References:

Cole, S.W. & Sood, A.K. (2012). Molecular Pathways: Beta-Adrenergic Signaling in Cancer. Clinical Cancer Research, 18(5), 1201–1206. DOI: 10.1158/1078-0432.ccr-11-0641 — establishes that β-adrenergic signaling regulates inflammation, angiogenesis, apoptosis resistance, cell motility, immune suppression, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition in multiple cancer types including breast, ovarian, prostate, and melanoma. (576 citations)

Campbell, J. et al. (2012). Stimulation of Host Bone Marrow Stromal Cells by Sympathetic Nerves Promotes Breast Cancer Bone Metastasis in Mice. PLOS Biology, 10(7). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.1001363 — demonstrates that activation of the SNS by psychosocial stress (restraint) creates a favorable bone microenvironment for breast cancer colonization via RANKL signaling, blocked by propranolol.

Barron, T.I. et al. (2011). Beta Blockers and Breast Cancer Mortality: A Population-Based Study. Journal of Clinical Oncology, 29(19), 2635–2644. DOI: 10.1200/jco.2010.33.5422 — provides human epidemiological evidence: propranolol (non-selective β-blocker) use was associated with significantly reduced breast cancer-specific mortality and metastatic burden, while the β₁-selective atenolol showed no effect, confirming the β₂-adrenergic pathway as the mediating mechanism.

Miller, G.E., Chen, E., & Parker, K.J. (2011). Psychological Bulletin, 137(6), 959–997. DOI: 10.1037/a0024768

Sloan, E.K. et al. (2010). The Sympathetic Nervous System Induces a Metastatic Switch in Primary Breast Cancer. Cancer Research, 70(18), 7042–7052. DOI: 10.1158/0008-5472.can-10-0522 (902 citations)